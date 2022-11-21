ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

boxrox.com

How to Build Incredible Leg Muscle and Strength WITHOUT SQUATS!

This great video from John Meadows (Mountain Dog) will teach you how to build incredible leg muscle and strength without squats. Squats are an excellent exercise, however there are other ways to build muscle and strength for the lower body. Whether you want to avoid squatting for any specific reason,...
The Independent

As study finds lowering weights builds more muscle than lifting – how do you lower weights in the gym?

The term ‘lifting’ may dominate when we talk about building strength in the gym – but could bringing weights back down actually be what’s best for you?New research from Edith Cowan University found a particular type of muscle contraction was most effective at increasing muscle strength and size – and rather than the focus being on lifting weights, it was lowering them that gleaned the fastest results.The study saw three groups perform different types of dumbbell curls, twice a week for five weeks (as well as a control group who did none of the exercises). Those who only lowered the weights...
boxrox.com

How To Achieve Long-Term Muscle Gain

Find out how to achieve long-term muscle gain and pack extra pounds of strength in your body. Losing weight and building muscle gets hard the more you evolve in your fitness journey. Some people want to understand how to get leaner and build muscle for the long run, not just a quick fix that, honestly, could backfire.
boxrox.com

How to Build Muscle Faster with Stretch Focused Training (Massive, Fast Gains)

Jeremy Ethier explains how you may be able to maximise your hypertrophy with stretch focused training. “You might be able to gain muscle faster (almost twice as fast!) as you are right now – and still remain ‘natty’. How? With what I like to call “stretch-focused training”. A training technique that has seemed to crack the code to what it takes to build muscle fast naturally. I’ve even started experimenting with it, and honestly, it seems like it’s working. Don’t just take my word for it, though. I’ve assembled my elite crew of researchers to dive into the science, separate the truth from the fad, and figure out the best way to use this training to build muscle faster. If you want to learn how to maximise your gains, keep reading.”
Golf.com

This flaw is a ‘silent swing killer.’ Here’s how to fix it

We have all been there. We play well for a few rounds or longer, and then the wheels come off. It is frustrating because you have no idea why, when, or what has happened. Here’s the great news. Many times, the answer lies in the setup. I refer to this as the “silent swing killer” because it is too often overlooked and taken for granted.
MedicineNet.com

Can I Squat After Knee Replacement?

Half squats are acceptable for exercise after knee replacement surgery; however, you should avoid deep squatting because it is neither possible nor desirable following surgery. When it comes to squatting, a few concerns may arise. You must avoid overstretching your knees after knee replacement surgery. You can perform the following...
Women's Health

Lululemon's Bestselling Align Leggings Are Up To 50 Percent Off For Black Friday

Here at Women's Health, no activewear stash is really complete if it doesn't have a pair of Lululemon leggings in it. Yep, that's easier said than done because they're definitely a splurge—most of the time. Today, on Black Friday, you can dish out a little less for the buttery-soft, lightweight leggings you'll obsess over all summer (and, for years to come).
cohaitungchi.com

Master the Pull-Up for Back Muscle, Strength, and Full-Body Control

The pull-up is a foundational upper body exercise that carries many benefits — namely more back and arm muscle, pulling strength, and full-body control. It’s also straightforward to do. Whether you belong to a big box gym or have your own home gym, you just need a pull-up bar. From there, you pull yourself up until the chin passes the bar. Easy, right? Well, not so fast.

