kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
valleynewslive.com
valleynewslive.com
Burglary investigation at Moorhead gas station
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A burglary investigation is underway at a southside Moorhead gas station. Authorities were notified of alarms going off at the Casey’s in south Moorhead around 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. It’s reported police fanned out across the area searching for a suspect....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer. Court documents state that officers were called to...
valleynewslive.com
One wanted, one arrested following police chase in metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for one person, after being led on a chase in the metro Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, they identified a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. They say the driver of the Jeep Liberty took off into West Fargo, where officers began a pursuit.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police searching for missing teen
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead police are searching for a missing teen. Authorities say 14-year-old Mercedes Garza was last seen November 18th at Moorhead High School. She is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
valleynewslive.com
Police surround vacant hotel in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police surrounded a vacant hotel Thursday night in West Fargo. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the permanently closed Howard Johnson Inn on Main Ave. E. for about an hour. That’s right next door to McDonald’s. Authorities say they were called...
proclaimerscv.com
Moorhead Man Shoots Former Two Co-Workers Including A Pregnant Woman Pleads Guilty
A man in Moorhead, Minnesota pleads guilty on Wednesday after he shot and killed his two former co-workers at a Fargo factory last year. A Moorhead man Anthony Reese, 36 years old, could face life in prison without parole after he admitted and pleaded guilty to a shooting incident that happened at a Fargo factory. The shooting claimed the lives of his two former co-workers namely Richard Pittman, 43 years old, and April Carbone, 32 years old, who was 8 months pregnant at that time.
fergusnow.com
Fargo Police Identifying Two Men Found Shot To Death
(Fargo, ND) — Fargo police are identifying two men found shot to death. Authorities say 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found dead at a home near the NDSU campus early Saturday morning. Officials say they knew each other. No arrests have been made.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead Police investigating rape allegation in Concordia dorm
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A warrant is out for a Concordia College student’s arrest after an alleged rape inside a campus dorm early Tuesday morning. 20-year-old Sean Patrick Anton is charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a mentally impaired/physically helpless victim. Moorhead...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central Minnesota
Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a possible murder-suicide. A 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. "At this time it is believed to be a...
valleynewslive.com
One arrested, one hurt after chase and rollover in Cass County
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody and another is being treated at the hospital after a chase in Cass County Wednesday morning. The sheriff’s office says a vehicle sped past a deputy on County Road 14 east of Horace around 3:00 a.m. and the deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop. The driver turned the lights off and kept driving. The deputy lost the vehicle near Interstate-29 and stopped the chase.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minor injuries after rollover crash near Downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- One person was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, but injured are considered minor after a crash near Downtown Fargo Friday morning. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to a crash near the intersection of 2nd avenue north and University Drive around 8:30 a.m. A driver of an SUV reportedly slammed into a minivan, causing the minivan to roll over.
willmarradio.com
valleynewslive.com
valleynewslive.com
kvrr.com
