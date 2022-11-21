Staff with the Roseburg VA Medical Center are encouraging the community to support local veterans on Giving Tuesday through charitable donations or volunteer opportunities. Individuals and organizations can donate to the local VA medical center by making an E-Donation through www.volunteer.va.gov. Interim Medical Center Director for the Roseburg Health Care System Tandi Nelson-Brooks said, “The holidays can be especially tough for certain vulnerable Veteran populations in our community”. Nelson-Brooks said, “Our community’s support during this time of the year can go a long way for those who volunteered their service in defense of our great country”.

