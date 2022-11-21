Read full article on original website
Feeding America hosts 25th annual 'Stuff the Bus' food drive
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The annual "Stuff the Bus" event returns for it's 25th year. The event helps feed thousands of families in need throughout the Milwaukee area. The event fills two Milwaukee County Transit System bus with groceries. According to Feeding America, one in eight people in Milwaukee don't know where their next meal is coming from and one in four children don't know where their next meal is coming from.
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving meal efforts address community need
MILWAUKEE - Food prices have made grocery shopping difficult ahead of Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. In Milwaukee County, a pair of community events Wednesday worked to take some stress off of people's plates. "They came looking for just a turkey and received so much more," said Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey, who...
McBob's Thanksgiving 'Feed the Veterans' helps those who served
MILWAUKEE - McBob's Pub & Grill on Milwaukee's north side said "thank you" Thursday, Nov. 24 with its seventh annual "Feed the Veterans." Veterans were able to get a free meal from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. The owner said the tradition started after overhearing some customers, who were veterans, saying they didn't have a place to go on Thanksgiving.
Menomonee Falls Small Business Saturday
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - FOX6 News Brian Kramp visits Menomonee Falls Downtown businesses and Centennial Plaza to give a preview of what you can buy on Small Business Saturday. Rustic Rehabs has everything you need, from furniture painting to a home decor shop. The Owner, Jen Dunne shows us all the things she offers in the video above.
Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
Thanksgiving keeps firefighters on their toes: 'Be careful'
MILWAUKEE - While many families relax on Thanksgiving, firefighters stay on their toes. The National Fire Protection Association says the holiday is by far the leading day for home cooking fires – between three and four times the typical number. "It makes sense because everyone’s cooking, staying home," said...
Callisters Christmas; over 5K ornaments to choose from
The holiday weekend is almost here and if you’re planning on putting up a Christmas tree, there’s one place that can help with the ornaments. Brhett Vickery is at Callisters Christmas in the Brookfield Fashion Center seeing what in store for the holiday season.
Early Black Friday at Milwaukee-area retailers get shoppers started
MILWAUKEE - Two bargain stores in Milwaukee County gave shoppers a head start on Black Friday shopping. People ready to burn off some Thanksgiving turkey and shop until they drop wrapped around the building to get into Hot Bargain Depot's grand opening. The owner said Thursday was the perfect night.
Lessons in technology; roles reversed as students teach seniors
KEWASKUM, Wis. - Time has a funny way of marching on. "I wouldn’t have the vaguest idea where the Metaverse is at," said 89-year-old Clarence Henkel, laughing. "I don’t know if that’s part of the universe or vice versa." Either you keep up with the changes or...
37 Milwaukee firefighters graduate from Training Academy
MILWAUKEE - Thirty-seven new Milwaukee firefighters graduated from the Training Academy Wednesday, Nov. 23 after 16 weeks preparing for their new role. "This is about, and you make no mistake, this is about the survival of a city, what happens in the next couple of years here," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.
Marquette players, coach serve Thanksgiving meals
MILWAUKEE - Members of the Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team worked on a different kind of pass Thursday. Head coach Shaka Smart and several players served up some home-cooked Thanksgiving meals at the Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Center in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward.
Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
Milwaukee Club Q shooting vigil honors 'lives that were lost'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee LGBTQ+ groups came together in Milwaukee Tuesday to remember the five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The vigil was organized by Courage MKE, The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Zao MKE, Cream City Foundation and Diverse & Resilient and held at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.
Milwaukee shooting near Grant and Forest Home; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Grant and Forest Home that landed a 23-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25. Police said the shooting happened at 1 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds. Milwaukee police...
Stores closed on Thanksgiving; last-minute shopper troubles
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The majority of stores were closed for Thanksgiving, but some stores had special hours for last-minute shoppers Thursday, Nov. 24. Hopefully, everyone's bellies are full after Thanksgiving dinner – but what if you forgot something at the store?. Sadly most people's hopes are dashed because...
Financial tips for parents, adult children
Millennials and Gen Z moved home during the pandemic – and stayed! So how can parents and adult children navigate living under on roof? Brad Allen with Drake an Associates joins Real Milwaukee with some tips.
Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
Keith Pulvermacher tribute concert celebrates musician at Turner Hall
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin lost a talented songwriter and performer this past summer when Keith Pulvermacher died of blood cancer. He was only 49. At Turner Hall in Milwaukee, a concert Wednesday, Nov. 23 not only celebrated Pulvermacher but raised awareness for the charity he started and money for his two young daughters.
Black Friday shopping experience has changed over the years
GLENDALE, Wis. - Many frequent Black Friday shoppers may have noticed how the retail holiday season has changed over the years. It's gone from an early morning frenzy to an all-day calm. Stephanie Newton and her family remember the classic Black Friday experience. "I remember going at like four in...
