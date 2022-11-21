Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was...
Michele Jolin and Lisa Morrison Butler: ‘Boring’ won in the midterms. That’s good news for better government.
As he stumped for reelection in a yellow school bus, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reminded voters that four years after he’d pledged to “fix the damn roads,” the state had paved and patched more than 5,000 miles of roads after pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into transportation projects.
Kentucky doctor, senator named Tennessee health commissioner
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Kentucky doctor and state senator has been appointed commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, officials said. Ralph Alvarado, who is chief executive officer of Alvarado Medical Services and has served in the Kentucky State Senate since 2015, will step into the role on Jan. 16, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday in a statement.
Tennessee House GOP nominates Sexton for new speaker term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans have nominated Speaker Cameron Sexton to serve a third term in the chamber’s top leadership position. A news release from the House Republican Caucus says leadership elections took place Tuesday at Paris State Landing Park. Republican House members also voted to...
