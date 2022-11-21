Read full article on original website
Club Q was a haven for the Colorado Springs LGBTQ community
The Colorado Springs nightclub where five people were killed and 19 others were injured was a haven for queer people for decades in a city that hasn't always embraced its LGBTQ community.
Victims of the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting include 2 bartenders and 3 patrons
We are learning more about the shooting over the weekend that killed five people at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. We're also learning more about the man who tackled the gunman and stopped the violence. MARTIN: KUNC's Lucas Brady Woods has been covering all this. And he joins us...
Colorado Springs shooting update
We have the latest on the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Saturday night. Dan Boyce moved to the Inside Energy team at Rocky Mountain PBS in 2014, after five years of television and radio reporting in his home state of Montana. In his most recent role as Montana Public Radio’s Capitol Bureau Chief, Dan produced daily stories on state politics and government.
The shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ club was horrific, police chief says
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Adrian Vasquez, chief of police, about the investigation into the deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub. Investigators are looking into whether it was a hate crime.
The veteran who helped disarm the gunman at gay club says he followed his instincts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — When Army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he ducked to avoid any potential incoming fire, then moved to try to disarm...
The gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
The Club Q shooter may be charged with a hate crime. What that means in Colorado
Whether local prosecutors will charge the perpetrator of Saturday's deadly shooting in Colorado Springs with a hate crime will depend on a number of factors. On Saturday evening, a gunman stormed into Club Q and opened fire. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured. Twenty-two-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich was taken into custody after being subdued by two patrons at the nightclub.
Army veteran who confronted the Colorado Springs shooter describes his experience
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Richard Fierro, the army veteran who helped subdue a man who shot and killed five people and injured 18 others at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday. Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after...
Police are expected to release more details about Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
Police are expected to release more details about the shooting and suspected shooter in the killings at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub. May is a Texas native who came to New Mexico to begin her professional career as a journalist in early 2017. She previously worked as a technology and healthcare reporter with Albuquerque Business First and has held various internships with newspapers around the country.May joined KUNM's Public Health New Mexico team in early 2018. While print news has been her livelihood since her college days, she sees radio as a more intimate way to provide a platform for underrepresented voices.
What we know about the shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club
A gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 others at an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo. Authorities identified Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, as the suspect and took him into custody shortly after arriving on site at Club Q. Police are still investigating the gunman's motive and whether the attack constitutes a hate crime.
News brief: Colorado Springs shooting, climate summit ends, World Cup begins
Police investigate motive in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. COP27 closes with one deal to help developing countries but fails to reach one on limiting emissions. Team USA seeks redemption in World Cup.
