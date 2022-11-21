Read full article on original website
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at NC Food Lion
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion.
Columbus County man arrested for alleged indecent liberties with child
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for an alleged indecent liberties with a child. Officers responded to the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville on November 8th in reference to a sexual assault. A thorough investigation was conducted, and evidence...
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – One person was shot at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday, according to authorities. The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the store on Fayetteville Road at around 11:25 a.m., with the customers evacuating as officers arrived. Surveillance video also showed...
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
Horry County police investigate murder near Loris
A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
1 person injured in Walmart shooting
LUMBERTON — One person was injured following a shooting that occurred Friday at the Walmart Supercenter on Fayetteville Road in Lumberto
Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people. 34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Police looking for hit-and-run suspect
WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
Myrtle Beach police investigate after 3 dogs found dead in dumpster
Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after three dogs were found dead in a dumpster, according to the department. Police were called Nov. 15 to the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard and found an adult female Pitbull and […]
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard. He said a car...
Man in custody after woman stabbed, killed in Lumberton Food Lion parking lot: Police
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — Police charged a man in connection to a 31-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in a Food Lion parking lot in Lumberton Monday around 4:24 p.m. Responding officers found the woman who had been stabbed multiple times. They said they administered aid but she died on the scene.
Murder suspect accused of killing half-sister now facing additional rape charge
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man accused of killing his half-sister now faces an additional rape charge. Jahreese Jones, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the death of Miyonna Jones, who was missing for a little more than two weeks before her body was found in Pender County on November 17.
Four arrested on drug charges
LAURINBURG — Four people were arrested on drug charges Friday. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted on Grant Street after there were multiple complaints of narcotic sales. The search discovered various narcotics and a stolen firearm. The four...
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest second suspect in fraudulent land sale case
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a September case of a parcel of land allegedly being sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported on September 9th their organization owned a parcel...
Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges after her newborn child tested positive for drugs. Records show 37-year-old Tina Perrone was arrested Sunday by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. She’s charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Warrants obtained by WMBF News state an...
