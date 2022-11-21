Read full article on original website
Related
97.3 KKRC
Brookings Man Arrested for Producing and Passing Funny Money
A 27-year-old Brookings South Dakota man is behind bars for producing and passing a number of counterfeit bills over the past several weeks. Dakota News Now is reporting that Julian Huffman of Brookings was taken into custody by Brookings police officers and members of the U.S. Secret Service Department on Monday (November 21).
Sioux Falls Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers For Holiday Season
It’s hard to believe, but the holidays have once again snuck up on us! People appear to be in a generous and cheerful mood during the season of giving. In fact, a popular donation event of the holidays has returned to stores and various businesses around the Sioux Empire.
Spectacular Winter Wonderland At Falls Park In Sioux Falls
Let the holiday magic begin! Lights, lights, and thousands of more lights greet you at Falls Park as Sioux Falls invites you into a Winter Wonderland. The 19th Annual Winter Wonderland runs from November 18 to January 8, and it's all free. (See the gallery below from Experience Sioux Falls)
Augustana Hockey Releases Ticket Sales Information for 2023 Season
The Augustana University is very excited about the addition of their new hockey program which will be starting in 2023 and now fans have a chance at securing their tickets. The Augustana Athletic Department released their hockey ticket information last week and now fans can begin to plan what seats they want to buy.
National Nonprofit Fulfills Sioux Falls Banquet Thanksgiving
Sioux Falls residents and surrounding communities whose households do not have the means to provide enough food will be happy to know that this Thanksgiving a generous supply of turkey will be available. Thanks to a donation by the National Wild Turkey Federation, East Dakota Chapter, The Banquet will take...
Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls
Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls. Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?
97.3 KKRC
Sioux Falls, SD
114
Followers
449
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT
97.3 KKRC plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://973kkrc.com/
Comments / 1