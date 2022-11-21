Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
November 24, 2022 - According to Assistant Chief Cantu, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane around 9:18 p.m. and found that four people inside the house were shot. Two of these, a man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other victims were both males. One of these males was a 15-year-old who was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The other male was also taken to a local hospital but is in critical condition.
cw39.com
2 men shot dead at apartment complex in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Briarforest in west Houston. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene at an apartment complex at 11755 Southlake Drive near Kirkwood Drive. The incident was...
cw39.com
Man found shot dead in north Houston apartment complex, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting leaves one man dead in north Harris County on Wednesday night. Harris County deputies said neighbors from an apartment complex located at 150 Dominion Park Drive heard gunshots and when deputies got there, they found a 42-year-old man in the breezeway of the complex with gunshot wounds.
cw39.com
2 victims shot dead in parking lot in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90. Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.
KWTX
Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
Disabled teen who went missing on Thanksgiving Day in NW Houston found safe, HPD says
Police say Jaquez Sanders went missing at around 1 p.m. on Thursday. He was located safely a few hours after, according to HPD.
Houston Chronicle
Police: Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2 in Houston home
HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition...
Sheriff: Woman shot, killed in suspected domestic violence incident in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Friday in what the Harris County deputies are calling a possible domestic violence incident. This happened at an apartment complex on Point Park Drive, which is just west of Highway 6 in northwest Houston. Deputies said the 28-year-old suspect...
cw39.com
Man surrenders to police after barricading himself in Conroe hotel room, police say
CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A man surrendered and was arrested Friday morning after a standoff with police in a Conroe hotel that lasted almost eight hours, police said. Mitchell Hann, 61, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. At 11:05 p.m....
cw39.com
Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Police investigate Richmond child shooting, man arrested for leaving deadly crash scene, SWAT standoff latest
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Investigation into Richmond child shooting continues. Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies are looking into how a 3-year-old was shot at a home off Cedar Crescent Court in Richmond. The child survived,...
fox26houston.com
HOUSTON - After an almost eight-hour barricade, police confirmed they have one man in custody and one man dead in southwest Houston. Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Houston police responded to a shooting in progress in the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail. Preliminary info shared that one man had barricaded himself inside a home in the area.
cw39.com
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is dead and another one is in custody after an hours-long standoff in southwest Houston. It unfolded inside a home on the 4200 block of Knotty Oaks Trail. Police say a man barricaded himself inside a home after firing a gun. Crews found a...
cw39.com
Man shot in road rage incident in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is rushed to the hospital after being shot in a possible road rage incident in southeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday night at the 6300 block of Foster Street near Cullen Boulevard. Police believe the shooting happened in different a location because...
KSAT 12
Houston hit-and-run driver found at ER after leaving teenage passenger to die, police say
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been charged with failure to stop and render aid after leaving the scene of a crash where he was a driver. KSAT sister station KPRC reported that 19-year-old Angel David Espinoza Martinez was driving a red Nissan Altima southbound in the 8000 block of South Gessner Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday when he failed to stay in the roadway and struck a power pole.
Click2Houston.com
Good Samaritan stabbed, killed outside nightclub in SW Houston; Search for gunman underway, HPD says
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a deadly stabbing outside a southwest Houston nightclub Sunday morning. Investigators said the victim Sergio Mandujano, 36, can be seen on surveillance video attempting to fight off two men before...
cw39.com
Teen hospitalized after his bike was hit by a car in Katy, deputies say
KATY, Texas (KIAH) — A teen is in serious condition after colliding with another car while on a dirt bike in Katy. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening as the teen was riding a dirt bike with no lights on the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said.
At this point, it's not clear if the man who barricaded himself inside the home shot anyone or was also a victim. What exactly led up to the hourslong standoff is unclear.
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - A homeowner’s home was shot up by police Wednesday in Kingwood, police said. The Houston Police Department was called around 10 p.m. to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. Officers knocked on the front door, but no one answered...
KHOU
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
