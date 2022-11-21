Read full article on original website
With Thanksgiving past, here's where to find Christmas fun
Orange Beach Christmas tree lighting set for Nov. 29 at The Wharf. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Begin planning your Christmas activities while digesting that delicious Thanksgiving dinner with our list of activities in South Baldwin County and other areas including the Holiday Lights Drive-Thru in Stockton.
City of Foley announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
Foley, Ala. - (OBA) - In celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, the City of Foley announces the following closures. City administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28. Police and fire services will remain open to ensure...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
McMillan Pier and Boat Ramp Officially Opened at Fort Morgan
Fort Morgan, Ala. - (OBA) - The ribbon-cuttings to provide access to Alabama’s abundant natural resources continued last week as Governor Kay Ivey, Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship and other dignitaries officially opened the State Representative Steve McMillan Fort Morgan Fishing Pier and Boat Ramp on Mobile Bay. The facility...
Watch Mobile’s Azalea Trail Maids at Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Mobile-based Azalea Trail maids were once again invited to March in Chicago’s 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade. Though the group has gained some controversy in the past, the Azalea Trial Maids are considered the official ambassadors for the city of Mobile. The controversy centers around their poufy dresses –...
wtvy.com
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
WALA-TV FOX10
“Treated by T” hosts second annual turkey giveaway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Cars lined up in downtown Mobile Monday afternoon, to receive a free turkey. Two hundred and fifty of the gobblers were given away. The second annual turkey drive put on by “Treated by T” was held outside Kanary Bar on Jackson Street. The owner...
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
WEAR
Woman, dog rescued after SUV crashes into woods in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman and her dog were rescued after crashing into the woods in Escambia County Friday morning. The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman drove off the roadway in her SUV, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into...
New Foley Kids Playground to follow nature theme
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley is using a grant to help fund a redo of the Foley Kids Playground as the city makes plans to rebuild the decades-old current playground in Max Griffin Park. The park is located in downtown across the street from Foley Fire Station No. 1.
Atmore family remembers loved one through giving back each Thanksgiving
ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A family will feed first responders and those who need a warm meal in Atmore this Thanksgiving for the 3rd consecutive year. Melissa Nichols and her family started the tradition called ‘Gordon’s Giving’ in 2020. Her son Gordon was tragically killed in a car crash during Thanksgiving week of 2019. Now, […]
utv44.com
Landlocked Baldwin Co. property owner fights for access
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades, Darlene Clark has cherished the time spent on her Styx River sandy beach at her remote, five-acre wooded lot located off County Road 87, north of 1-10. Lately, she feels like she's losing control of the land she holds so dear to her heart.
MAWSS employee makes unlikely friend in dog, brings him ‘get well soon’ toy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not every day that you see a Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service employee playing with a pup while completing a work task. For Ashley Brazell and her family, it used to be a normal occurrence until recently. Brazell made a post on Facebook Nov. 21, praising a man they […]
Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
utv44.com
Friends and family gather to celebrate the life of Mobile's "Dancing Machine"
Last summer, a Mobile Mardi Gras icon passed away, leaving a void on the port city's parade route. For decades, Clifford Thomas, known locally as "The Dancing Machine", would delight parade goers, leading processions in his colorful costumes as the city's unofficial drum major. He became a staple on the...
utv44.com
Emotions flare at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting"
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Fireworks erupted Tuesday at Prichard Water's "Special Board Meeting." This comes after two new arrests in the investigation into the waterboard... Including physical services manager Teresa Lewis. Lewis worked there for nearly 30 years. Ultimately the board voted unanimously to suspend Lewis without pay. Before...
WPMI
Shots fired as shoppers fight back in Tillman's Corner store parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots were fired Friday morning during a dramatic take down at a Tractor Supply in Theodore. Witnesses said two men were trying to steal merchandise and that's when customers took action, determined to stop them. The shots did not come from the suspects. One customer...
10 big Christmas shows coming to the Mobile area for 2022
December brings some big Christmas shows to Mobile, and it may be time to sit down with a calendar to make sure you don’t miss something that’s sure to be a highlight of the season. A look at what Mobile’s biggest venues have to offer:. The Prophecy...
Alabama: Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife dies trying to cross Old Shell Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wife of the owner of a popular restaurant has died after being hit and killed trying to cross Old Shell Road Monday afternoon. Powell Hamlin, owner of the Dew Drop Inn, confirmed to WKRG News 5 his wife Robin Hamlin was hit and killed. Mobile Police said a crash occurred […]
Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
