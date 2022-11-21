ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday as showers move back in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered showers developed overnight and will continue to track from Southwest to Northeast throughout the rest of the morning. Friday: Rain tapers off by midday, chance for afternoon sunshine. Saturday: Beautiful day, highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday: First Alert Weather Day, scattered rain moves...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Busy Thanksgiving travel underway at CLT Airport

WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin remembers Jason Myers' professionalism, 'handy dandy clipboard'. Al Conklin pays tribute to Jason Myers, remembering his work ethic and the "handy dandy clipboard" he always carried with him. I-77 South reopens as agencies investigate WBTV helicopter crash. Updated: 8 hours ago. An NTSB spokesperson said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Thousands traveling in and out of Charlotte for Thanksgiving

The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Community remembers Jason Myers and Chip Tayag a day after tragic accident. Updated: 2 hours ago. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Water cut to portion of northeast Charlotte for pipe repair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of northeast Charlotte is without water while crews repair a water pipe. Charlotte Water reported Wednesday that the repairs will affect service to the 9900 block of Pinewood Lane, as well as surrounding areas. Crews are reporting the area will be without water between...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers with his family

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Carowinds announced that Aeronautical Landing, opening in spring 2023, will feature five new attractions. 968 square-foot bungalow sells for $265,000 in west Charlotte. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it. Updated: 6 hours ago. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV photographers remember pilot Chip Tayag

WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash. Both Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in that crash. WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag remembered with moment of silence. Updated: 1 hour ago. The moment of silence was held before...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A visitation and funeral for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers will take place this weekend, the family has announced. On Friday, Nov. 25, a visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Carmel Baptist Church located at 1145 Pineville-Matthews Road in Matthews, N.C. On Saturday, Nov. 26,...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Memorial services scheduled for WBTV pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Memorial services for WBTV Chip Tayag have been scheduled for next week following the tragic helicopter crash that took his life and that of meteorologist Jason Myers this past Tuesday. Visitation is set for Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 6-8 p.m. at the Palmetto Funeral Home on...
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV meteorologists remember colleague Jason Myers

Estimates are that 72,000 passengers will be traveling through the airport each day over the next 10 days. WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. Both Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in that crash. WBTV...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy