Trading of Serum tokens will be allowed on Binance until November 28. Jupiter also told its customers that it would be suspending its usage of Serum's liquidity. In a recent announcement, Binance said that it will no longer support trading pairings involving the SRM token issued by Serum including against the Binance exchange token (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), and Tether's stablecoin (USDT). Serum is the token used for governance on the decentralized Solana-based exchange backed by FTX and Alameda Research in August 2020.

10 HOURS AGO