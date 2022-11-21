Read full article on original website
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
After ‘productive’ meeting with Giants, Jon Morosi expects Aaron Judge to sign within 'next two weeks’
Free-agent outfielder and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge reportedly had a “productive meeting” with Giants ownership Tuesday in San Francisco and is expected to sign before the end of the Winter Meetings, which begin December 4th in San Diego.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Boston Red Sox will be facing off with a familiar slugger in 2023. The Los Angeles Angles made a big splash Tuesday night acquiring outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for a package centered around right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero along with left-handed minor leaguer Adam Seminaris.
Red Sox sign ex-Yankees, Mets reliever
Joely Rodriguez’s time in New York is done for now, and he will move up to Boston to join the Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Red Sox signed the left-handed reliever to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2024 season.
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
Dodgers News: Aaron Judge recruitment, Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers are entering the 2022-23 offseason with about $100 million to play with, pre-luxury tax threshold, and the Winter Meetings Dec. 5-7 represent the unofficial beginning to their big game hunting. Currently, the Dodgers’ market lacks clarity, which is surprising considering how much money there is to...
RUMOR: Yankees’ confidence level in signing Justin Verlander, revealed
Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors
The baseball world is flush with MLB free agency rumors as the hot stove gets going big time. Stars such
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
Houston Astros targeting 2-time All-Star outfielder in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros are reportedly one of the teams in hot pursuit of one of the more intriguing players on
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Los Angeles Dodgers pursuing All-Star pitcher to add to 2023 starting rotation
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have one of the best MLB rotations in 2023 when the season begins. However, it
dodgerblue.com
Kodai Senga Rumors: Dodgers, Mets, Yankees & Red Sox Among Interested Teams
In addition to Jacob deGrom, Carlos Rodón and Justin Verlander, the market of free agent starting pitchers includes Kodai Senga, who opted out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball. Senga went 11-6 with a 1.89 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 148 innings pitched...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Giants 'Pulling Out All the Stops' in Free Agency Pitch to Aaron Judge
San Francisco isn't messing around this week with their in-person meeting with Judge, trying to convince the superstar to sign in free agency
Over the Monster
Red Sox Links: The Red Sox Needing Pitching, And Look, It’s The World Cup!
By ERA, the Red Sox had the sixth-worse pitching staffing baseball last year, so fixing that has to the priority of the offseason. In that respect, Chaim Bloom says they’re “definitely looking to add pitching from the outside.” (Alex Speier, Boston Globe) But man, that outside pitching...
Red Sox Officially Complete Trade For Young Former Pirates Utility Man
The Red Sox continued their busy Wednesday by signing a former Pirates utility man
