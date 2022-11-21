ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

President Biden, Governor Cooper together for turkey pardon at White House, ‘Friendsgiving’ in North Carolina

By Ashley Anderson
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ltu77_0jITPyVc00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will have travel plans line up for two events on Monday — both relating to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Gov. Cooper’s schedule, he will be on the south lawn of the White House along with First Lady Kristin Cooper to join the President and First Lady Jill Biden for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon .

Later in the day, the Bidens will fly in to join the Coopers for a “Friendsgiving” dinner with service members and military families in North Carolina.

The military friendsgiving gathering will be hosted at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point.

Comments / 53

just another side of the story
4d ago

Two traitors to this country together to “pardon” a Turkey! Which btw many Americans cannot afford to purchase for their own families this year due to Democrat created Inflation!!!

Reply(1)
39
MCic(Me)
4d ago

It's never a good thing for NC when those two get together. How many more illegals are they planning on hiding throughout the state? 😡

Reply(10)
39
Sheila
4d ago

Cooper thinks he is going to be president.. I wonder what's going on in the white house with all the little girls catering...

Reply
11
