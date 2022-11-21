Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says
Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion in FTX funds to Alameda Research earlier this year, sources told Reuters. The money included customer funds as well as those backed by FTX's native token FTT and shares in Robinhood. The Wall Street Journal reported FTX lent more than half of its...
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
cryptoslate.com
BitGo to take custody of FTX assets in bankruptcy procedure
Crypto custodian BitGo has been nominated as the official custodian to safeguard the remaining funds at FTX. Acting CEO John Ray III selected BitGo to take custody of the assets of the crypto exchange for the duration of the bankruptcy proceedings. FTX filed a motion to acquire a custodian in...
dailyhodl.com
Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Says US Crypto Regulation Forcing Investors Out of the Country
Former Kraken chief executive Jesse Powell says existing crypto regulations in the US have hurt American customers and companies. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, the Kraken co-founder says that offshore crypto exchanges can offer products unavailable to US-based companies, which lures domestic customers away to foreign businesses.
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
The former co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda crypto trading firm was a risk-loving, poker-playing gambler
Alameda's former co-CEO used poker and blackjack strategies in crypto trading, Bloomberg reported. Trabucco frequently and publicly revealed how much he applied what he learned from his time at card tables to the crypto market. Trabucco hasn't publicly been accused of any wrongdoing in the wake of FTX's blow-up. The...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $1,140,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Bitcoin (BTC) investor is suddenly moving over $1 billion worth of BTC to Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange platform by volume. Whale-surveying network Whale Alert finds that the high-net-worth trader initiated a massive transfer last night and abruptly moved 68,200 BTC worth about $1.15 billion at time of writing from an unknown crypto wallet to Binance.
CNBC
DCG's Barry Silbert reveals crypto firm has $2 billion in debt as he tries to calm investors after FTX
In a note to DCG shareholders, Silbert addressed all the "noise" surrounding the company, indicating that most of its entities are "operating as usual." The trading unit Genesis has encountered problems on the lending side due to "market turmoil," Silbert wrote. Silbert said the company as a whole is on...
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Analysis Firm Issues Alert, Says Over $60,000,000 in Crypto Stolen From FTX on the Move
Market intelligence firm Chainalysis warns that the bad actor responsible for draining funds from FTX is relocating $60 million worth of crypto assets. Chainalysis issued the alert over the weekend, encouraging crypto exchanges to be on the lookout should the hacker attempt to cash out. According to the blockchain analysis...
astaga.com
Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling
On-chain information reveals Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their promoting lately, one thing that would result in additional plunge within the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Trade Influx CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Final Day. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the present rise within the...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Trading Firm ‘Hayvn’ Plans Bidding For Acquiring FTX Pay
Executives at Hayvn believe FTX Pay is a good fit for the Hayvn Pay system. The Hayvn board has authorized a strategy to publicly bid for FTX Pay. On Friday, Abu Dhabi-based cryptocurrency trading firm Hayvn said that it was contemplating making an offer to acquire FTX’s payments business, FTX Pay. Executives at Hayvn believe FTX Pay is a good fit for the Hayvn Pay system. It has been claimed that FTX, now a defunct cryptocurrency exchange, is looking to sell or restructure its payments business post-filing bankruptcy.
cryptoslate.com
Massive staked Ethereum withdrawals by whales allow arbitrageurs to profit
Lido (LDO) staked Ethereum (stETH) traded at a discount to Ethereum (ETH) on Curve after a whale removed 84,131 ETH ($101 million) from the protocol, allowing arbitrageurs to profit from the situation. Peckshield also reported that a whale withdrew 42,400 stETH from Aave. Lookonchain reported that an MEV bot arbitraged...
financefeeds.com
Canadian regulator says crypto trading is a form of DIY investing
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has warned investors that trading in crypto assets is a high risk move that may not be suitable for many, especially retail investors, due to the extreme volatility in value and liquidity. The financial watchdog reminded consumers that a number of unregistered crypto asset trading...
coinjournal.net
Crypto overall is fine despite FTX’s insolvency, says Changpeng Zhao
Binance CEO said more companies would be affected by the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange. He pointed out that the overall crypto market is fine despite FTX’s insolvency. CZ’s tweet on Coinbase caused a lot of misunderstanding in the crypto community. The crypto industry is fine despite...
coinjournal.net
Crypto wallet SafePal reports record sign-ups following FTX’s collapse
Crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, and its collapse is driving more cryptocurrency investors toward self-custody. SafePal, the Binance-backed decentralized wallet brand including software/hardware/extension wallet offerings, revealed on Wednesday that it is sessing numbers of new users on its platform. In a press release shared with Coinjournal,...
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Announces Delisting of Serum Token Trading Pairs
Trading of Serum tokens will be allowed on Binance until November 28. Jupiter also told its customers that it would be suspending its usage of Serum’s liquidity. In a recent announcement, Binance said that it will no longer support trading pairings involving the SRM token issued by Serum including against the Binance exchange token (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether’s stablecoin (USDT). Serum is the token used for governance on the decentralized Solana-based exchange backed by FTX and Alameda Research in August 2020. Trading of Serum tokens will be allowed on Binance until November 28.
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polygon (MATIC)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency markets recovered slightly on Nov 24, but altcoins like SHIB, ADA, MATIC, and XRP continue to face bearish pressure. Cryptocurrency investors remain nervous about the increasing impact of FTX’s collapse on other blockchains and crypto firms. As a result, the market is unlikely...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin worth $1.5B leaves Coinbase; Mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 25 includes Binance publishing BTC proof of reserve, BNB hitting 6% market dominance as mid-cap tokens outperform Bitcoin, 100,000 Bitcoin worth over $1.5 billion leaving Coinbase in 48 hours, and CoinList denying rumors of insolvency. Glassnode data reveals that Coinbase BTC reserve...
