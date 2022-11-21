ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cohaitungchi.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Magnesium?

As a do-it-all mineral, magnesium can have a hand in addressing several health conditions. “Magnesium plays a role in a number of different body functions. I find that people’s [health is] better when they have more in their diet from foods or supplements,” says Wagner. Here’s how it may help keep you healthy if you’re well and how it can play a role in a treatment plan.
Health

Health Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting the juice of crushed apples. The vinegar can be used for a variety of purposes, including in cooking and as a household cleaner. Apple cider vinegar may also be helpful in managing certain conditions. When taken in by mouth, apple cider vinegar might...
cohaitungchi.com

10 Health Benefits of Lamb Meat (and Complete Nutrition Profile)

Lamb is a common type of red meat. Due to its impressive nutrition profile, it is perhaps the healthiest commonly available meat. This article will analyze the complete nutritional values of lamb. Additionally, we will examine the science-backed health benefits of lamb to show why it is one of the...
cohaitungchi.com

Learn About The Health Benefits of B Complex Vitamins

You may be familiar with vitamins B6 and B12, but did you know there are actually eight B vitamins? Once thought of as a single nutrient, the health benefits of B vitamins provide unique health benefits and functions in the body. B vitamins convert the food we eat into fuel (energy) which the body uses to support brain function and promote optimal heart health and healthy skin. Unfortunately, our body doesn’t produce B vitamins, so we must get them through our diet or supplementation. Because B vitamins are water-soluble and not stored in the body, they must be replenished daily.
Ricky

Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old

The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Zoran Bogdanovic

Ginger Water Recipe

Weight loss is only possible with a healthy, balanced diet and regular exercise. However, there are many natural remedies that can speed up these effects, and ginger water is one of them.
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Stay Away From If You’re Bloated, According To Health Experts

If you’re experiencing frequent, chronic bloating, it’s most important to check in with a doctor first and foremost. In the meantime, before your visit, knowing which foods can trigger bloating or indigestion for you— as well as those that can exacerbate it— is vital. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about four foods that often lead to bloating or make it worse (and some of these ‘healthy’ foods might surprise you!)
womenworking.com

What can happen to the body when Brussel Sprouts are eaten regularly

Brussels sprouts can be eaten cooked or raw, boiled or chopped up and thrown into a salad mix. But it may surprise you to know that cooking brussel sprouts can have an effect on the vegetable’s overall nutrition. Brussels sprouts contain glucosinolates, according to Healthline, which appear to have...
cohaitungchi.com

Beets and Diabetes: Everything You Need to Know

Beets are the beauties of the garden-vibrant red and full of powerful health-promoting nutrients. But, are they a good choice if you have diabetes? Here’s everything you need to know about beets and diabetes!. Beets are a favorite among people of all ages and it’s no surprise why! They’re...
Medical News Today

Are peanuts good or bad for cholesterol?

Peanuts contain monounsaturated fats and plant sterols that may help improve cholesterol levels. Peanuts are also a good source of plant-based protein, which may help with weight loss. Peanuts, peanut butter, and peanut oil may all be beneficial for cholesterol. Although high in calories, eating them in moderation may also...
News-Medical.net

Rosuvastatin vastly superior to six common heart health supplements

At the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2022, researchers discuss their findings that six widely used dietary supplements often advertised to promote heart health are actually ineffective at lowering cholesterol levels compared to the effects elicited by statins. Image Credit: Natalia Golubnycha / Shutterstock.com. What is cholesterol?. There are...
scitechdaily.com

Antioxidant Flavonols – From Fruit, Tea and Wine – Linked to Slower Memory Decline

According to new research, people who eat or drink more foods with antioxidant flavonols, which are found in tea and wine as well as several fruits and vegetables, may have a slower rate of memory decline. The study was published in the November 22, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
cohaitungchi.com

What’s the Connection Between High Blood Cholesterol and Hypertension?

Having one risk factor for heart disease means you need to be careful. Having two means you need to make some significant changes in your life. Scientists have found that when people have more than one risk factor, like high blood cholesterol and high blood pressure, these factors work together to make risk of heart disease much worse.
cohaitungchi.com

5 Day Raw Vegan Recipes Reset (with Shopping List)

Feed your physique with 5 complete days of recent, wholesome and scrumptious uncooked vegan recipes! Every part is simple to throw collectively and tremendous satisfying. This uncooked meals meal plan was initially revealed on July 17, 2017. This isn't a weight loss plan plan, and is not meant that will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy