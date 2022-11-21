Read full article on original website
Saudi Arabia executes 17 people in 12 days
Saudi Arabia has executed 17 people accused of drug and contraband offences in the last 12 days, a top UN official said on Tuesday, confirming a record high mark for total capital punishments in a year by the kingdom.The executions of people from Syria, Pakistan, Jordan and Saudi Arabia are “deeply regrettable”, UN human rights office spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell said at a press briefing in Geneva.These executions, carried out since 10 November, have taken the tally this year to 144, the official said.“They included four Kuwaiti nationals – three men and a woman – an Ethiopian woman, a Pakistani man...
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
Hungary Govt Expects Total of 7 Billion in EU Funds Next Year
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday. At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU...
Lebanese Constitutional Council Rules Hezbollah Ally Karami Won Election Seat
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's constitutional council on Thursday found that Hezbollah ally Faisal Karami had in fact won a seat in parliament during May's election and voided the election of opposition lawmaker Rami Finge. The council also voided the election of lawmaker Firas Salloum and found that Nasser Haidar had...
U.S. Prepared to Authorize Chevron to Boost Venezuela's Oil Output
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. A U.S. authorization for Chevron to help rebuild the country's sagging...
10 Killed in Apartment Fire in Northwest China's Xinjiang
BEIJING (AP) — A fire in an apartment building in northwestern China's Xinjiang region killed 10 people and injured nine, authorities said Friday, amid stringent lockdowns that have left many residents in the area stuck in their homes for more than three months. The fire broke out Thursday night...
Russian Air Strikes Hit Operations at Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plants
KYIV (Reuters) -A number of units were shut down at the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Wednesday because of a loss of power during Russian air strikes across Ukraine, Ukraine's nuclear energy firm Energoatom said. "Everything is fine with the station. There is nowhere to generate electricity,"...
Kenyan Building Collapses Spark Alarm as Cities Swell
RUAKA, Kenya (Reuters) - Daniel Njoroge Karomo awoke to a huge bang and a cloud of dust. Rushing outside he found his parents' corrugated metal home crushed underneath a five-floor apartment block that had collapsed in the Kenyan town of Ruaka while they were sleeping. "We tried to climb in,...
Switzerland Adopts EU’s Eighth Package of Sanctions
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had adopted further sanctions against Russia, in line with the European Union's eighth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The measures are to enter into force late on Wednesday, the Swiss government added. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing...
Brazil's Federal Police to Be Stretched by Budget Cuts, Says Official
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police could see essential services, including Amazon rainforest protection, impacted by a budget shortfall into 2023, said a senator-elect and senior aide to the president-elect on Wednesday. Flavio Dino, a member of the justice and public security team for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's...
Indian Tycoon Adani's Mega Port Hangs in the Balance as a Fishing Community Protests
VIZHINJAM, India (Reuters) - On the main road to billionaire Gautam Adani's planned Vizhinjam mega port on the southern tip of India, a shelter built by the coastal region's Christian fishing community blocks the entrance, preventing further construction. The simple 1,200 square-feet structure with a corrugated-iron roof has since August...
Polish Climate Minister Says EU Gas Cap Proposal Is a 'Joke'
WARSAW (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). "The gas...
Top U.S., Turkish Generals Hold Phone Call
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' top general spoke with his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey's air operations against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria were only the beginning and it would launch a land operation when convenient. The...
Australia to Beef up Laws to Safeguard Aboriginal Heritage
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia will strengthen laws to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Thursday, following a review of mining standards after Rio Tinto's destruction of the sacred Juukan Gorge rock shelters. Rio escaped broader government sanctions in Thursday's response to a 16-month parliamentary inquiry into how...
Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians Met in UAE to Discuss Prisoner Swap, Ammonia, Sources Say
RIYADH (Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.
Russia Says It Foiled Sabotage at 'South Stream' Gas Pipeline
(Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented Ukrainian special services from carrying out what it said was sabotage on the "South Stream" gas pipeline. "As a result of a set of investigative measures, [the FSB] prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to...
Europe's Cities to Donate Generators for Ukraine as Winter Looms
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's biggest cities will donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead, as part of a drive launched on Wednesday. Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine's civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says the aim...
Iran Arrests British-Iranian Citizen for Communicating With Foreign-Based News Channels - State Media
DUBAI (Reuters) - A British-Iranian citizen was arrested in Iran's Isfahan province on Wednesday for allegedly sharing information with foreign-based news channels, Iranian state media reported. "The Revolutionary Guards' Intelligence Organisation arrested a British-Iranian citizen who communicated with the BBC and Iran International," the Islamic Republic of Iran's News Network...
Report: Norway Sentences Russian for Flying Drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old Russian to 90 days in prison for flying a drone in breach of a ban triggered by Russia's war against Ukraine, local media said. The man, who was not identified, was not suspected of espionage, the Norwegian...
