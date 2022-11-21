ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

BitGo to take custody of FTX assets in bankruptcy procedure

Crypto custodian BitGo has been nominated as the official custodian to safeguard the remaining funds at FTX. Acting CEO John Ray III selected BitGo to take custody of the assets of the crypto exchange for the duration of the bankruptcy proceedings. FTX filed a motion to acquire a custodian in...
dailyhodl.com

Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Says US Crypto Regulation Forcing Investors Out of the Country

Former Kraken chief executive Jesse Powell says existing crypto regulations in the US have hurt American customers and companies. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, the Kraken co-founder says that offshore crypto exchanges can offer products unavailable to US-based companies, which lures domestic customers away to foreign businesses.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
astaga.com

Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling

On-chain information reveals Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their promoting lately, one thing that would result in additional plunge within the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Trade Influx CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Final Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the present rise within the...
thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Trading Firm ‘Hayvn’ Plans Bidding For Acquiring FTX Pay

Executives at Hayvn believe FTX Pay is a good fit for the Hayvn Pay system. The Hayvn board has authorized a strategy to publicly bid for FTX Pay. On Friday, Abu Dhabi-based cryptocurrency trading firm Hayvn said that it was contemplating making an offer to acquire FTX’s payments business, FTX Pay. Executives at Hayvn believe FTX Pay is a good fit for the Hayvn Pay system. It has been claimed that FTX, now a defunct cryptocurrency exchange, is looking to sell or restructure its payments business post-filing bankruptcy.
cryptoslate.com

Massive staked Ethereum withdrawals by whales allow arbitrageurs to profit

Lido (LDO) staked Ethereum (stETH) traded at a discount to Ethereum (ETH) on Curve after a whale removed 84,131 ETH ($101 million) from the protocol, allowing arbitrageurs to profit from the situation. Peckshield also reported that a whale withdrew 42,400 stETH from Aave. Lookonchain reported that an MEV bot arbitraged...
financefeeds.com

Canadian regulator says crypto trading is a form of DIY investing

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has warned investors that trading in crypto assets is a high risk move that may not be suitable for many, especially retail investors, due to the extreme volatility in value and liquidity. The financial watchdog reminded consumers that a number of unregistered crypto asset trading...
coinjournal.net

Crypto overall is fine despite FTX’s insolvency, says Changpeng Zhao

Binance CEO said more companies would be affected by the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. He pointed out that the overall crypto market is fine despite FTX’s insolvency. CZ’s tweet on Coinbase caused a lot of misunderstanding in the crypto community. The crypto industry is fine despite...
coinjournal.net

Crypto wallet SafePal reports record sign-ups following FTX’s collapse

Crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, and its collapse is driving more cryptocurrency investors toward self-custody. SafePal, the Binance-backed decentralized wallet brand including software/hardware/extension wallet offerings, revealed on Wednesday that it is sessing numbers of new users on its platform. In a press release shared with Coinjournal,...
thenewscrypto.com

Binance Announces Delisting of Serum Token Trading Pairs

Trading of Serum tokens will be allowed on Binance until November 28. Jupiter also told its customers that it would be suspending its usage of Serum’s liquidity. In a recent announcement, Binance said that it will no longer support trading pairings involving the SRM token issued by Serum including against the Binance exchange token (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether’s stablecoin (USDT). Serum is the token used for governance on the decentralized Solana-based exchange backed by FTX and Alameda Research in August 2020. Trading of Serum tokens will be allowed on Binance until November 28.

Comments / 0

Community Policy