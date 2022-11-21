Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged assault on Monday. A DCSO report said just after 10:00 a.m. a victim reported the incident, which allegedly took place on Manor Loop in Green. The victim said that 22-year old Jace Beck became upset because someone knocked over his coffee and he didn’t like the way the victim handled the situation. The woman claimed that Beck attacked her while she held a child and at one point wrapped his legs around her stomach and squeezed. The victim said Beck put his hand around her neck which restricted her airway for about 5 to 10 seconds. The woman claimed the injuries were causing her pain and she also had stomach pain, which concerned her as she is at least six weeks pregnant.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO