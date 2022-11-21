Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
doorcountydailynews.com
Lady Phoenix fall late to Gators
The Green Bay Phoenix went toe to toe with their SEC opponent for three and a half quarters, but a late run by the Florida Gators sank them by a score of 61-52. The Gators were fueled in their fourth quarter by their ability to get to the line. They went to the line 14 times, converting 10 of them en route to a 20-8 fourth quarter. Callie Genke led the Phoenix with 10 points and six rebounds. Hailey Oskey chipped in with nine points and six rebounds. Jasmine Kondrakiewicz also tacked on eight points off the bench.
doorcountydailynews.com
Lady Phoenix takes travel down south for St. Pete's Showcase
The Green Bay Phoenix womens’ basketball team will head down to St. Petersburg, Florida to take part in the St. Pete’s Showcase. The Phoenix will take on the Florida Gators Thursday afternoon at the McArthur Center. Green Bay is 2-1 on the season, with their only loss coming against the Drake Bulldogs in their season opener. Luxemburg Casco native Cassie Schiltz has been the leading scorer so far for the Phoenix, averaging 12.3 points per game on 50% shooting from the field. Green Bay will have their hands full with the Florida Gators, who play out of the SEC.
doorcountydailynews.com
Southern Door girls head to Denmark for invite
The Southern Door girls' basketball team will face four regional rivals in their first tournament of the year in Denmark. Cedar Grove-Belgium, Denmark, and Two Rivers will all be featured in the two-day tournament. Games will take place at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Friday and noon and 2 p.m. for the Saturday games that will decide the placement in the tournament.
doorcountydailynews.com
Gamblers hold on for Thanksgiving Eve win
Four first-period goals were almost not enough in the Green Bay Gamblers' 5-3 win over the Madison Capitols. Mykhailo Danylov scored two goals and Peter Kramer and Carter Rose each tacked on tallies of their own in a chaotic first period that saw six total goals. The Capitols got the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County looks for its next Fairest of the Fair
You only have a few weeks to apply to be the next Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair. Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair Grace LeGrave and her Junior Fairest of the Fair, Lexi Rivera, will wrap up their year-long reign later this year. During their stint, LeGrave and Rivera handled the hosting duties during the Kewaunee County Fair and promoted the fair and local agriculture at events throughout the county. Those interested in becoming the Fairest of the Fair compete against other participants during a gala event scheduled for January 6th, 2023. Judges will select the winners based on how they do during an individual interview, group interview, mock radio commercial, and basket auction. It is something that Kewaunee County Fairest of the Fair committee member Isabella Haen knows a lot about as a former Fairest for the county and the Wisconsin State Fair herself. She says she took a lot away from the program and hopes that those on the fence will try it.
doorcountydailynews.com
Local companies manufacturing younger workforce
You will not find a shortage of ways local manufacturers are working to help foster the next generation of employees. Last month, businesses throughout Door County, including those in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park, hosted high school students for Manufacturing Day, where they got a chance to go behind the scenes to see current employees and their machines go to work. Earlier this month, Sevastopol became the latest high school to receive significant upgrades to its technical education department with new machines. Much like D&S Machine and NEW Plastics in Luxemburg did for school districts in Kewaunee and Manitowoc counties, NEW Industries helped finance some of the machines that went into the building, and they will also provide some in-person instruction from current employees. NEW Industries owner Chris Moore says they are willing to do about anything to help generate interest in the manufacturing field, and he believes it is working.
