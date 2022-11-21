ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Water main break impacts east El Paso neighborhood

UPDATE: (10:19 a.m.) El Paso Water says water service has been restored in the area. Crews will continue to work in the area. Still no word what caused the water main break. EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Water says crews are working to fix a water main break in an east El Paso neighborhood.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas -- A deadly crash Wednesday night shut down a highway that connects El Paso with several smaller cities in West Texas and Southern New Mexico. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 62-180 in Hudspeth County, which is Montana Avenue, just outside of the El Paso County line. Police said one person died The post Deadly crash shuts down highway that connects El Paso with West Texas, Southern New Mexico cities appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

4.9 earthquake in West Texas felt in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas -- A 4.9 magnitude earthquake took place Thursday near Mentone, Texas, according to the U.S. Geological survey. The 4.9 magnitude earthquake was felt just five minutes after a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the same area. An ABC-7 viewer from Horizon City reported feeling tremors. This comes eight...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso closures Thanksgiving Day

EL PASO, Texas -- City of El Paso Administrative Offices are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no garbage or recycling pickup as the City Landfill and Citizen Collection sites will be closed. Other closures include the El Paso Zoo, all libraries, and all recreation and senior...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Armed man who alarmed El Paso residents is arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As many El Paso citizens will recall, an individual, who has been identified to be 28-year-old Mario Fernando Diaz, was seen walking around in several neighborhoods in El Paso while carrying a weapon on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Diaz was reported to be near the El Paso County Jail Annex […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Jam-packed airports and roads this Thanksgiving

EL PASO, Texas -- With Thanksgiving underway, Americans are still packing airports and roads across the U.S. Nearly 49-million people are expected to drive this Thanksgiving holiday. The American Automobile Association, or Triple-A, said this is the most expensive Thanksgiving week average on record, with a national average of $3.63 a gallon.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Northeast El Paso seeing snowfall

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans in the Northeast are getting some Thanksgiving snow Thursday. A viewer shared a video of the snowfall with ABC-7 Thursday afternoon. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Nov. 26

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

ABC-7 First Alert: Winter storm impacts on the Borderland

Hi everyone and happy Thanksgiving! Hope your day has been merry and that your bellies are full...or will be full! But besides the holiday, we have a major winter storm that will be impacting our area for the next two days. After that, our temps will rebound to the low 60s with pleasant weather for Sat and Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local dispensary offers free Thanksgiving Day breakfast

Sunland Park, NEW MEXICO- In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, Nubes dispensary is offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast, Posole and Tamales to the Sunland Park and Santa Teresa community. It’s happening Nov. 24 from 9 am to 12 pm located at 100 Maguey Ct. in Sunland Park, New Mexico.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA

The holiday hustel has begun at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas - It's that time of year again when airports and highways across the country get a whole lot busier as people travel to see their families. It's not an anomaly, it's something we expect! On Wednesday at El Paso International Airport, just under 60 flights are scheduled to arrive, and about 55 flights are scheduled to depart.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso. This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials. The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023. The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San The post WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Pasoans taking advantage of Black Friday deals

EL PASO, Texas -- Hundreds of shoppers in El Paso are flocking to their favorite stores to take advantage of Black Friday shopping deals. Shoppers will be hunting for the best deals online and at stores ahead of the Christmas holiday. This year, shoppers are expected to be more selective...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso dancer heads to NYC for Thanksgiving Parade

EL PASO, Texas -- Eastwood High School Senior Maylee Godzisz will be representing the Borderland at the biggest parade of the year in New York City; The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Godzisz, along with many other dancers from across the country, went through a dancing boot camp this past summer...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
EL PASO, TX

