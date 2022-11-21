Read full article on original website
Uncovering history: Matthews could have been named Houston
What's in a name? One of the first panels that you encounter in the Matthews Heritage Museum asks that very question. The panel goes on to explain that Matthews has been known to have three names. The area was first called Stumptown as it was said that settlers in the area were taking trees down and leaving stumps, so that it was almost impossible to turn a wagon around without hitting one. The second name was legitimately given to direct mail to the area. John Fullwood was named our first postmaster in 1825. His home contained a store and was the stopping point for the stagecoach. Letters were directed to Fullwood for almost 50 years, though we had many different postmasters during that time.
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Nov.18-24)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 18 to 24:. Violations include: Employee put on gloves without washing hands; food debris on the milkshake machine had food debris; and individually portioned cheese and buttermilk pancake mix were not cooled quickly enough. Matthews. • Applebees, 9616 E. Independence...
CRTPO cancels December meetings, posts the 2023 meeting schedules
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization has canceled the December meetings for the Technical Coordinating Committee and the CRTPO Board. Regular monthly meetings will resume in January 2023. Meetings are held at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center, 600 E. Fourth St., Room 267, Charlotte, NC 28202 and can be viewed on CRTPO’s Facebook Live. Meeting dates, times and locations are subject to change. Additional meetings may be scheduled as needed.
Cankerworm population continues to decline in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE – For the past five years, Charlotte residents have had a welcome reprieve from the annual springtime onslaught of cankerworms that hang off trees and cling to clothing, hair and everything else in their path. The decreased cankerworm population means that residents don’t need to band their trees...
Teen Health Connection presents ‘The Big Picture’ on Dec. 16
CHARLOTTE – Do you want to talk to your teenagers about important issues facing them everyday but just don’t know how or where to start? “The Big Picture” is for you. Teen Health Connection will present “The Big Picture” at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Queens University of Charlotte.
CATS announces Thanksgiving service schedule
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Area Transit System is announcing the CATS Call Center, Lost and Found, Pass Sales and Information Office at the Charlotte Transportation Center will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of Thanksgiving. The normal operating schedule will resume on Saturday,...
Ballantyne’s Backyard will light up for Christmas
CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular will transform Ballantyne’s Backyard from 5 to 10 p.m. daily, Dec. 12 to 31. with a walking trail filled with over a million lights and larger-than-life installations. Guests will experience a winter wonderland with oversized snow globes, hundreds of decorated trees,...
10 holiday events across the region that you don't want to miss
One of the best things about living in this area is that each community organizes events that are worth crossing village and town lines. Here’s a look at some of the region’s most popular holiday events. Charlotte (South): The Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular. • When: 5 to 10...
Junior League of Charlotte engages in Week of Service
CHARLOTTE – The Junior League of Charlotte took part in a Week of Service. Beginning Nov. 14, the women of the JLC spent five consecutive days volunteering their time and efforts across six local nonprofits. This annual tradition provides more than 1,400 members the opportunity to learn about their past and present community partners, as well as serve their organizations and understand the difference partnership makes within the community.
Humane Society of Charlotte offers discounts for holiday weekend
CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte is running special adoption discounts to coincide with the busiest shopping weekend of the year. • Black Friday – All or mostly black animals 1 year and older are $50 off adoption fees. • Small Business Saturday – Kittens and puppies...
Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K returns with new route, zero-waste goals
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte New Year’s Day 5K is gearing up to kick off the new year on the right foot. This first and festive 5K of the year is designed for friends, family and community members to bring their courageous spirit to the scenic greenway trails in University City. The race will end with awards and a New Year’s Day celebration.
Union County detectives arrest five in narcotics investigation
MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects after receiving tips from citizens about criminal activity at a home on Hinson Road. Detectives made multiple traffic stops as part of the investigation. With the help of K-9 Yago, detectives seized what they described as a trafficking amount of fentanyl.
City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announces holiday schedule
CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Thursday, Nov. 24, in observance of Thanksgiving Day. Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday, with Thursday customers receiving collection on Friday, Nov. 25, and Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be an orange recycling collection week.
Town of Marshville launches rebranding project
MARSHVILLE – The Town of Marshville announced the beginning of a community-wide branding project in partnership with HAVEN Creative. HAVEN is a communications agency with 10-plus years of community branding experience for towns, counties and community development projects. The goal of the project is to align the identity of...
Gardhouse to launch scholarship initiative as part of Giving Tuesday
CHARLOTTE – GardHouse – a Charlotte-based nonprofit that develops college students of color for employment – will host its Giving Tuesday community event on Nov. 29 with a call to action that addresses a growing area of concern for its participants: student debt. Leaders will introduce a...
Union County Restaurant Inspections (Nov.18-24)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Nov. 18 to 24:. • Benton Crossroads Grill, 6004 Concord Hwy. – 100. • East Frank Superette And Kitchen, 209 E. Franklin St. – 98 • Knockout Enterprises (KO Food Truck), 1122 Turtle Ridge Drive – 100. •...
Tickets go on sale for inaugural lacrosse season for Charlotte Bootleggers
CHARLOTTE – The Professional Box Lacrosse Association announced home-opener tickets will go on sale Nov. 25 for the inaugural season of the Charlotte Bootleggers. The Charlotte Bootleggers is one of nine expansion member teams in the new pro league. The Bootleggers will play a 14-game schedule (seven home games...
Mecklenburg County ABC Board begins grant application process
CHARLOTTE – The Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board opened the Letter of Intent process for its Small Grant Program. “The ABC Board is excited to roll out its fiscal year 2024 Community Health and Wellness Grant Program to fund initiatives which align with the funding priorities of the ABC Board,” CEO Keva Walton said. “This year, we’re offering many opportunities for local nonprofit organizations to learn more about our grant making process and to be better prepared to submit successful applications.”
New clean air garden beautifies Went End, raises air quality awareness
CHARLOTTE – CleanAIRE NC and the Historic West End Green District will unveil a new clean air garden next week at the Wells Fargo ATM on 2512 Beatties Ford Road. In addition to expanding green space in the Historic West End, the garden will also improve air quality and community health in the neighborhood. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Nov. 29, from 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Providence Day repeats as football champions
CHARLOTTE – The first time Charlotte Christian and Providence Day met, the game was widely considered one of the most exciting games of the high school football season. The Chargers, heavily favored to win their second consecutive state title as far back as the preseason rankings, got up big in their first game, leading 20-7 at the half. They were seemingly in control until a 24-3 Charlotte Christian fourth-quarter blitz ended a long Providence Day win streak.
