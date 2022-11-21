ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

2 people seriously injured in crash northeast of Alexandria

CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria couple suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in the SUV,...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday

(Carlos Township)--Authorities say that seven people are injured, two with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlos Township. A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, was traveling northbound on State Highway 29, and a Cadillac SRX, driven by Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on County Road 5 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two people over 80 suffer life-threatening injuries in central Minnesota crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people over the age of 80 are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in central Minnesota.The state patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5 in Douglas County. An 80-year-old woman driving a Cadillac and her 91-year-old passenger were taken to a hospital in St. Cloud with life-threatening injuries.The occupants of the other car had non-life threatening injuries.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

One person dies in crash south of Glenwood

(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
GLENWOOD, MN
willmarradio.com

Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake

(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
BATTLE LAKE, MN
trfradio.com

3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck

Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snowy roadways leads to three people being injured in Douglas County

(La Grand Township, MN)--A crash on Friday night has left three people injured in Douglas County. The crash took place on the Highway 114 to eastbound I-94 ramp in La Grand Township west of Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash and say a freightliner tow truck,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
KARE

Semi truck driver killed in western Minn. crash

GLENWOOD, Minn — The driver of semi truck was killed in a crash last week in western Minnesota. According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The caller reported a semi vs. pickup truck crash on County...
GLENWOOD, MN
mprnews.org

I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history

Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
MinnPost

Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight

A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Obituary- Dona Lee. Vanderby, 80

Dona Lee. Vanderby, 80 of Alexandria, died on Thursday, November 24th. A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 29th at 11 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home. A visitation will take place on Monday, November 28th from 4 to 7 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Annual St. Mary's Community Thanksgiving Dinner set for today

(Alexandria, MN)--St. Mary's is once again hosting the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner today. (Thursday) The dinner will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will take place at the St. Mary's School Gym in Alexandria. They say the meal is for those who would be alone, or those who would simply like to share a meal with others in the community.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Rural Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets

A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
WADENA COUNTY, MN
Fatim Hemraj

20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?

Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
COLLEGEVILLE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy