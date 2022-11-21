NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Public Schools provided an opportunity for upperclassmen to learn and discuss mental health issues on Tuesday. North Platte High School juniors and seniors attended workshops that included topics like managing anxiety, social media, body image, college readiness, and much more. NPPSD Director of Student Services Brandy Bruscher helped organize the Mental Health Day event for its second year, and she elaborated on why they only included juniors and seniors.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO