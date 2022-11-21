Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash on South Dakota interstate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman was killed in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota after her SUV stalled on 1-29. Her SUV was rear-ended by a semi. The collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver...
gowatertown.net
Woman seriously injured in crash northwest of Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Charges are pending against one of the drivers involved in a two vehicle crash northwest of Watertown Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:30 at the intersection of 164th Street and 448th Avenue, 13 miles northwest of Watertown.
YAHOO!
Sioux Falls man and woman taken into custody after stabbing incident in Florence
Multiple individuals were stabbed after an argument started outside the Sidetrack Lounge in Florence Wednesday night. At approximately 10:18 p.m., Codington County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, Trevor Murray, 26, of Sioux Falls, outside the establishment and took him into custody.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman killed in Brookings, S.D. crash
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings, South Dakota on Nov. 16. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, three people were arrested on Thanksgiving Eve after an altercation led to multiple non-fatal stabbings. KXLG says deputies were called out to a bar in northern Florence, SD, after two suspects, Trevor Murray and Leah Knapp from Sioux Falls, were involved in a physical altercation with a third suspect, Cory Rislov. After Rislov attempted to hit Murray, Murray brandished a knife and stabbed Rislov on the side of his face.
gowatertown.net
Watertown traffic pursuit leads to drug bust
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Minnesota man was arrested Sunday night following a vehicle pursuit in Watertown. Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says a deputy spotted a silver Jeep Compass speeding on 20th Avenue Southeast near the Watertown Gun Range, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver continued eastbound at a high...
frcheraldstar.com
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
mitchellnow.com
“RENLY” THE DOG! (BEADLE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY IN HURON)
Renly is looking for a new home as her owner has no time to get proper attention to his dogs. She is 1 yr. 7months old and is a female. Renly has started hunting training– is not gun-shy and will retrieve a training dummy. She is used to being in a kennel in the vehicle and likes everyone she meets. To set up a time to meet Renly, please call the shelter directly at 605-352-8955. You can also check out our website at www.dakotacritters.petfinder.com.
gowatertown.net
Search for next LATC president wrapping up
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown School Board holds a special meeting this (Wednesday) morning with just one item on the agenda, but it’s an important one. They’ll meet to vote on who’ll get a contract offer to become the next president of Lake Area Technical College (LATC). Mike...
dakotanewsnow.com
Tiffany Sanderson to serve as President of Lake Area Tech
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Watertown School Board they have selected a new President of Lake Area Technical College. Tiffany Sanderson will serve as President of Lake Area Technical College starting on Jan. 1. Sanderson said in an interview with KXLG News, “I’m excited about the opportunity to lead the nation’s technical college.”
gowatertown.net
Roller visits Watertown to discuss new diesel engine technology (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Chief Financial Officer with a company called ClearFlame Technologies was in Watertown Tuesday to talk about developing technology to power diesel engines…. Kirk Roller (pictured) explains what he means by, “pure ethanol”….. KWAT News asked Roller when this fuel, and the technology that...
wnax.com
SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman identified in deadly South Dakota crash, GoFundMe accounts set up
(Milbank, SD) -- A Fargo woman is being identified in a deadly South Dakota crash. The Department of Public Safety says 28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was driving a van east near Milbank on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say she was wearing her seatbelt.
KELOLAND TV
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
