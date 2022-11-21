Read full article on original website
Related
wfsu.org
Florida faces more reinsurance problems
As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and “increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims.”
wfsu.org
AAA's free Tow To Go program for impaired drivers is underway for the long Thanksgiving weekend
AAA is activating its "Tow to Go" program for the Thanksgiving Holiday for impaired drivers and their vehicle in Florida and select states. Tow to Go is active starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28. When someone calls Tow to Go, AAA dispatches a...
wfsu.org
Florida lawmakers will return to Tallahassee for a special session in mid-December
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, said Tuesday that a special legislative session will be held the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 16. Gov. Ron DeSantis said last month that lawmakers would hold a special session that is expected to include providing property-tax...
Comments / 0