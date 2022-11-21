Read full article on original website
Barbour jackets sale: 15 best Barbour jackets to shop in the Black Friday sales
Iconic Brit brand Barbour are well loved for their signature wax jackets and quilted coats, and thanks to the Black Friday sales we've just found a bunch of these styles discounted. Worn by off-duty royals on country walks, plus the cool kids at Glastonbury, the outdoor functional designs are literally for everyone. With a chic take on the British countryside, Barbour jackets balance practicality and fashion-forward details like a fine art. But these quality designs don't come cheap.
Where to shop The North Face puffer jackets on sale this Black Friday
For the last few winters, you couldn't go anywhere in London without spotting The North Face puffer jacket on your ventures. Now, as the temperature begins to drop, the covetable puffers have returned once more. And boy, they look cosy. So, if you're currently on the lookout for a warm winter coat to see you through the season ahead, it might interest you to know that you can now nab The North Face's oh-so-snug style at a discounted price. Like, we're talking up to 30% off. Music to your ears? Read on.
The WH Beauty Editor’s picks from the Cult Beauty Black Friday sale
Making the most of Black Friday (and all the cyber space deals that come with it) can feel a tad overwhelming. Luckily, we've done a deep dive into all the best deals and are here to tell you that Cult Beauty is one helluva beauty destination to shop this weekend.
The New Balance 530 trainers are on sale for Black Friday
Finding a pair of 'It'-trainers on sale is kind of like finding £50 on the ground - it's practically unheard of but can occasionally happen if you're lucky. So you can bet how surprised we were to see some verrry cool New Balance trainers in the Black Friday sales. Oh, and with all the sizes still in stock.
Lululemon's Bestselling Align Leggings Are Up To 50 Percent Off For Black Friday
Here at Women's Health, no activewear stash is really complete if it doesn't have a pair of Lululemon leggings in it. Yep, that's easier said than done because they're definitely a splurge—most of the time. Today, on Black Friday, you can dish out a little less for the buttery-soft, lightweight leggings you'll obsess over all summer (and, for years to come).
Jennifer Aniston's favourite gym leggings are now 25% off right now
It's no secret that Jennifer Aniston has a scorching hot body, just take a look at her recent Allure magazine cover, if you need evidence of that. Thankfully, over the years she's spilled the tea on how she builds her wellness from the inside out – part of the secret is collagen, by the way – as well as how she stays in such amazing shape, which includes intermittent fasting and hitting the gym.
Save 15% on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser this Black Friday + 3 more deals on the best dupes
We're talking creamy, comforting indulgence topped with just the right amount of silky froth. Sadly, hot chocolate made at home seldom lives up to such expectations. Lumpy, grainy cups of the instant stuff just don't cut the mustard. However, it doesn't have to be like this. Seriously, level up your at-home equipment and you can create a steaming hot mug of creamy, sweet, chocolate-y goodness from the comfort of your own kitchen.
Kim Kardashian’s neutral Beats earbuds are on offer for Black Friday
Look, we don’t want to create a panic, but we’ve just found a Black Friday deal to get *very* excited about. All three colours from Kim Kardashian’s viral Beats earphone collection are cheaper than ever in this Black Friday deal over at Very, dropping down from £219 to a tempting £159; a welcome £60 price cut!
The North Face fleeces our editors are buying in the Black Friday sales
If you've been holding out until Black Friday to get that North Face bargain you've had on your wish list for ages, now is the time to act because we have scoured the Internet for the best savings we could find. Now, we know some of you might be holding...
Antler's best-selling suitcase is 30% off this weekend
As a shopping editor and fashion stylist, I'm basically a professional suitcase-packer for a living, thanks to hauling clothes around for photoshoots. And between travelling for work and visiting family in America, I really rack up the air miles. But post-pandemic travel can feel pretty stressful, so the last thing I need is a wonky suitcase giving me hell. If it's too heavy to drag along, won't roll smoothly, or starts falling apart at the zips, that's enough to send me into an airport meltdown. And nobody needs that, do they?
Here's Exactly How To Do Hanging Leg Raises With Perfect Form, According To Trainers
If you’re searching for a new way to spice up your core routine—look no further than hanging leg raises. The body-burning exercise works multiple abdominal muscles while also building strength in your upper and lower bod (hip flexors, grip, and forearms), according to Shelly Mayfield, CPT, co-owner of Studio Diva in New Jersey. This makes hanging leg raises a great finisher for your next gym sesh or a regular part of your core routine.
Aldi's festive four-wick candles are back in stock - and they're just £14.99
Pine-scented, four-wicked and perfect on top of the fireplace – nothing says festive season quite like a luxury candle. And, this year Aldi is bringing a little luxury for less with the return of its sell-out festive candles – with prices starting from just £14.99. While aspirational...
Did this celeb-approved product actually waterproof my frizzy hair?
My hair is best compared to a three-year-old – sometimes it happily cooperates and I’m treated to ‘good hair days’, while on other occasions it throws a major tantrum and refuses to do anything I ask of it. As well as its toddler tendencies, whenever the forecast is predicting rain or humidity, my fine hair gives me the middle finger and prepares to take frizz to a whole new level. So, when I discovered this anti-frizz product that claims to ‘waterproof’ your hair, I just had to get my hands on it. Of course, the product I’m talking about is the Color Wow Dream Coat.
