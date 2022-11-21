ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

OBA

With Thanksgiving past, here's where to find Christmas fun

Orange Beach Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 29 at The Wharf. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Begin planning your Christmas activities while digesting that delicious Thanksgiving dinner with our list of activities in South Baldwin County and other areas including the Holiday Lights Drive-Thru in Stockton.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

City of Foley announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Foley announces the following closures. City administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. Police and fire services will remain open to ensure...
FOLEY, AL
OBA

McMillan Pier and Boat Ramp Officially Opened at Fort Morgan

Fort Morgan, Ala. - (OBA) - The ribbon-cuttings to provide access to Alabama’s abundant natural resources continued last week as Governor Kay Ivey, Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship and other dignitaries officially opened the State Representative Steve McMillan Fort Morgan Fishing Pier and Boat Ramp on Mobile Bay. The facility...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

“Treated by T” hosts second annual turkey giveaway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cars lined up in downtown Mobile Monday afternoon, to receive a free turkey. Two hundred and fifty of the gobblers were given away. The second annual turkey drive put on by “Treated by T” was held outside Kanary Bar on Jackson Street. The owner...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

New Foley Kids Playground to follow nature theme

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley is using a grant to help fund a redo of the Foley Kids Playground as the city makes plans to rebuild the decades-old current playground in Max Griffin Park. The park is located in downtown across the street from Foley Fire Station No. 1.
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Landlocked Baldwin Co. property owner fights for access

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades, Darlene Clark has cherished the time spent on her Styx River sandy beach at her remote, five-acre wooded lot located off County Road 87, north of 1-10. Lately, she feels like she's losing control of the land she holds so dear to her heart.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Emotions flare at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting"

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Fireworks erupted Tuesday at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting." This comes after two new arrests in the investigation into the waterboard... Including physical services manager Teresa Lewis. Lewis worked there for nearly 30 years. Ultimately the board voted unanimously to suspend Lewis without pay. Before...
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
OBA

OBA

