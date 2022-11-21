Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Early Black Friday at Milwaukee-area retailers get shoppers started
MILWAUKEE - Two bargain stores in Milwaukee County gave shoppers a head start on Black Friday shopping. People ready to burn off some Thanksgiving turkey and shop until they drop wrapped around the building to get into Hot Bargain Depot's grand opening. The owner said Thursday was the perfect night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Thanksgiving DUI warning
“Blackout Wednesday,” the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's all about making it to the dinner table on Thursday and not getting behind the wheel if you've had too much to drink.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Feeding America hosts 25th annual 'Stuff the Bus' food drive
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The annual "Stuff the Bus" event returns for it's 25th year. The event helps feed thousands of families in need throughout the Milwaukee area. The event fills two Milwaukee County Transit System bus with groceries. According to Feeding America, one in eight people in Milwaukee don't know where their next meal is coming from and one in four children don't know where their next meal is coming from.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Black Friday shopping experience has changed over the years
GLENDALE, Wis. - Many frequent Black Friday shoppers may have noticed how the retail holiday season has changed over the years. It's gone from an early morning frenzy to an all-day calm. Stephanie Newton and her family remember the classic Black Friday experience. "I remember going at like four in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stores closed on Thanksgiving; last-minute shopper troubles
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The majority of stores were closed for Thanksgiving, but some stores had special hours for last-minute shoppers Thursday, Nov. 24. Hopefully, everyone's bellies are full after Thanksgiving dinner – but what if you forgot something at the store?. Sadly most people's hopes are dashed because...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Nationwide antibiotic shortage drives up prices, panics parents
MILWAUKEE - The owner of Milwaukee's Hayat Pharmacy said a nationwide shortage of antibiotics is driving up costs and sending parents into a panic. Hashim Zaibak said don’t panic yet. Hayat has been able to stockpile antibiotics by switching wholesalers, but the shortage is still causing concern. "We are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving keeps firefighters on their toes: 'Be careful'
MILWAUKEE - While many families relax on Thanksgiving, firefighters stay on their toes. The National Fire Protection Association says the holiday is by far the leading day for home cooking fires – between three and four times the typical number. "It makes sense because everyone’s cooking, staying home," said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12th and Locust crash, 4 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Wednesday night Nov. 23 on the city's north side. Police said the crash happened at 12th and Locust around 5:30 p.m. One vehicle was making a left turn when it was hit by another. All four people were taken to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Thanksgiving fire, 4 Milwaukee residents displaced
MILWAUKEE - Four Milwaukee residents are displaced after a house fire on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. The fire near 91st and Fairmount – across the street from Timmerman Airport – happened around 4:45 p.m. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews immediately knocked down the flames upon arrival. One...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Candy Cane Lane opens Nov. 25; benefits MACC Fund
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Candy Cane Lane opens Friday, Nov. 25 for its 37th year!. The West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma and Montana Avenues on the south and north, and 92nd and 96th Streets on the east and west, is transformed into a winter wonderland to benefit the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.)
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Small Business Saturday
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - FOX6 News Brian Kramp visits Menomonee Falls Downtown businesses and Centennial Plaza to give a preview of what you can buy on Small Business Saturday. Rustic Rehabs has everything you need, from furniture painting to a home decor shop. The Owner, Jen Dunne shows us all the things she offers in the video above.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver hits pedestrian, building near 51st and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials said the vehicle hit the pedestrian near 51st and Center before striking a building around 10:35 a.m. Police said the pedestrian, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County fatal crash; driver struck tree while fleeing from deputy
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A 21-year-old man is dead following a crash in Dodge County Thursday morning, Nov. 24. It happened around 1:20 a.m. According to Dodge County Sheriff Office, a deputy attempted to stop a speeding car on County Highway (CTH C) near US Highway (USH) 151 in the Township of Trenton, approximately 3-4 miles south of Waupun.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Law enforcement drones; privacy questions over 'eye in the sky'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Law enforcement agencies in our area are relying more and more on drones in the fight against crime. In the basement of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, The Citizens’ Academy gets a lesson on these "eyes in the sky." For 11 weeks, the group meets to learn more about how deputies keep our community safe. The topics change every class. Few generate as many questions and awe as the department’s Unmanned Aircraft Unit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson police package pickup option combats theft
JACKSON, Wis. - Especially with holiday shopping, it's easy to get items delivered right to our doors – and just about as easy for thieves to take them. To keep porch pirates from swiping Christmas joy this season, the Jackson Police Department did a little stealing themselves. "This Grinch...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Club Q shooting vigil honors 'lives that were lost'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee LGBTQ+ groups came together in Milwaukee Tuesday to remember the five people killed in the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The vigil was organized by Courage MKE, The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Zao MKE, Cream City Foundation and Diverse & Resilient and held at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dogs stolen; Milwaukee police investigate burglary near 21st and Layton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say someone stole dogs from a residence near 21st and Layton Avenue on the city's south side on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23. Officials say the burglary happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The person or persons entered a residence – and stolen some dogs. Those persons are being sought by police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
