Detroit, MI

Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak

By John Maakaron
AllLions
 4 days ago

The Detroit Lions are benefitting from the Los Angeles Rams losing.

In an interesting twist of fate, the Detroit Lions are currently on a three-game winning streak, but still possess a top draft pick in next year's draft.

After the Week 11 win against the N.Y. Giants, Dan Campbell told his team in the locker room, “Everything we talked about; we stayed the course. We’re playing some pretty clean, physical football, man. ... We dominated when we needed to. We dominated the ground game. We made the throws we had to. We were efficient. That’s the way to win, man. Now, you’re figuring it out. Now, we’re figuring it out. That’s three!"

The Los Angeles Rams ' loss to the New Orleans Saints was their fourth consecutive defeat, which dropped their record to 3-7.

More: Aidan Hutchinson Celebration Video After Giants Win

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford unfortunately left the game, after suffering another brain injury.

As a result of the Rams' struggles, the Lions now possess the No. 6 overall pick (via the Rams) and the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Updated 2023 NFL Draft order

  • 1.) Houston Texans
  • 2.) Carolina Panthers
  • 3.) Chicago Bears
  • 4.) Las Vegas Raiders
  • 5.) Seattle Seahawks
  • 6.) Detroit Lions
  • 7.) Houston Texans
  • 8.) Pittsburgh Steelers
  • 9.) Jacksonville Jaguars
  • 10.) Philadelphia Eagles
  • 11.) Green Bay Packers
  • 12.) Arizona Cardinals
  • 13.) Detroit Lions
  • 14.) Indianapolis Colts
  • 15.) Atlanta Falcons

AllLions

