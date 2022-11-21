ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPY NEWS

Economic interest from developers rise in Montgomery

When Charlene Coulombe was front and center of the Montgomery Village Board recently, the update was ready. The executive director of the Montgomery Economic Development Corporation had this to say. Outlining the economic development’s office goals, the list included site selection, responding to requests for proposals, assisting the village and...
MONTGOMERY, IL
WSPY NEWS

November is National Adoption Month

There are just a few days left in November which is National Adoption Month. Proclamations on the benefits of adoption were read at Yorkville City Council and at the Kendall County Board. Yorkville Alderman Jason Peterson and his family have adopted two children. Peterson is asking people to support adoption...
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Time of thanks and giving in Montgomery

A time of thanks and giving on this day. But in the village of Montgomery, it was weeks ahead of the annual holiday. For giving, three local organizations received checks from the village’s 19th annual River Run race entry fees. Hesed House, a homeless shelter, and the Montgomery VFW, each were awarded $2,000 while the Montgomery Rotary Club was given $1,000.
MONTGOMERY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Keep fire safety in mind when cooking the big meal

The Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District has some tips for fire safety when cooking the Thanksgiving meal. Chief Jim Bateman says to make sure that anyone who is cooking keeps their hair and sleeves away from the stove top. Your browser does not support the audio element. Those wanting to...
BRISTOL, IL
WSPY NEWS

City of Yorkville sees snag in Lake Michigan water application

The City of Yorkville experienced a snag in its application with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) to begin using Lake Michigan as a water source. City Administrator Bart Olson says the city was told that its population is projected to fall according to the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning (CMAP), which is not expected to be the case. CMAP is a regional government agency that assists, and is considered an authority, on growth and planning. The problem with the water application is that Yorkville's population growth projections don't match CMAP's.
YORKVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

A double whammy for families hit by fraud while struggling to feed their children

The CBS 2 Investigators uncover loopholes in a federal benefits program that hurt struggling families when they're victims of fraudCHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly one million people in Cook County rely on the federally-funded Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).  Ana Salgado is one of them. Salgado is a divorced, single mother of four who works as a store manager but does not earn enough to feed her family. From time to time, she relies on SNAP benefits to fill the gaps. At the beginning of a recent month, on the day after her SNAP funds usually become available, she...
COOK COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb County sees increase of influenza cases

The DeKalb County Health Department and Northwestern Medicine says they're seeing an increase in the number of influenza cases. Last year from October 31 to November 13th there were 78 reported cases. In the same time span this year there have been 181 cases reported. The health department is encouraging...
WSPY NEWS

Donald E. Norton, 91

Donald E. Norton, 91, of Chicago, a longtime Earlville resident, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Terraces skilled nursing facility in Chicago. Don was born on December 9, 1930, on Stilson Street in Earlville, Illinois, the eighth of George and Julia Norton’s thirteen children. He graduated from Earlville High School in 1948 and then attended Bradley University in Peoria for a semester, intending to major in Engineering. When he learned that math “wasn’t my thing”, he left college and went to work, driving trucks and working on road and construction crews.
EARLVILLE, IL
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warning to food firm in Chicago over violations at their bakery facility

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office receives grant for squad car software

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is getting a grant worth $27,000 for the purchase of software and equipment that allows deputies to complete and submit reports from their squad cars. The grant is coming from the DeKalb County Community Foundation. The sheriff's office says the software will save time and...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

