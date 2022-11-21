ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A man fleeing a car stop struck a police officer in Queens early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers pulled over an Infiniti for mismatching plates near Merrick Boulevard and Montauk Street in St. Albans at around 2:40 a.m. when two of the three men get out of the car and took off, police said. They were apprehended by responding officers shortly after.

