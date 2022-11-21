ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonstringer_com

Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houston

November 24, 2022 - According to Assistant Chief Cantu, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane around 9:18 p.m. and found that four people inside the house were shot. Two of these, a man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other victims were both males. One of these males was a 15-year-old who was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The other male was also taken to a local hospital but is in critical condition.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

2 men shot dead at apartment complex in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Briarforest in west Houston. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene at an apartment complex at 11755 Southlake Drive near Kirkwood Drive. The incident was...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Police: Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2 in Houston home

HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
WEBSTER, TX
cw39.com

Man in custody after deadly SWAT standoff in southwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead and another one is in custody after an hours-long standoff in southwest Houston. It unfolded inside a home on the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail. Police say a man barricaded himself inside a home after firing a gun. Crews found a...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot in road rage incident in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is rushed to the hospital after being shot in a possible road rage incident in southeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the 6300 block of Foster Street near Cullen Boulevard. Police believe the shooting happened in different a location because...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Houston hit-and-run driver found at ER after leaving teenage passenger to die, police say

HOUSTON – A Houston man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after leaving the scene of a crash where he was a driver. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that 19-year-old Angel David Espinoza Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when he failed to stay in the roadway and struck a power pole.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Teen hospitalized after his bike was hit by a car in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A teen is in serious condition after colliding with another car while on a dirt bike in Katy. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening as the teen was riding a dirt bike with no lights on the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said.
KATY, TX

