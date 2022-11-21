ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sturgeon: Much work yet to do on climate change after Cop27

By Craig Paton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17m4a3_0jITkpX800

There remains “much work yet to do” on climate change after Cop27 , Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The conference in Sharm El-Sheikh came to an end at the weekend, after talks which stretched into the early hours of Sunday morning before an agreement was reached.

But the deal has been criticised in the UK, with Cop26 President Alok Sharma saying hopes to keep global warming below 1.5C were “on life support” and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying “more must be done” on climate change.

But there was praise or the work done on loss and damage, with a fund being set up that would draw on contributions from the world’s wealthiest nation to support developing countries struggling with the impact of climate change.

I think it was a missed opportunity in Egypt that that didn't happen

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister

Speaking to the PA news agency on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon said: “I think Cop27 in Egypt was an opportunity to build on the commitment made in Glasgow a year ago, not just to keep the ambition of limiting temperature rises to 1.5C alive, but actually see action that would make the world much more confident about achieving that goal.

“I think it was a missed opportunity in Egypt that that didn’t happen.”

The First Minister added: “Similarly we didn’t see the progress that many would have liked to see around an acceleration of of the transition away from fossil fuels, we didn’t see the increase in funding for adaptation.

“I think lots is needing done in the aftermath of Cop27.”

The First Minister praised the movement on loss and damage, with the Scottish Government having pledged an extra £5 million in funding for developing countries earlier this month during her visit to the summit.

“Unless we do more to lower emissions and do more to help countries adapt to climate change, then we’re going to see that loss and damage continue to increase,” the First Minister added.

“So there is much, much work yet to do.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘forcing troops with chronic health problems into battle’

Many Russian troops are being compelled to serve in Ukraine with "serious" health problems, while those forced to build trenches under fire are likely to have suffered "particularly heavy casualties", British defence experts believe.A number of "common themes" are emerging in the experience of Moscow’s mobilised reservists, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), with their deployment often characterised by "inadequate" training and personal equipment.An MoD defence intelligence update suggests the Kremlin will likely be concerned that an increasing number of families are prepared to risk arrest by protesting against the conditions their relatives face at war.Earlier the...
The Independent

Reservoirs filling rapidly in deluge but hosepipe bans remain

The Autumn deluge has seen reservoir levels rise rapidly, according to water companies, but some parts of the UK remain under a hosepipe ban.In July and August, reservoirs across the north of England dropped dramatically following months of record low rainfall, with some reaching unprecedented levels, exposing lost villages and drowned bridges.Yorkshire Water said the county had the same amount of rainfall in September and October as it did over the whole summer, from April to the end of August, but the region is still officially classed as in drought.The firm said reservoir levels rose by 19% in the last...
The Independent

Government spends £376,775 to keep identity of MI5 spy who abused partner secret

The government has spent £376,775 in legal fees to keep secret the identity of an MI5 agent who abused his former partner before moving abroad to carry out work for a foreign intelligence agency, it can be revealed.Labour said that ministers had lost “any chance” of recovering the money spent to protect the agent, who had a background in rightwing extremism, the “moment somebody put the case into the public domain”.The case of the informant, who attacked his ex with a machete and is said to have used his position within the domestic intelligence service to further threaten her,...
The Independent

Ukraine: Putin’s Russia declared ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ by European Parliament

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed a resolution declaring Vladimir Putin’s Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine.In a 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the start of the invasion before an international court.The 27-nation bloc has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision by the European Parliament. “Russia must be isolated...
The Independent

New research to look at how quality of UK rivers can be improved

Five new research projects will investigate how pollution impacts UK rivers.Freshwater ecosystems are facing multiple pressures from a cocktail of pollutants, including chemicals, microplastics, pharmaceuticals, invasive species and land management practices.UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) says that as a result, the majority of UK rivers fail to have good ecological status.Only 14% of waterways in England, 46% in Wales,  50% in Scotland and 31% in Northern Ireland reach the threshold.The stresses that are placed on our rivers are many and complex – from growing urban development to farming practices, increased diversity of chemicals and pharmaceuticals used by society, and pollution...
The Independent

London Fire Brigade culture review ‘must be nothing short of watershed moment’

The independent culture review of London Fire Brigade (LFB) contains “abhorrent” details and “must be nothing short of a watershed moment”, Sadiq Khan has said.The Mayor of London said that for LFB to be trusted to protect all Londoners it must be a workplace free from discrimination, unfairness and inequality where people of all backgrounds can thrive.The review, led by Nazir Afzal, a former chief crown prosecutor for the North West, refers to a “toxic culture” and a conclusion that finds the organisation “institutionally misogynist and racist”.Mr Khan said: “The findings of Nazir Afzal OBE’s review must be nothing short...
The Independent

Government’s failure to insulate homes costs taxpayers £9bn a year – Lib Dems

The Government’s failure to insulate Britain’s draughty homes could cost taxpayers around £9 billion a year, new analysis shows.The Liberal Democrats said upgrading houses would not only lower people’s energy bills in the long run, but also reduce the cost of the Government’s energy price guarantee.The current Government support means the average household will pay £2,500 per year for gas and electricity, instead of Ofgem’s price cap of £4,279.The Government must urgently bring forward plans to insulate our cold and draughty homesWera Hobhouse MPBut the recent price cap rise will push up the cost of running the Government’s price freeze,...
The Independent

‘Steady’ Black Friday for retailers despite cost of living crisis and rising prices

Retailers saw “steady” trading on Black Friday as firms feared rising prices and the cost of living crisis would keep shoppers away.Barclaycard Payments said sales volumes were consistent with what was recorded on Black Friday last year.As of 1pm, the credit card firm, which processes £1 of every £3 spent in the UK, said transaction volumes were 0.7 per cent higher year on year.Barclaycard said this included rapid sales around lunchtime, with the firm reporting a record number of transactions per second between 12 and 1pm.It comes after warnings that the shopping day could be muted due to pressure...
The Independent

Resident-led panel to improve social housing launches

More than 250 social housing tenants will meet for the launch of an official resident-led panel to improve unsafe conditions.Housing Secretary Michael Gove declared an end to tenants being “denied a proper voice” ahead of the group that will advise his department’s policy meeting on Saturday.Mr Gove is undertaking a crackdown on unsafe social housing after two-year-old Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition linked to prolonged exposure to mould.“This Government will not stand for any tenant being mistreated and we are acting to ensure they get the safe and decent homes they deserve,” the minister said.“For too long, tenants...
The Independent

Simon Calder tackles your travel question about cancelled flights, airport security rules and rail strikes

Rail predictionsQ: I am interested in what LNER are likely to do in December over the next set of RMT strike days – particularly 17 December? How many Edinburgh to London services will there be? And what happens to those of us with advance tickets? Are we automatically entitled to book a seat on another service, or what? We bought advance tickets through an agent that doesn’t seem to offer any option other than cancel for refund as far as I can see. We’ve got no choice but to travel that day.PeterA: As things stand, Saturday 17 December will be the...
The Independent

London Fire Brigade ‘institutionally misogynist and racist’, independent review finds

The London Fire Brigade is “institutionally misogynist and racist”, an independent review has found.The review’s author, Nazir Afzal OBE, said a “toxic culture that allows bullying and abuse” was found in the brigade in addition to “dangerous levels of ingrained prejudice against women”. He said they were more likely to be subject to disciplinary action, less likely to be promoted and largely unrepresented at senior levels, and also frequently racially abused.Mr Afzal said the report found failings in the brigade's processes which meant women, Black, Asian and minority ethnic people and members of the LGBT+ community were more likely...
The Independent

Climate protesters occupy Berlin airport runway and ‘glue themselves to asphalt’

Security measures at a major Berlinairport are currently under review after police said a group of climate protestors had occupied a key runway and glued themselves to the asphalt.Flights to and from Berlin Brandenburg Airport were briefly disrupted on Thursday evening after six activists broke through the airfield’s security perimeter.A spokesperson for the international airport, located just south of the German capital, was quoted by German news agency dpa today as saying the incident was currently being reviewed in order to determine any further action needed.Berlin Brandenburg Airport said on its official Twitter account that as of 5.35pm local...
The Independent

The Independent

937K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy