Cowboys 'Unequivocally' a Super Bowl Team, Jerry Jones Says

By Harrison Reno
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HkZb_0jITTX0x00

Does the 40-3 win prove anything about the Dallas Cowboys' chances of winning a Super Bowl?

Sunday's 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings was the response everybody in Cowboys Nation dreamed of from the Dallas Cowboys. After last week's disappointing overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on the road, the Cowboys responded in a what team leaders think is a "Super'' manner.

Speaking post-game, owner Jerry Jones stated that the Cowboys are "unequivocally" and "resoundingly'' a championship contender.

"I think if we use the experience of what we're having in the season," Jones said, "then we're going to be playoff-ready."

Jones continued: "But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with."

Even head coach Mike McCarthy issued a similar sentiment about the Cowboys when asked if he's ever coached a team with a better response to an "emotional loss."

"No," McCarthy said, "this team has got the work ethic ... It's got the attitude. They've got a hard mindset, which you have to have."

Impactful statements from McCarthy, a Super Bowl-winning coach in his time with the Packers.

The 37-point win means the 7-3 Cowboys finish with a 3-1 record against NFC North opponents and also doubles as the largest victory for the Cowboys this season.

Inside their own division, NFC East foes Philadelphia, New York and even Washington will have their say. But ... If the run defense holds up, with a team that is nearly back to full strength, and with the returns of wide receiver James Washington and left tackle Tyron Smith both nearing, Dallas thinks it has a legitimate shot at making a Super Bowl run. ... and of course is hoping to improve that shot by attempting to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr .

"Unequivocally."

Comments / 6

Pete Spurgeon
4d ago

Jerry popping off " Super Bowl" as usual after a good win that happens once in a while especially with Prescott, tough teams ahead will see.

Reply
2
Gloria Etheridge
4d ago

My Cowboys are doing great. Love ❤️ the Cowboys always. How bout the Cowboys !!!!

Reply
4
 

Cowboys Country

