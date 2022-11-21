Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
BLACK FRIDAY, CITY GOVERNMENT CLOSURES
This is Black Friday and while many people are spending the day kicking off their holiday shopping, the schedule is a bit different for some things. City government offices in Roseburg, Sutherlin, Myrtle Creek and Winston are closed. Douglas County government is open, though some departments are lightly staffed. State and federal offices are open and regular mail will be delivered. Schools remain closed until Monday. Banks and credit unions are open. Some professional offices will be closed.
kqennewsradio.com
LEAF PICKUP CONTINUES IN THE CITY OF ROSEBURG
The free leaf collection service for homeowners continues through Friday January 6th in the City of Roseburg. Public Works crews follow a systematic route moving in a clockwise direction. Each cycle through Roseburg’s neighborhoods takes about a month. Residents can see pickup route updates on the Public Works Department leaf collection webpage: https://www.cityofroseburg.org/departments/public-works/leaf-program.
kqennewsradio.com
MORNING CONVERSATION 11.25.22
Douglas County’s Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is Sunday night at the courthouse. Tamara Howell from the Public Affairs Office talks about the event: Click here to download for later listening: 830 11 25 22.
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.25.22
Captains Richard Mabie and Edith Dye-Mabie of the Salvation Army Roseburg Corps talk about the work of the organization during the holidays and throughout the year. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 11 25 2022.
kezi.com
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR OFFENSIVE LITTERING
A transient was cited for offensive littering by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 10:00 a.m. the 28-year old was contacted at her camp along the river bank near the old bike jumps in Gaddis Park. She was given a citation due to the condition of the camp.
kqennewsradio.com
VA ENCOURAGES COMMUNITY TO SUPPORT LOCAL VETERANS
Staff with the Roseburg VA Medical Center are encouraging the community to support local veterans on Giving Tuesday through charitable donations or volunteer opportunities. Individuals and organizations can donate to the local VA medical center by making an E-Donation through www.volunteer.va.gov. Interim Medical Center Director for the Roseburg Health Care System Tandi Nelson-Brooks said, “The holidays can be especially tough for certain vulnerable Veteran populations in our community”. Nelson-Brooks said, “Our community’s support during this time of the year can go a long way for those who volunteered their service in defense of our great country”.
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY IS SUNDAY NIGHT
The Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. on the steps of the courthouse. The event is a collaborative effort of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners, the City of Roseburg, and First Christian Church. The evening will include a family-oriented program with music performed by the Geneva Academy Honor Choir, a musical stage production from Occasionally Yours Party Rentals, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. First Christian Church will have their traditional nativity scene on display across the street, with refreshments served by the Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program.
kqennewsradio.com
CANADIAN YOUTH CHOIR AND ORCHESTRA COMING TO ROSEBURG
A Canadian youth choir and orchestra is coming to Roseburg. Fountainview Academy Orchestra and singers will present a free Christmas concert: “Come Let Us Adore Him” on December 11th at 7:00p.m.at the Roseburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 1109 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The group will be led by...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR TRAFFIC OFFENSE
A Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a traffic offense, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 2:45 p.m. an officer stopped the man’s vehicle near the corner of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Harvey Avenue for a minor traffic violation.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL SUSPECT FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man after an alleged assault on Sunday. A DCSO report said a victim showed up at a relative’s residence with bruises to her face and complained of being in a physical altercation with 56-year old Matthew Simmons, in the 300 block of Johnson Street, just north of Roseburg. Deputies followed up with the woman, who had injuries. She said Simmons had hit her several times and kicked her when she was on the ground.
kpic
Springfield Police: Fatal adult club shooting stemmed from dispute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say a dispute at Bobbi's VIP Room led to a shooting that ended with one man dead in the parking lot. Two men were shot at Bobbi's VIP at 1195 Main Street at about 2:30 a.m. Police say officers arrived to find one man in the parking lot and learned another had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY FOLLOWING STABBING
An investigation is underway following a stabbing Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 911 dispatchers received a call shortly after 12:00 a.m. regarding a man who had been stabbed while engaged in a physical altercation at a residence in the 3000 block of Joseph Street in Roseburg. The caller said the suspect had left on foot.
kezi.com
Family remembers victim in LTD bus murder
EUGENE, Ore.-- A family is mourning the loss of 69-year-old Travis Sanders, also known as Rodney. Sanders was killed Saturday after family members said he was assaulted by another man on a Lane Transit District bus on his way to church. Police said it happened around 9 a.m. on the...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CHARGED WITH ASSAULT ON JAIL STAFF
A man was charged following an alleged assault on a staff member at the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 p.m. deputies were escorting a 32-year old to a different location in the facility, when he turned and allegedly spit on one of the deputies. A charge of aggravated harassment was added. The man was detained without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN CHRISTMAS TREE TO LIGHT UP DECEMBER 4TH
The City of Sutherlin Christmas Tree will light up on Sunday December 4th. A ceremony will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Central Park on South Willamette Street. The pole for the 50-foot tree can be raised and lowered like a flag pole to aid in the maintenance of the 48 strands of lights that each contains 200 individual bulbs. There will also be a 30-foot lighted tree installed at the Visitors Center on West Central Avenue.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT MONDAY
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged assault on Monday. A DCSO report said just after 10:00 a.m. a victim reported the incident, which allegedly took place on Manor Loop in Green. The victim said that 22-year old Jace Beck became upset because someone knocked over his coffee and he didn’t like the way the victim handled the situation. The woman claimed that Beck attacked her while she held a child and at one point wrapped his legs around her stomach and squeezed. The victim said Beck put his hand around her neck which restricted her airway for about 5 to 10 seconds. The woman claimed the injuries were causing her pain and she also had stomach pain, which concerned her as she is at least six weeks pregnant.
kezi.com
Drugs, body armor found after arrest of suspicious subjects, Sutherlin police say
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two people are facing charges including possession of controlled substances after police found drugs and body armor in their car after arresting them for more minor reasons, according to the Sutherlin Police Department. Sutherlin police said that at about 7 p.m. on November 19, officers responded to...
kqennewsradio.com
SCHOOL BUS HIT AFTER DRIVER SUNS TRAFFIC LIGHT
A school bus was hit by a sedan in Roseburg Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:45 p.m. the bus driver was heading westbound on West Harvard Avenue beginning to turn onto West Keady Court. The motorist failed to yield for a red light and his vehicle collided with the driver’s side front of the bus.
kezi.com
Springfield Police investigate shooting that left one person dead; witnesses recall what happened
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person dead and another injured. According to Springfield Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at Bobbi's VIP Room at 1195 Main St. at 2:37 a.m. on November 22. Police said that on arrival, they found one man had been shot and was laying in the parking lot, and learned that another man had been shot but was already taken to a nearby hospital. Police said medics from Eugene Springfield Fire shortly arrived to provide aid to the victim in the parking lot, but the victim had already passed away. Police say the other person who was shot is in stable condition.
Comments / 0