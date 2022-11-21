ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Hazmat team responds to medical emergency scene after fentanyl found

A hazmat team responded to a medical emergency scene after there was an “unknown substance,” the Malden Police Department said in a statement. The Malden Police Department, fire department and ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane in Malden for a medical emergency. The police department said officers found an “unknown white substance” in an apartment after arriving.
MALDEN, MA
MassLive.com

Randy Adonoo identified as Worcester man killed in Bolton rollover crash

Authorities have identified Randy Adonoo as the 31-year-old Worcester man killed in a rollover crash on I-495 in Bolton Monday. Massachusetts State Police troopers from the Leominster barracks responded to the rollover crash at 10:35 a.m. Monday. An initial investigation into the crash revealed the 30-year-old Chicopee woman was driving...
BOLTON, MA
MassLive.com

Arrest warrant issued for Rafael Garcia-Rey in Lowell fatal shooting, officials say

Officials have announced that investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who they believe was connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in Lowell last week. The arrest warrant is sent out for Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Garcia is believed to have fatally shot Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell after a verbal altercation over a traffic dispute on Nov. 15.
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

3 men indicted for murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry

Three men identified by investigators to be connected with the Sept. 4, 2021, murder of Brockton teenager Liedson Monteiro-Terry were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Malik Cotton, 22, Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 23, were all indicted for one count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Monteiro-Terry, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

Hingham Apple Store: Police say items left after crash can be retrieved

In the chaos of Monday’s deadly car crash at a Hingham Apple Store, officials said members of the public left personal property behind in the store as they fled or were taken away for medical treatment. Apple employees have since collected those items and hope to return them to...
MassLive.com

Flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to ‘smoky odor’

A flight to Boston had to make an emergency landing before getting to the city the day before Thanksgiving. Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, was scheduled to go from Rochester to Boston Wednesday. But had to land in Rochester International Airport in New York again due to the emergency. The flight left the airport 6:29 a.m. According to FlightAware, it landed at the same airport at 6:49 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000

Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Worcester sells for $370,000

Caryn Gage bought the property at 441 Burncoat Street, Worcester, from Aaron D Fill and Megan I Fill on Nov. 2, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an underground/basement. It sits on a 5,614-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA

