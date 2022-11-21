Read full article on original website
Child injured, 6 displaced in early-morning incident in Dorchester apartment, reports say
An early-morning incident at a Dorchester apartment has left six people displaced, including one child with unknown injuries, according to NBC Boston. The Boston police department did not immediately respond to MassLive’s request for additional information. Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Boston police officers responded to an incident at...
Hingham Apple store crash: Victim had gotten engaged day before death
The 65-year-old man who was killed in the Hingham Apple store crash that seriously injured 20 other people had just gotten engaged the day before his death, friends of the victim told NBC Boston. Reporter for the outlet Eli Rosenberg stated in a tweet that friends of Kevin Bradley said,...
Hazmat team responds to medical emergency scene after fentanyl found
A hazmat team responded to a medical emergency scene after there was an “unknown substance,” the Malden Police Department said in a statement. The Malden Police Department, fire department and ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane in Malden for a medical emergency. The police department said officers found an “unknown white substance” in an apartment after arriving.
Randy Adonoo identified as Worcester man killed in Bolton rollover crash
Authorities have identified Randy Adonoo as the 31-year-old Worcester man killed in a rollover crash on I-495 in Bolton Monday. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at 10:35 a.m. Monday. An initial investigation into the crash revealed the 30-year-old Chicopee woman was driving...
Arrest warrant issued for Rafael Garcia-Rey in Lowell fatal shooting, officials say
Officials have announced that investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who they believe was connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in Lowell last week. The arrest warrant is sent out for Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Garcia is believed to have fatally shot Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell after a verbal altercation over a traffic dispute on Nov. 15.
Mass. woman charged with DUI manslaughter after Florida deputy dies
A sheriff’s deputy in Florida, who had just turned 23 years old and had served less than a year in law enforcement, was fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver from Massachusetts on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 when Deputy Christopher Taylor was...
3 men indicted for murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry
Three men identified by investigators to be connected with the Sept. 4, 2021, murder of Brockton teenager Liedson Monteiro-Terry were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Malik Cotton, 22, Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 23, were all indicted for one count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Monteiro-Terry, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.
Newbury family displaced in two-alarm house fire, dog suffers injuries
Early this afternoon a two-alarm house fire in Newbury displaced a family and injured their dog. At 11:19 a.m. on Friday, the Newbury Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in a single-family home at 16 Low St, the department said. Upon arrival, the first fire company...
Dozens of Worcester families evacuated on Thanksgiving after high rise fire
A fire blazed through a Worcester high rise on Laurel Street Thursday morning, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Firefighters responded to a fire that started in an electrical room on the second floor at around 4 a.m., Boston 25 News reported. Photos shared on social media show firefighters entering 16 Laurel St., where the Plumley Village apartments are located.
Hingham Apple Store: Police say items left after crash can be retrieved
In the chaos of Monday’s deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store, officials said members of the public left personal property behind in the store as they fled or were taken away for medical treatment. Apple employees have since collected those items and hope to return them to...
Christopher Burns pleads not guilty to murder in Diamond Inn Bar shooting
Standing behind a door in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday, a Worcester man pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two men outside of the Diamond Inn Bar on Grafton Street in December 2021. Christopher Burns, 37, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of first-degree...
Hundreds of Worcester residents need temporary housing after apartment fire
Worcester city officials said Thursday they are working to help find temporary lodging for hundreds of Plumley Village residents displaced by an early morning fire in the apartment building. The city’s Division of Emergency Management and City Manager Eric Batista’s office are “working closely with Plumley Village management to find...
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
Body of missing Mass. hiker found in White Mountains on her birthday
The body of a 19-year-old Westford, Massachusetts, woman, who was reported missing since departing on a hike up a New Hampshire White Mountains trail Sunday, was discovered deceased on the mountain range late Wednesday morning — what was supposed to be her 20th birthday. New Hampshire Fish and Game...
Flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to ‘smoky odor’
A flight to Boston had to make an emergency landing before getting to the city the day before Thanksgiving. Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, was scheduled to go from Rochester to Boston Wednesday. But had to land in Rochester International Airport in New York again due to the emergency. The flight left the airport 6:29 a.m. According to FlightAware, it landed at the same airport at 6:49 a.m.
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000
Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
After Plumley Village fire, tenants quickly housed by property manager, city says
Hundreds of residents of a Worcester apartment building that were woken up and displaced by an electrical fire in the early hours of Thanksgiving day were provided temporary accommodations “very quickly” by their property manager, according to a statement from a city of Worcester spokesperson. Community Builders, the...
Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000
Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
