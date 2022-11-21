Read full article on original website
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
spacecityweather.com
One more period of heavy rain and possible street flooding for Houston late today and tonight, before clearing Saturday
Thanksgiving’s rains were very impressive. In fact, for Hobby Airport it was a new Thanksgiving record, with 1.53″ of rain, breaking last year’s 0.59″ (set on Nov 25 last year) for wettest Thanksgiving since records began in 1930. But it was areas just east of Hobby Airport that really took home the stuffing.
cw39.com
Area under flood watch until noon Saturday
HOUSTON (KIAH) – More heavy rain forecasted for your Black Friday shopping excursions. Online shopping is highly recommended after lunch today as showers and thunderstorms take on more coverage in town. Our grounds are already saturated from the rounds of rainfall we have received earlier in the week, and...
spacecityweather.com
We are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for rain storms on Thanksgiving
The outlook for heavy rainfall on Thanksgiving, overnight, and into Friday continues to worsen for the greater Houston area. As we get closer to the onset of rains on Thursday, high resolution models are indicating that the interaction of a warm front—you’ll definitely notice the warmer and muggier air tomorrow morning—and a cut-off low pressure system will produce a lot of rain. To account for this, we are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for the entire Houston metro area, which means we are likely to see some street flooding. For more information about our flood scale, see here. The alert is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening.
cw39.com
Wet forecast just got wetter | See the new flood threat for Thanksgiving
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A slow-moving storm system is still on track to bring widespread downpours to Texas, with potential for street flooding in and around Houston. NOAA’s rain outlook suggests that a large part of Texas, including Houston, will see between one and three inches of rain. Isolated locations could potentially get more than that if persistent heavy rain sets up over the same area.
cw39.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible on Thanksgiving | See who is most at risk
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Messy weather is coming to Texas on Thanksgiving. Unlike recent rain, this time around will be more intense with potential for multiple inches of rain, and perhaps even some severe storms that could produce hail and/or strong winds. Timing:. As of now (Tuesday morning), our high-resolution...
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
cw39.com
Be aware of these Thanksgiving holiday hazards for kids
HOUSTON (KIAH) – During Thanksgiving Day, there are many unexpected hazards that may be lurking around the house that parents may not be aware of. CW39’s Idolina Peralez sat down with Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician specializing in pediatric emergency care + Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, sees firsthand the injuries kids sustain over the holiday.
cw39.com
Houston gets ready for 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
HOUSTON (KIAH) —The city is gearing up for the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade taking place Thursday morning. Floats and cones are already being prepped early Wednesay morning — lining the streets to get ready for the big day. There will be 14 unique and colorful floats, including...
cw39.com
Houston airports expect Thanksgiving travel numbers to exceed pre-pandemic levels
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Holiday travel saw a major downturn because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Houston Airport System leaders believe the number of people flying over Thanksgiving this year will exceed levels seen even before “coronavirus” became part of the vernacular. “We’re surpassing pre-pandemic levels,” HAS Director...
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
cw39.com
Dealing with grief during the holidays
HOUSTON (KIAH) – For millions of Americans, this holiday season will be their first after the death of a loved one, and a particularly painful milestone. Psychologist Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, shared it’s important to be prepared because the first year can be especially tough. She tells her patients rather than putting on a brave face, she recommended reaching out to others to let them know you’re struggling and also find ways to honor and remember your loved one.
cw39.com
Houston Police urge Thanksgiving travelers to protect their property
HOUSTON (KIAH) — People who are traveling for Thanksgiving no doubt have a lot on their minds including how to navigate busy roads and how to arrive at their gates in time for their flights. The Houston Police Department has one more thing for those folks to think about...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Tracks Two Weather Systems Bringing Severe Weather with Threats of Flooding, Hail, Tornadoes
Two weather systems are being monitored as they pass through southeast Texas, bringing with them the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, coastal flooding, hail, and thunderstorms. Southeast Texas. Monday forecast data shows an area of low pressure in south Texas and a cold front in west Texas are both making...
3-story building collapses as crews put out fierce fire in Spring, officials say
Video obtained by ABC13 shows a witness who can be heard saying, "Oh my gosh," while passing the bright fire.
cw39.com
Customs agents, human and canine, busy at Houston airports during Thanksgiving rush
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s common to see dogs working at airports, but they’re typically large breeds serving as police canine units. But when it comes to sniffing out foods and plants people are trying to sneak in from other countries, Customs and Border Protection uses beagles, who they say have the perfect noses for the job.
fox26houston.com
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
eastcoasttraveller.com
11 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Texas
Among the many hot dog joints in and around Houston, Texas, a visit to That's My Dog is a surefire way to satisfy your beef quota on a budget. Aside from the usual suspects, the place caters to health-conscious vegetarians and oenophiles alike. As its name implies, the company boasts an award-winning menu and a staff of over twenty. Those in the know may know that the company has a sister location in Austin, Texas. 22603 Morton Ranch Rd Ste 220, Katy, TX 77449.
