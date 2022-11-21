Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
wbiw.com
Screening ER patients for mental health issues
BLOOMINGTON – A new study by Indiana University researchers suggests emergency department visits may be an important opportunity to screen patients for mental health issues. The study found that about 45% of patients who visit the emergency department for physical injuries and ailments also have mental health and substance use problems that are often overlooked. It also found that patients who reported high levels of suicidal thinking and plans were more likely to have frequent emergency department visits.
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington is offering free on-street parking this weekend and in city garages Saturday in December
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington will offer free parking on the street downtown and in City garages from Thursday, November 24 through Sunday, November 27, recognizing the Thanksgiving holiday and Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate Bloomington’s small businesses and their contribution to the community. Throughout...
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday
Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park that burned over 100 acres
wbiw.com
Seals Ambulance services to conclude on December 16th in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Starting on Friday, December 16th, 2022, Seals Ambulance Service will no longer provide ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. This move has been anticipated following the announced closure of St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, who had contracted services with the company to provide services to their facility. Recently...
wbiw.com
Firefighters battle fire in a wooded area on Burton Cemetery Road
MITCHELL – Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to a woods fire at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after a report that leaves were on fire. When volunteer firefighters arrived along with firefighters from the US Forestry Service they learned a man had dumped ashes from a woodstove onto the leaves.
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets suffer first conference loss of the season to Springs Valley
Mitchell High School was defeated Tuesday night on the road against Patoka Lake Athletic Conference opponent Springs Valley, who bested the Bluejackets 43-25 on the night. Mitchell got off to a slow start in the first quarter, scoring just four points, both of which came via baskets from forward Jillian Bond. On the other side, the Blackhawks came out of the gate strong, particularly freshman Maddie Carnes, who scored six points in the first on 75% shooting from the field. Overall, Springs Valley scored 11 in the period, giving them a seven point lead heading into the second quarter.
Fox 59
DNR crews continue to fight Brown County State Park fire
NASHVILLE, Ind. — A substantial brush fire started Sunday afternoon in Brown County State Park. Indiana’s Dept. of Natural Resources confirmed that there is an ongoing brush fire on the east side of the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Utilities issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 30 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Thursday, November 24, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main in the Bryan Park neighborhood. Water service was shut off for 30 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday, November 26.
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes
BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Mary White
Mary White, 80, of Williams, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Born September 17, 1942, in New Albany, IN, she was the daughter of John and Marjorie (Turner) Hunter. She had worked at GE and RCA as an assembler, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the Avoca Baptist Church and enjoyed her card club, being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
wbiw.com
No.2 Stars set to tangle with No.6 Zionsville in Sneakers for Santa showcase
BEDFORD – The last two seasons, Bedford North Lawrence has reached this point with an unblemished record, journeyed to Brownsburg, and suffered that first loss, both times by one point. Will history repeat? BNL coach Jeff Allen, keenly aware of the trend, intends to break that cycle of frustration.
wbiw.com
Scottsburg man dies from injuries suffered in tree stand accident
SCOTT CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. Emergency personnel was dispatched to the area of Taylor Road outside of Scottsburg after an individual who had fallen from a tree stand was discovered by a fellow hunter. Donald...
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
953wiki.com
Woman arrested in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase moved to custody in southern Indiana
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman wanted in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase is now in custody in southern Indiana. Dawn Coleman, 40, was arrested last month in San Francisco for her involvement in Cairo Jordan's death. He was found dead from an electrolyte imbalance in April but wasn’t identified until late October.
wbiw.com
Cemetery Lane closed in Martin County after a semi lost its load
MARTIN CO. – The Martin County Sheriff’s Department is warning motorists and travelers that Cemetery Lane is currently closed. Crews arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. to clear the roadway after a semi lost its load. Motorists should use alternate routes. Thank you for your patience and...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman conducts fraudulent bank transactions and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after an incident on September 12, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 6, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to Bedford Federal Savings bank on 15th Street after a report of fraud. A bank employee reported that 43-year-old...
wbiw.com
No.9 North, good to the last (late) Roberts shot, escapes with 57-55 win over Stars
BEDFORD – Video replay, now a common crutch for officials in the college game, does not exist at the high school level. If it did, Bedford North Lawrence and Bloomington North might still be slugging it out. Nothing like a little controversy, and an argument over the legitimacy of a game-winning shot, to start the season.
