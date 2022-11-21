The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is stepping up enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to ensure people can get to and from their celebrations safely. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will work from Wednesday, November 23, through Sunday, November 27. They will look for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.

2 DAYS AGO