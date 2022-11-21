ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was...
Kentucky doctor, senator named Tennessee health commissioner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Kentucky doctor and state senator has been appointed commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, officials said. Ralph Alvarado, who is chief executive officer of Alvarado Medical Services and has served in the Kentucky State Senate since 2015, will step into the role on Jan. 16, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday in a statement.
Tennessee House GOP nominates Sexton for new speaker term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans have nominated Speaker Cameron Sexton to serve a third term in the chamber’s top leadership position. A news release from the House Republican Caucus says leadership elections took place Tuesday at Paris State Landing Park. Republican House members also voted to...
