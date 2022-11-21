ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Screening ER patients for mental health issues

BLOOMINGTON – A new study by Indiana University researchers suggests emergency department visits may be an important opportunity to screen patients for mental health issues. The study found that about 45% of patients who visit the emergency department for physical injuries and ailments also have mental health and substance use problems that are often overlooked. It also found that patients who reported high levels of suicidal thinking and plans were more likely to have frequent emergency department visits.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Seals Ambulance services to conclude on December 16th in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Starting on Friday, December 16th, 2022, Seals Ambulance Service will no longer provide ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. This move has been anticipated following the announced closure of St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, who had contracted services with the company to provide services to their facility. Recently...
wbiw.com

Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road

MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Lady Jackets suffer first conference loss of the season to Springs Valley

Mitchell High School was defeated Tuesday night on the road against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference opponent Springs Valley, who bested the Bluejackets 43-25 on the night. Mitchell got off to a slow start in the first quarter, scoring just four points, both of which came via baskets from forward Jillian Bond. On the other side, the Blackhawks came out of the gate strong, particularly freshman Maddie Carnes, who scored six points in the first on 75% shooting from the field. Overall, Springs Valley scored 11 in the period, giving them a seven point lead heading into the second quarter.
FRENCH LICK, IN
Fox 59

DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes

BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Mary White

Mary White, 80, of Williams, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Born September 17, 1942, in New Albany, IN, she was the daughter of John and Marjorie (Turner) Hunter. She had worked at GE and RCA as an assembler, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Avoca Baptist Church and enjoyed her card club, being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
WILLIAMS, IN
wevv.com

ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County

A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Scottsburg man dies from injuries suffered in tree stand accident

SCOTT CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter. Donald...
SCOTTSBURG, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Cemetery Lane closed in Martin County after a semi lost its load

MARTIN CO. – The Martin County Sheriff’s Department is warning motorists and travelers that Cemetery Lane is currently closed. Crews arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. to clear the roadway after a semi lost its load. Motorists should use alternate routes. Thank you for your patience and...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman conducts fraudulent bank transactions and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after an incident on September 12, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 6, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to Bedford Federal Savings bank on 15th Street after a report of fraud. A bank employee reported that 43-year-old...
BEDFORD, IN

