craftbeeraustin.com
Austin Beerworks Announces New Location
The taproom will be located at 10300 Springdale Rd., northeast of where highways 183 and 290 intersect. To dive right into what you want to know at the heart of this story – the current location of Austin Beerworks is not closing. It will remain open as a working brewery and taproom for years to come. TLDR: the new location will be situated in Northeast Austin on a huge plot of land with a competition-level disc golf course and you can be part of the new location development by joining their Beerworks for Life program.
Eater
Two Austin-Area Sandwich Trucks Closed Down for Now
Two newer Austin-area food trucks — Cuban sandwich truck Oye Chico near Clarksville and Mexican fried sandwich truck Lonche Bar in Pflugerville — have closed this month on November 20. For Oye Chico, which was parked at Better Half on 406 Walsh Street, the shutter is a temporary...
Camp Lucy to host second Christmas Chili Cook-Off
, , , With the Christmas season just around the corner, local lodging and event centers are preparing to celebrate. In line with this, Camp Lucy, a luxury resort in Dripping Springs, will soon host its second annual Christmas Chili Cook-Off. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. The familyfriendly event will bring the holiday season to the Texas Hill Country’s fullscale luxury resort in the form of a culinary competition between skilled chefs and chili enthusiasts, who will all be cooking for a good cause. Attendees can expect a sampling of chili...
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
fox7austin.com
Sinaloa native Gabriela Bucio dominating Central Texas restaurant, bar scene
AUSTIN, Texas - Small Business Saturday is essential for many locally owned businesses and thanks to the community Gabriela Bucio has created, Central Texas is always supporting her latest venture. "This is my office at a home in downtown," Bucio says showing us the headquarters of Gabriela’s Group, the company...
KSAT 12
UT band bids farewell to 100-year-old bass drum ‘Big Bertha’
AUSTIN – It is one of the most iconic sounds in all of college football: Big Bertha. If you have ever seen a Longhorns football game or listened to it on the radio, you’ll know that every time the team scores a touchdown or field goal or puts any points on the board, the Bertha crew strikes the drum, however many times equals the points on the board.
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: Hooper’s restaurant owners pay homage to horror heritage
Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland is now Hooper’s. The restaurant’s new owners are embracing its horror film credits with the name change. Fans of the 1974 cult classic “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” will recognize it as the main setting and home of Leatherface, the movie’s terrifying antagonist. Years later, the house was moved to Kingsland from Round Rock and, in 2012, became Grand Central Cafe.
How this ‘small town girl’ turned Austin influencer defines success
Jane Ko was an influencer in Austin even before the term was coined. If you’ve searched for anything food or entertainment in Central Texas, then you’ve probably seen her videos.
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out
Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
Austin Chronicle
Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died
Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
KVUE
Boomtown: The Austin skyline transformation over the years
The Downtown Austin skyline has grown a lot over the past few decades. But it was once a collection of dusty roads. This is how we got where we are today.
This restaurant serves the best french fries in the state of Texas & some of the best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you like fries with whatever might be in front of you right now?. Well of course you do, french fries are arguably the best side mankind has ever created, but have you ever wondered where you need to go in order to get the best?
austinot.com
Top 10 things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022 include Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, and more!
If there’s one thing about this city, it’s that there is always something going on. So, if you’re looking for fun things to do in Austin with kids this weekend of November 25, 2022, there’s plenty of fun to be had, including Peppermint Parkway, The Annual Lighting of the Square, Holiday Art on the Lawn at Neil-Cochran House Museum, and more!
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100
Last surviving Spicewood School graduate turns 100 Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/25/2022 - 04:07 Image Elvin Wall, born Nov. 25, 1922, is pictured here at home holding an image of his younger self prior to becoming a resident of Gateway Villas & Gateway Gardens in Marble Falls. Contributed photo The old Spicewood School was built in 1907....
post-register.com
Lockhart icon passes￼
Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
How Downtown Austin grew out of the dust
AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to imagine a time when choking dust swirled through the streets of Downtown Austin, but that was the case in the city’s central business district during Austin’s first 50 years. Congress Avenue wasn’t paved until 1905. Pictures from the Austin History Center...
Where to Shop Local This Small Business Saturday
Don’t let the hullaballoo of Black Friday cause you to forget about supporting local small business owners. Whether shopping online from the couch in your pjs, or heading into town to find that perfect gift, this guide to Small Business Saturday in East Austin a little taste of Austin to quench just about everyone on your list!
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Austin to Destin, Florida
If you're looking for a way to discover America's Deep South, this road trip from Austin to Destin is just the adventure for you. Taking you from urban Texan vibes to coastal paradises, this journey offers a chance to get acquainted with the best of what this historic region has to offer.
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
East Texas Man Goes Shopping Inside HEB On Thanksgiving Eve
While East Texans Have Literally Been Begging For HEB To Come To Our Area, I Wonder Why... While we're all excited to get back together with family and friends for Thanksgiving, one aspect about the holiday I believe is being forgotten about: THE SHOPPING CHAOS. I've been living in East...
