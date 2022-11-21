Another big travel season at Armstrong International

Talk about the skies' the limit: Air travel numbers at New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport are expected to beat the strong numbers seen in pre-pandemic 2019.

"We are still 97% of our 2019 seat availability," says Airport Communications Director Erin Burns. "That's a positive sign of recovery. We're getting closer and closer to our 2019 numbers."

Speaking with WWL, Burns quoted an incredible number of seats that will be filled this holiday season: "From Tuesday November 22 nd , through Monday November 28 th , there will be 309,000 available airline seats coming in and out of the New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport," She says. "That's going to be up 12% compared to the same period last year in 2021."

MSY is ready to meet the crush load with special guest features, like available Valet Parking on the departure level of the airport, where your vehicle will be picked up and parked for $36 dollars-a-day.

"Passengers should know that Sunday, November 27 th , the Sunday following Thanksgiving, is going to be the busiest travel day of the season, with over 49,000 available seats.

Now if you're coming to the airport to drop off family, friends, or loved ones and you want to spend a little extra time with them, there is the MSY Guest Pass available.

This allows you to go beyond the TSA CheckPoint and see your guest to their gate. You can also access some of the great restaurants and shopping points that are beyond the TSA CheckPoint.

"If you want to spend a little extra time with your loved one we offer the MSY Guest Pass. Which allows non-ticketed individuals to get through the checkpoint then they can go to the gate, enjoy one extra meal with their loved one before they depart."

If you'd like to take advantage of this, you'll need to sign up for the MSY Guest Pass in advance to access the area.