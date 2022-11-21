ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

brownsnation.com

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Buccaneers

Jacoby Brissett makes what could be his last NFL start for a while Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And outdueling Tom Brady to deliver victory for the Cleveland Browns would ease any sadness about the situation. This game could be the impression Brissett leaves on any suitors for 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Should Kevin Stefanski Be On The Hot Seat?

Kevin Stefanski broke a playoff drought and delivered a playoff victory to a success-starved Cleveland Browns fanbase. And he did it with a quarterback who might have started his last NFL game last week. This year, he has a career journeyman passer playing to the tune of a top-10 QBR...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Do The Browns Still Have A Chance To Make The Playoffs?

Things are looking mighty bleak for the Cleveland Browns playoff chances this year. Even if they run the table with Deshaun Watson, they are far from likely to secure a wild card spot. According to ESPN’s latest evaluation, Cleveland is mired in the 13th position in the AFC playoff race....
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

What Are Realistic Expectations For Deshaun Watson?

It’s not easy for fans to be optimistic about the Cleveland Browns. Well, except in August when every new player is destined to save us from 20-plus years of disappointment. But some of the Browns’ backers are pretty excited about Deshaun Watson stepping behind center next weekend. It’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

2 Big Changes The Browns Need To Make After This Season

The Cleveland Browns are 3-7, and the season has been very disappointing. Some may not be completely surprised by the Browns’ performance because there were deficiencies in this roster evident back in May. Here are two big changes the Browns need to make for 2023. 1. Acquire High Caliber...
CLEVELAND, OH

