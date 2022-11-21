You may be familiar with vitamins B6 and B12, but did you know there are actually eight B vitamins? Once thought of as a single nutrient, the health benefits of B vitamins provide unique health benefits and functions in the body. B vitamins convert the food we eat into fuel (energy) which the body uses to support brain function and promote optimal heart health and healthy skin. Unfortunately, our body doesn’t produce B vitamins, so we must get them through our diet or supplementation. Because B vitamins are water-soluble and not stored in the body, they must be replenished daily.

