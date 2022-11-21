November 24, 2022 - According to Assistant Chief Cantu, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane around 9:18 p.m. and found that four people inside the house were shot. Two of these, a man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other victims were both males. One of these males was a 15-year-old who was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The other male was also taken to a local hospital but is in critical condition.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO