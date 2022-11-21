Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Economic interest from developers rise in Montgomery
When Charlene Coulombe was front and center of the Montgomery Village Board recently, the update was ready. The executive director of the Montgomery Economic Development Corporation had this to say. Outlining the economic development’s office goals, the list included site selection, responding to requests for proposals, assisting the village and...
WSPY NEWS
November is National Adoption Month
There are just a few days left in November which is National Adoption Month. Proclamations on the benefits of adoption were read at Yorkville City Council and at the Kendall County Board. Yorkville Alderman Jason Peterson and his family have adopted two children. Peterson is asking people to support adoption...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board approves spending plan with tax increase factored in
The Kendall County Board voted last week to approve a budget for the next fiscal year. As part of the spending plan, the board is proposing to include a five percent cost of living, or inflation, tax increase in its annual tax levy which has not been approved yet. County...
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County Health Department encourages safe storage of Thanksgiving leftovers
The DeKalb County Health Department has some suggestions for how to best store and reheat leftovers from the Thanksgiving meal. Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says that leftovers should be heated just like fresh food before anyone eats them. Leftovers should be stored in shallow containers. Nance suggests covering the...
WSPY NEWS
State Rep. thinks lame-duck session possible before new General Assembly takes office
Morris Republican State Representative David Welter thinks lawmakers may have one more chance to to vote on legislation before the new General Assembly is sworn in this January beyond the veto session. Lawmakers have been in Springfield for the Fall Veto Session and have a few more days scheduled for...
WSPY NEWS
Time of thanks and giving in Montgomery
A time of thanks and giving on this day. But in the village of Montgomery, it was weeks ahead of the annual holiday. For giving, three local organizations received checks from the village’s 19th annual River Run race entry fees. Hesed House, a homeless shelter, and the Montgomery VFW, each were awarded $2,000 while the Montgomery Rotary Club was given $1,000.
WSPY NEWS
Keep fire safety in mind when cooking the big meal
The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District has some tips for fire safety when cooking the Thanksgiving meal. Chief Jim Bateman says to make sure that anyone who is cooking keeps their hair and sleeves away from the stove top. Your browser does not support the audio element. Those wanting to...
WSPY NEWS
Different foods should be kept separate in the fridge says DeKalb County Health Department
The DeKalb County Health Department is advising Thanksgiving cooks to keep raw, uncooked foods away from ready to eat stuff like salad or deviled eggs. Environmental Health Practitioner Dawn Nance says it's important to prevent cross contamination of foods. The turkey should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165...
WSPY NEWS
City of Yorkville sees snag in Lake Michigan water application
The City of Yorkville experienced a snag in its application with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to begin using Lake Michigan as a water source. City Administrator Bart Olson says the city was told that its population is projected to fall according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), which is not expected to be the case. CMAP is a regional government agency that assists, and is considered an authority, on growth and planning. The problem with the water application is that Yorkville's population growth projections don't match CMAP's.
A double whammy for families hit by fraud while struggling to feed their children
The CBS 2 Investigators uncover loopholes in a federal benefits program that hurt struggling families when they're victims of fraudCHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one million people in Cook County rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Ana Salgado is one of them. Salgado is a divorced, single mother of four who works as a store manager but does not earn enough to feed her family. From time to time, she relies on SNAP benefits to fill the gaps. At the beginning of a recent month, on the day after her SNAP funds usually become available, she...
fox32chicago.com
More than 2,300 turkeys handed out at community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - More than 2,300 Thanksgiving turkeys were handed out at a community center in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Sunday. Organizers said that people started lining up four hours before the scheduled start of the giveaway at the Discover Shine Bright Community Center, 8560 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Organizers had...
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
I took a 52-hour train ride from Chicago to California. Here are 10 things I wish I had packed.
I rode Amtrak's California Zephyr line in a roomette. From earplugs and snacks to wine and playing cards, here are the things I regret not packing.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County sees increase of influenza cases
The DeKalb County Health Department and Northwestern Medicine says they're seeing an increase in the number of influenza cases. Last year from October 31 to November 13th there were 78 reported cases. In the same time span this year there have been 181 cases reported. The health department is encouraging...
WSPY NEWS
Donald E. Norton, 91
Donald E. Norton, 91, of Chicago, a longtime Earlville resident, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Terraces skilled nursing facility in Chicago. Don was born on December 9, 1930, on Stilson Street in Earlville, Illinois, the eighth of George and Julia Norton’s thirteen children. He graduated from Earlville High School in 1948 and then attended Bradley University in Peoria for a semester, intending to major in Engineering. When he learned that math “wasn’t my thing”, he left college and went to work, driving trucks and working on road and construction crews.
Turkey giveaway today: Free food available for those in need across city, suburbs for Thanksgiving
There are more turkey giveaways on Sunday throughout the city and suburbs.
Illinois COVID: Another round of relief being offered to Chicago families
The direct cash assistance program is designed to give help to Chicagoans who may have been left out of COVID stimulus.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warning to food firm in Chicago over violations at their bakery facility
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office receives grant for squad car software
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is getting a grant worth $27,000 for the purchase of software and equipment that allows deputies to complete and submit reports from their squad cars. The grant is coming from the DeKalb County Community Foundation. The sheriff's office says the software will save time and...
Organizations come together for turkey giveaway across 9 locations in Chicago
CHICAGO — With less than a week before Thanksgiving, one of the largest turkey giveaways in Chicago arrived Sunday across nine different locations, giving back to the community. Bill Crane was among many at the Vault Gallerie location in Pilsen, with several other organizations helping put together the efforts. What started as a small turkey […]
