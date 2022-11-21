Read full article on original website
The City of Bloomington is offering free on-street parking this weekend and in city garages Saturday in December
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington will offer free parking on the street downtown and in City garages from Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, November 27, recognizing the Thanksgiving holiday and Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate Bloomington’s small businesses and their contribution to the community. Throughout...
Screening ER patients for mental health issues
BLOOMINGTON – A new study by Indiana University researchers suggests emergency department visits may be an important opportunity to screen patients for mental health issues. The study found that about 45% of patients who visit the emergency department for physical injuries and ailments also have mental health and substance use problems that are often overlooked. It also found that patients who reported high levels of suicidal thinking and plans were more likely to have frequent emergency department visits.
Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road
MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 30 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, November 24, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Bryan Park neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 30 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday, November 26.
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
Scottsburg man dies from injuries suffered in tree stand accident
SCOTT CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter. Donald...
No.2 Stars set to tangle with No.6 Zionsville in Sneakers for Santa showcase
BEDFORD – The last two seasons, Bedford North Lawrence has reached this point with an unblemished record, journeyed to Brownsburg, and suffered that first loss, both times by one point. Will history repeat? BNL coach Jeff Allen, keenly aware of the trend, intends to break that cycle of frustration.
Obituary: Mary White
Mary White, 80, of Williams, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Born September 17, 1942, in New Albany, IN, she was the daughter of John and Marjorie (Turner) Hunter. She had worked at GE and RCA as an assembler, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Avoca Baptist Church and enjoyed her card club, being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Lady Jackets suffer first conference loss of the season to Springs Valley
Mitchell High School was defeated Tuesday night on the road against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference opponent Springs Valley, who bested the Bluejackets 43-25 on the night. Mitchell got off to a slow start in the first quarter, scoring just four points, both of which came via baskets from forward Jillian Bond. On the other side, the Blackhawks came out of the gate strong, particularly freshman Maddie Carnes, who scored six points in the first on 75% shooting from the field. Overall, Springs Valley scored 11 in the period, giving them a seven point lead heading into the second quarter.
Bluejackets fall to Springs Valley in thrilling season opener
Tuesday night’s season opener for Mitchell High School against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference opponent Springs Valley was an incredible way for the Bluejackets to start their year… at least for three quarters. Mitchell got off to a good start, leading by four at the end of the first...
Obituary: Roger W. Webster
Roger W. Webster, 78, of Mitchell, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence. Born July 1, 1944, in Bedford, he was the son of Haskell “Doc” and Wilma (Johnson) Webster. He was a sign installer for Johnny’s Signs and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Bloomington police investigate the theft of catalytic converters
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the theft of several catalytic converters. At 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th, a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported hearing noises outside and witnessed a person in a pickup truck outside near her vehicle. She went outside and discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
Stars split season-opening meets at Edgewood
ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence opened the 2022-23 boys swimming campaign with a 140-19 win over Edgewood on Tuesday night. Edgewood won the girls meet 97-79. In the boys meet, the Stars won every event but the diving. Double winners for BNL included Cole Baker (52.31 in the 100-yard...
No.9 North, good to the last (late) Roberts shot, escapes with 57-55 win over Stars
BEDFORD – Video replay, now a common crutch for officials in the college game, does not exist at the high school level. If it did, Bedford North Lawrence and Bloomington North might still be slugging it out. Nothing like a little controversy, and an argument over the legitimacy of a game-winning shot, to start the season.
