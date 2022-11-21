(Alexandria, MN)--St. Mary's is once again hosting the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner today. (Thursday) The dinner will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will take place at the St. Mary's School Gym in Alexandria. They say the meal is for those who would be alone, or those who would simply like to share a meal with others in the community.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO