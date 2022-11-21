Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Harvest accepting donations in Crawford County for Thanksgiving Food DriveKristen WaltersCrawford County, PA
This Epic LED Snow Tubing Experience in New York is a Must-VisitTravel MavenClymer, NY
This Is the Snowiest Town in PennsylvaniaDianaErie, PA
3 AMAZING Candy Shops Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania [Sweets & Treats]Melissa FrostErie, PA
Related
Driver trapped for nearly an hour in heavily damaged vehicle in Millcreek overnight
A 36-year-old man has serious injuries after crashing into the back of a front-end loader. The accident happened just before midnight on the bridge in the 2000 block of Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township. Once on the scene, first responders found the man trapped inside the heavily damaged Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving. It […]
Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall
Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
Two young children released from hospital after vehicle hits horse and buggy
BENTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two young children have been released from the hospital after they and their parents were thrown from a buggy in a crash over the weekend. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a crash between a vehicle and a horse and buggy in the Town of […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton
A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
yourdailylocal.com
Conewango Township Police Seeking Assistance Identifying Individual
CONEWANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Conewango Township police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify an individual regarding a retail theft at Walmart. The incident occurred on Oct. 27, 2022. Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to contact Officer Andersen with the Conewango Township police at 814-726-0725.
Man killed in crash on I-279 identified
FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — A man was killed in a car crash on Interstate 279. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened on the interstate in Franklin Park at mile marker 12.8 at 12:53 a.m. Police said the driver, later identified by the Medical Examiner’s office as 34-year-old...
West Metro Fire Rescue crews locate teen who fell through the ice
Crews with West Metro Fire Rescue have located a teen who fell through the ice in Roxborough. Crews were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The teen was with three other youths on the ice when they all got out except for that one. Neighbors were able to pull out three of them but could not get to the fourth. Once crews arrived, they located the teen and pulled them out of the water before rushing them to the hospital.
Pool business destroyed in massive fire in Harrison Township; residents allowed to return
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A swimming pool business was destroyed in a massive fire on Freeport Road. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the scene of the 4-alarm blaze at 2:14 p.m. Channel 11′s crew at the scene saw Country Pools & Spas on Freeport Road...
erienewsnow.com
Law Enforcement Cracking Down On Unsafe Driving This Thanksgiving
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement agencies across our region are cracking down on unsafe driving as the winter holiday travel season officially kicks off. Across the nation this Thanksgiving, auto club AAA estimates that 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, a 1.5 percent increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes.
Centre Daily
Undercover detective at Walmart saves kidnapped mother and child, Pennsylvania cops say
An undercover detective at Walmart spotted a kidnapped mother and child, leading to their rescue, according to authorities in Pennsylvania. Investigators in Virginia contacted the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department on Nov. 22, informing officers a mom and her child had been taken to Pennsylvania by an armed man against their will.
wesb.com
Two Victims of Identity Theft
Two McKean County residents have been victims of identity theft. State Troopers report that a Mt. Jewett woman had a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name, and a Smethport woman had her identity used to redirect unemployment benefits to an unknown party. The investigations are ongoing.
Police searching for overdue New Hampshire hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. – Police are searching for a missing hiker in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo was dropped off at the Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning and hasn't returned home.Officers said the 19-year-old, from Westford, planned to hike Mount Lafayette, Little Haystack, and Flume. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said they had 18 search teams looking for her on Monday morning, including the New Hampshire National Guard helicopter.They hope Sotelo took shelter somewhere for the night but noted that it was extremely cold and she didn't appear to be adequately prepared for the conditions. According to Fish and Game, it was 17 degrees in the search area Monday, and 12 degrees when crews arrived in the morning. Anyone who may have seen her along those trails is asked to call New Hampshire State Police.
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Township Parks & Recreation Sponsors Giving Tree
Millcreek Township will be sponsoring a Giving Tree again this holiday season. The Giving Tree will be located in the lobby of the Millcreek Township Municipal Building. The tree will be adorned with envelopes that are filled with a tag of an individual child or an envelope with tags of an entire family in need of extra support this season.
explore venango
PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest
OIL CITY, Pa. – The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced the District 1 winners of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. (Pictured above: Farrell High School’s Paint the Plow submission.) Farrell High School of Mercer County won the “Fan Favorite” award,...
2 suspects located after police say they dropped puppy over bridge in Sault Ste. Marie [VIDEO]
Police in the Upper Peninsula say they’ve found a pair of suspects accused of dropped a puppy over the Spruce Street Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday evening.
WKTV
Amish buggy with 10 people inside crashes in Western; 1 taken to hospital
WESTERN, N.Y. (UPDATED) -- An Amish horse-drawn buggy with 10 people inside crashed in the town of Western Sunday morning and one woman was sent to the hospital. According to the Western Fire Department, the accident happened around 7 a.m. on North Steuben Road. The fire chief says that the...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board warns gamblers not to leave children unattended
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is launching a new campaign called "Don't Gamble with Kids." It’s an effort to stop Pennsylvania parents from leaving their children unattended in cars while they gamble. So far in 2022, more than 400 minors were left alone. That included dozens of kids under...
Anti-mask parents set to sue NE and Millcreek for violating Sunshine Act
Parents in the anti-masking lawsuit between North East and Millcreek are looking to go before judges again with a new lawsuit. According to court dockets, a complaint was filed on Nov. 17 by Chadwick Schnee, the attorney representing a parent named Troy Prozan, that the school directors violated the Sunshine Act. The parents argue that […]
echo-pilot.com
Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far
Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
Comments / 1