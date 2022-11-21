Read full article on original website
DPS Is Working Thanksgiving
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is stepping up enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday to ensure people can get to and from their celebrations safely. Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will work from Wednesday, November 23, through Sunday, November 27. They will look for people not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding, and failing to follow the Move Over, Slow Down law, among other traffic violations.
Expect Heavy Holiday Traffic
AAA expects over four million Texans to travel 50 miles away from home this Thanksgiving. That figure is 1% more than last year and about 95% of pre-pandemic volumes. In addition, air travel is up nearly 6% from 2021 in Texas, with more than 238,000 leisure travelers flying to their Thanksgiving destinations.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected today across Central and Eastern North Texas. Locally heavy rain and minor flooding are the primary threat, but a few strong to marginally severe storms are also possible across Central Texas this afternoon. Friday through Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms will remain possible Friday into...
