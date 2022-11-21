ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

foxwilmington.com

Police: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – One person was shot at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday, according to authorities. The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the store on Fayetteville Road at around 11:25 a.m., with the customers evacuating as officers arrived. Surveillance video also showed...
LUMBERTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
WILMINGTON, NC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police investigate murder near Loris

A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man finds unopened mail in dumpster

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A significant amount of mail was discovered in a dumpster at Oak Island Beach Villas on Caswell Beach Road on Tuesday. Jerry McCarthy makes it a habit to check his dumpster for unauthorized items such as appliances, computers, or hazardous material. This time it...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County man arrested for allegedly defrauding multiple people

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for allegedly defrauding multiple people. 34-year-old Jimmie Wallace Dewitt III of Chadbourn was arrested on November 10th after Officers obtained receipts from Powell’s Recycling about a stolen vehicle located on a property in Cerro Gordo.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for hit-and-run suspect

WALLACE, Duplin County — The Wallace Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit and run that happened Nov. 23, 2022 on Railroad Street. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 910-285-2126 or email policeinfo@wallacenc.gov.
WALLACE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Four arrested on drug charges

LAURINBURG — Four people were arrested on drug charges Friday. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted on Grant Street after there were multiple complaints of narcotic sales. The search discovered various narcotics and a stolen firearm. The four...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges after her newborn child tested positive for drugs. Records show 37-year-old Tina Perrone was arrested Sunday by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. She’s charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Warrants obtained by WMBF News state an...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

