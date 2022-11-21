Dip powder nails are the new darling of the artificial nail world. Lasting longer than many of the other applications that are out there – gel nails, I’m looking at you – it’s no wonder that more and more of us are giving this fantastic method a go. However, nothing comes without its issues, and cracking dip nails is something every avid lover of dip powder nails will experience at some point. But why does it happen, and what can you do about it? Here is everything you need to know, consider, and ultimately do.

