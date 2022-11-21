ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area under flood watch until noon Saturday

HOUSTON (KIAH) – More heavy rain forecasted for your Black Friday shopping excursions. Online shopping is highly recommended after lunch today as showers and thunderstorms take on more coverage in town. Our grounds are already saturated from the rounds of rainfall we have received earlier in the week, and...
We are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for rain storms on Thanksgiving

The outlook for heavy rainfall on Thanksgiving, overnight, and into Friday continues to worsen for the greater Houston area. As we get closer to the onset of rains on Thursday, high resolution models are indicating that the interaction of a warm front—you’ll definitely notice the warmer and muggier air tomorrow morning—and a cut-off low pressure system will produce a lot of rain. To account for this, we are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for the entire Houston metro area, which means we are likely to see some street flooding. For more information about our flood scale, see here. The alert is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening.
Wet forecast just got wetter | See the new flood threat for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A slow-moving storm system is still on track to bring widespread downpours to Texas, with potential for street flooding in and around Houston. NOAA’s rain outlook suggests that a large part of Texas, including Houston, will see between one and three inches of rain. Isolated locations could potentially get more than that if persistent heavy rain sets up over the same area.
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
Be aware of these Thanksgiving holiday hazards for kids

HOUSTON (KIAH) – During Thanksgiving Day, there are many unexpected hazards that may be lurking around the house that parents may not be aware of. CW39’s Idolina Peralez sat down with Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician specializing in pediatric emergency care + Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, sees firsthand the injuries kids sustain over the holiday.
Houston gets ready for 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

HOUSTON (KIAH) —The city is gearing up for the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade taking place Thursday morning. Floats and cones are already being prepped early Wednesay morning — lining the streets to get ready for the big day. There will be 14 unique and colorful floats, including...
Houston airports expect Thanksgiving travel numbers to exceed pre-pandemic levels

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Holiday travel saw a major downturn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Houston Airport System leaders believe the number of people flying over Thanksgiving this year will exceed levels seen even before “coronavirus” became part of the vernacular. “We’re surpassing pre-pandemic levels,” HAS Director...
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
Dealing with grief during the holidays

HOUSTON (KIAH) – For millions of Americans, this holiday season will be their first after the death of a loved one, and a particularly painful milestone. Psychologist Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, shared it’s important to be prepared because the first year can be especially tough. She tells her patients rather than putting on a brave face, she recommended reaching out to others to let them know you’re struggling and also find ways to honor and remember your loved one.
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?

HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
11 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Texas

Among the many hot dog joints in and around Houston, Texas, a visit to That's My Dog is a surefire way to satisfy your beef quota on a budget. Aside from the usual suspects, the place caters to health-conscious vegetarians and oenophiles alike. As its name implies, the company boasts an award-winning menu and a staff of over twenty. Those in the know may know that the company has a sister location in Austin, Texas. 22603 Morton Ranch Rd Ste 220, Katy, TX 77449.
