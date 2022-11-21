ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kqennewsradio.com

BLACK FRIDAY, CITY GOVERNMENT CLOSURES

This is Black Friday and while many people are spending the day kicking off their holiday shopping, the schedule is a bit different for some things. City government offices in Roseburg, Sutherlin, Myrtle Creek and Winston are closed. Douglas County government is open, though some departments are lightly staffed. State and federal offices are open and regular mail will be delivered. Schools remain closed until Monday. Banks and credit unions are open. Some professional offices will be closed.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.25.22

Captains Richard Mabie and Edith Dye-Mabie of the Salvation Army Roseburg Corps talk about the work of the organization during the holidays and throughout the year. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 25 2022.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MORNING CONVERSATION 11.25.22

Douglas County’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is Sunday night at the courthouse. Tamara Howell from the Public Affairs Office talks about the event: Click here to download for later listening: 830 11 25 22.
kqennewsradio.com

LEAF PICKUP CONTINUES IN THE CITY OF ROSEBURG

The free leaf collection service for homeowners continues through Friday January 6th in the City of Roseburg. Public Works crews follow a systematic route moving in a clockwise direction. Each cycle through Roseburg’s neighborhoods takes about a month. Residents can see pickup route updates on the Public Works Department leaf collection webpage: https://www.cityofroseburg.org/departments/public-works/leaf-program.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY IS SUNDAY NIGHT

The Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. on the steps of the courthouse. The event is a collaborative effort of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, the City of Roseburg, and First Christian Church. The evening will include a family-oriented program with music performed by the Geneva Academy Honor Choir, a musical stage production from Occasionally Yours Party Rentals, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. First Christian Church will have their traditional nativity scene on display across the street, with refreshments served by the Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

PLANNING COMMISSION TO CONSIDER PERMIT FOR RV PARK

The City of Winston Planning Commission will continue a public hearing regarding a proposed recreational vehicle park with amenities, at its meeting November 30th. Notes from staff said Travis Schneider is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to put an 89 space RV park at the corner of Northwest Abraham Avenue and Highway 42. The property is currently designated as Agriculture/Open Space.
WINSTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

VA ENCOURAGES COMMUNITY TO SUPPORT LOCAL VETERANS

Staff with the Roseburg VA Medical Center are encouraging the community to support local veterans on Giving Tuesday through charitable donations or volunteer opportunities. Individuals and organizations can donate to the local VA medical center by making an E-Donation through www.volunteer.va.gov. Interim Medical Center Director for the Roseburg Health Care System Tandi Nelson-Brooks said, “The holidays can be especially tough for certain vulnerable Veteran populations in our community”. Nelson-Brooks said, “Our community’s support during this time of the year can go a long way for those who volunteered their service in defense of our great country”.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CANADIAN YOUTH CHOIR AND ORCHESTRA COMING TO ROSEBURG

A Canadian youth choir and orchestra is coming to Roseburg. Fountainview Academy Orchestra and singers will present a free Christmas concert: “Come Let Us Adore Him” on December 11th at 7:00p.m.at the Roseburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 1109 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The group will be led by...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DOUGLAS COUNTY’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE EDGES UP IN OCTOBER

Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up to 4.9 percent in October, compared with a revised 4.7 percent in September. A release from the State of Oregon Employment Department said the county’s record low unemployment rate was set in November 2019 at 4.4 percent. The rate is down from 5.1 percent in October 2021.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

I-5 crash in Douglas County results in extrication, hospitalization

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just after 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Douglas County Fire District No.2 was dispatched to a reported vehicle rollover on Interstate 5 at milepost 132 northbound. First arriving crews reported the vehicle was laying on its side with one patient inside and extrication would be needed. "Fire crews...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Jackson County Sheriff addresses Measure 114 permit confusion

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) released a statement clarifying confusion about Measure 114 and concealed handgun license (CHL) permits. Officials with JCSO say there has been an increase in calls from people wanting to obtain a CHL permit before the measure takes effect on Dec. 8.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 P.M. FRIDAY

An Air Stagnation Advisory remains in place through 10:00 p.m. Friday for central Douglas County and the surrounding area. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. The Advisory area includes Josephine and Jackson counties and eastern Curry County. Diminished...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AUTHORS SHOWCASE TO FEATURE LOCAL WRITERS

Local writers covering a range of genres will discuss and sell their work at the Roseburg Public Library’s Authors Showcase on Saturday December 3rd. Director Kris Wiley said the event coincides with the final day of the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library book sale. The event will run:
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN CHRISTMAS TREE TO LIGHT UP DECEMBER 4TH

The City of Sutherlin Christmas Tree will light up on Sunday December 4th. A ceremony will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Central Park on South Willamette Street. The pole for the 50-foot tree can be raised and lowered like a flag pole to aid in the maintenance of the 48 strands of lights that each contains 200 individual bulbs. There will also be a 30-foot lighted tree installed at the Visitors Center on West Central Avenue.
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENT CITED FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING

A transient was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 10:00 a.m. the 28-year old was contacted at her camp along the river bank near the old bike jumps in Gaddis Park. She was given a citation due to the condition of the camp.
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

Cases of respiratory viruses increasing in Southern Oregon

Like many parts of the country, Jackson County is experiencing a modest uptick in COVID cases, as well as a rapid increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu. Jackson County Medical Director Leona O'Keefe said these increases are especially concerning given that the health care system...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

