Sioux Falls, SD

Brookings Man Arrested for Producing and Passing Funny Money

A 27-year-old Brookings South Dakota man is behind bars for producing and passing a number of counterfeit bills over the past several weeks. Dakota News Now is reporting that Julian Huffman of Brookings was taken into custody by Brookings police officers and members of the U.S. Secret Service Department on Monday (November 21).
BROOKINGS, SD
National Nonprofit Fulfills Sioux Falls Banquet Thanksgiving

Sioux Falls residents and surrounding communities whose households do not have the means to provide enough food will be happy to know that this Thanksgiving a generous supply of turkey will be available. Thanks to a donation by the National Wild Turkey Federation, East Dakota Chapter, The Banquet will take...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
