South Carolina State

Thanksgiving earthquake strikes the Midlands

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake hit the Midlands on Thursday. According to the USGS, the 1.9 magnitude quake hit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday morning around four miles east-southeast of Elgin. The quake is the latest in a string of shakers in...
ELGIN, SC
SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Go a little overboard during Thanksgiving?. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is making it easier to get outside and walk off the extra calories. Admission to all state parks will be free on Friday. In addition to park entries, tours at three...
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Lower State Championships

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A trio of local teams remain in the South Carolina High School League playoffs, as trips to the state championship games were on the line Friday night. Check this page for updates, scores and highlights from Friday’s action. CLASS 4A LOWER STATE CHAMPIONSHIP. South...
‘It’s so life-giving’: Strangers come together, give gift of life through kidney donation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You don’t have to be a superhero to save a life. The requirements are simple, and it starts with a want-to-help. At any given moment, more than 90,000 people across the country need a kidney. There aren’t enough donors to give them all new life. But at the Medical University of South Carolina, there’s a program where Good Samaritans can donate their kidneys.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

