WMBF
Myrtle Beach gas prices down 16 cents ahead of Thanksgiving, analyst expects further drops
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite the U.S. being on track for one of the most expensive Thanksgivings on record, gas prices have been coming down across the country. That impact is being seen everywhere, including the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. TRAVEL GUIDE | Thanksgiving travel to exceed pre-pandemic...
WMBF
Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands
ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
WMBF
HCFR: Propane stove triggered carbon monoxide alarm in Forestbrook area during Thanksgiving
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews said Thanksgiving dinner being cooked on a propane stove triggered a carbon monoxide alarm in the Forestbrook area. Crews were called around 1:45 p.m. to Whatuthink Road, which is off Forestbrook Road, for a carbon monoxide alarm. The people...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee businesses prep for Small Business Saturday, urge people to shop local
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people may be searching for some deals on Black Friday, but stores and shops in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee hope you save some money for Small Business Saturday. The Myrtle Beach City Council proclaimed Saturday, Nov. 26 as Small Business Saturday...
WMBF
SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Go a little overboard during Thanksgiving?. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is making it easier to get outside and walk off the extra calories. Admission to all state parks will be free on Friday. In addition to park entries, tours at three...
WMBF
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Lower State Championships
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A trio of local teams remain in the South Carolina High School League playoffs, as trips to the state championship games were on the line Friday night. Check this page for updates, scores and highlights from Friday’s action. CLASS 4A LOWER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP. South...
WMBF
South Carolinians encouraged to do their homework before donating to charity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Each year, Americans collectively donate hundreds of billions of dollars to charity, with much of that giving during the holiday season, according to the National Philanthropic Trust. With the season of giving now underway, Secretary of State Mark Hammond is advising South Carolinians, “Give from the...
WMBF
‘It’s so life-giving’: Strangers come together, give gift of life through kidney donation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You don’t have to be a superhero to save a life. The requirements are simple, and it starts with a want-to-help. At any given moment, more than 90,000 people across the country need a kidney. There aren’t enough donors to give them all new life. But at the Medical University of South Carolina, there’s a program where Good Samaritans can donate their kidneys.
WMBF
Dillon man accused of shooting woman inside Florence home, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing a murder charge after a body was found inside a Pee Dee home earlier this week. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old James Alford, of Dillon, was arrested in connection to a body being found in the area of Pitty Pat Drive.
WMBF
SLED: Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee charged with abusing vulnerable adult
PEE DEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A former staff member of a Pee Dee assisted living facility is in jail after authorities say he abused a resident. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, on Tuesday for abuse of a vulnerable adult.
