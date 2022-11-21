Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head
A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
Man struck boy, 12, with a crutch in unprovoked attack in Brooklyn, police say
A man viciously beat a 12-year-old boy with a crutch during an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn last week, according to police and surveillance video. Man struck boy, 12, with a crutch in unprovoked attack …. A man viciously beat a 12-year-old boy with a crutch during an unprovoked attack in...
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops
A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Meet 2 college students who are in the business of …. Joe Rubino and...
Early morning Bronx apartment fire leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt
Two people were killed and two others were left in critical condition on Thanksgiving after an early morning fire at a Bronx apartment building, authorities said. The NYPD said a woman, 20, and a man, 60, died. Two other women, ages 62 and 63, were hospitalized in critical condition. Early...
Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation
Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation after his Brooklyn-born son died by suicide, is getting out the word that Facebook is matching reoccurring donations to 501(c)(3)'s through the end of the year. Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation. Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation...
1 dead after fire erupts at Queens apartment building: FDNY
One person was pronounced dead after an apartment fire in Queens on Friday, an FDNY official said. Flames broke out at the building on 71st Avenue in Forest Hills around 8:30 a.m. An FDNY official at the scene told PIX11 News the fire was contained in one apartment that had a lot of clutter.
Introducing someone new to the family
Bringing home a new beau to meet the family during the holidays can be stressful, but with some prep work you could avoid a possible disaster. Relationship expert Jaime Bronstein has the list of do's and don'ts. Introducing someone new to the family. Bringing home a new beau to meet...
Investigators seize 32,000 fentanyl pills at JFK airport hotel in Queens
QUEENS (PIX11) — Investigators seized thousands of fentanyl pills worth around $1 million in a Queens bust, officials said Wednesday. They also arrested two California men: Roodolph Pierre-Lys, 33, and Uriel Barajas-Valencia, 50. The bust was the result of a months-long in drug trafficking investigation. Pierre-Lys and Barajas-Valencia allegedly...
Inspired by his Taino roots, Michael Dorta pens fictional books based on Puerto Rican history
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Michael Dorta grew up in Brooklyn but was inspired to learn more about his Taino roots. Now, he’s sharing that rich history with anyone who will listen. Dorta wrote a fictional book series based on non-fictional Puerto Rican history. He joined New York Living on Friday to chat about the books and more.
Thieves steal bags of clothing, food from Long Island donation bins
For months now, suspects have been stealing bags right out of donation bins from nonprofits and churches. It's all been caught on video. Thieves steal bags of clothing, food from Long Island …. For months now, suspects have been stealing bags right out of donation bins from nonprofits and churches....
Bomb threat made to JetBlue flight to Newark; Person taken into custody and plane cleared
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A bomb squad greeted a JetBlue flight from Orlando to Newark on Wednesday after authorities were alerted to a possible security threat, officials said. No injuries were reported, according to Port Authority. A person was taken into custody. Police have not yet publicly identified the individual or specified what the charges are.
NYPD officer struck by man fleeing car stop in Queens, police say
ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A man fleeing a car stop struck a police officer in Queens early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers pulled over an Infiniti for mismatching plates near Merrick Boulevard and Montauk Street in St. Albans at around 2:40 a.m. when two of the three men get out of the car and took off, police said. They were apprehended by responding officers shortly after.
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the holiday season during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving …. Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped...
One Funny Lisa Marie chats about the holidays
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Lisa Marie Riley, known on social media as One Funny Lisa Marie, joined New York Living on Friday to chat about the holidays and her upcoming performances. Watch the video for the full interview. For more hot takes from Lisa, visit her Instagram page.
Tips for beating Thanksgiving travel rush in NYC
New York City drivers will want to avoid parts of the Staten Island Expressway, Long Island Expressway, Brooklyn Queens Expressway, and Belt Parkway Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to AAA. Tips for beating Thanksgiving travel rush in NYC. New York City drivers will want to avoid parts...
Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread
New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
Holiday Open Streets: NYC opening 11 blocks around Rockefeller Center to pedestrians
New York City will open 11 blocks to pedestrians as part of what’s been described as the city’s “largest-ever holiday season-specific Open Street.”. Holiday Open Streets: NYC opening 11 blocks around …. New York City will open 11 blocks to pedestrians as part of what’s been described...
LIRR broken rail causing service delays during rush hour commute
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A broken rail at the Woodside station is causing service delays on the Long Island Rail Road Wednesday morning, according to the MTA. Westbound trains will bypass Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, and Woodside due to the broken rail, the LIRR tweeted. For westbound service from Woodside, commuters can take the Port Washington branch train or the No. 7 subway.
NYC Forecast: Temperatures return to 50s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s eight-day streak of below-normal highs finally ended on Tuesday as temperatures made their way into the lower 50s across the area. The winds were held in check as well, and plenty of sunshine was seen overhead. Conditions will cool down a...
Enter to win a holiday Christmas tree, delivered and set up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season… to make your holidays great with NYC Tree Shop.Two lucky winners will receive either a Balsam Fir Tree or a Fraser Fir Tree.The winners will also receive a tree stand, free delivery, and installation. You can enter beginning on 11/28 through 12/21.
