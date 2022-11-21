ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League

The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Red Sox sign ex-Yankees, Mets reliever

Joely Rodriguez’s time in New York is done for now, and he will move up to Boston to join the Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Red Sox signed the left-handed reliever to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2024 season.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy