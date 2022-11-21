Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Best Smart TV Deals to Grab This Year
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've been saving up to get a new TV this Black Friday, then you're in luck because there are a lot of discounts available! From the more modest models to the luxury TVs, they all have a Black Friday discount that's worth your attention.
makeuseof.com
SwitchBot Gadgets Get Up to 50% Cheaper for Black Friday With MUO Discount Codes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Automating your house isn't really all that hard to do these days, especially with so many cool products available to purchase. Some of our favorite gadgets come from SwitchBot. These little bots will help make your life so much easier and you won't really know how useful they are to you until you start using them day in and day out.
makeuseof.com
Save Up to $130 on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 This Black Friday
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablet is on sale this Black Friday and this is the lowest price we've ever seen this model on Amazon!. You'll...
makeuseof.com
Get Amazon's New Kindle for $85 This Black Friday, Enjoy Best Prices for All Models
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is bringing us the best prices we've ever seen for Kindle e-readers! There are multiple models available and all of them have the best price, lower than what we've seen for Prime Day or the Prime Early Access Sale. You'll end up saving up to 34%, depending on which Kindle you want to get.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Accessories
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Best Headphone & Earbud Deals
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Headphones give us the chance to listen to our favorite music wherever we go without bothering everyone else. Many of them even give us the chance to chat with our friends while we're on the go, which is pretty awesome. Whether you love a great pair of earbuds or you prefer over-the-head headphones, that's up to you, but we have a little bit of everything on our list of the best Black Friday deals.
Never lose your keys again with four Apple AirTags for $20 off this Black Friday
This Black Friday Apple AirTags are on sale for $20 off on Amazon—get a four pack of Find My app connected tags for $79.99 and never lose your keys.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Save Up to $859 on Growatt INFINITY 1500 Portable Power Station
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is bringing a massive deal for one of our favorite power station brands! Growatt recently launched the INFINITY 1500 model and it's already available with a massive discount for this special occasion, saving you up to $859!
makeuseof.com
Why Are Smart Light Bulbs So Expensive?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you've even considered making your home's lighting smart, you've probably seen the prices of smart light bulbs. And when you compare them with ordinary LED bulbs, you'll realize the prices are miles apart.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Get Windows Licenses As Low as $12.30, Office for $22.60
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is here to deliver all the cool deals, including for Windows and Office licenses. While getting these straight from Microsoft could cost you a lot of money, using a site like Scdkey will save you a ton of money.
makeuseof.com
Keysfan Annual Lowest Price on Black Friday! Lifetime Windows 10 Starts from $6.12
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Windows has a strong reputation for being an expensive operating system, but this doesn’t have to be the case. Keysfan makes Windows 10, along with other Microsoft software, more affordable than ever before, especially during the company’s Black Friday promotion.
makeuseof.com
Trend Micro's Cleaner One Pro Price Goes Down by Half for Black Friday
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. In time, all computers slow down little by little and it's all our fault. Junk files, cached data no one needs anymore, files from apps you've long-ago uninstalled, duplicate files, and so on, can considerably slow down a device, cutting down on your storage space too. Well, Black Friday comes with massive discounts for Cleaner One Pro, so you no longer have an excuse to let your computer be burdened by unnecessary files.
makeuseof.com
Should You Buy a Touchscreen Laptop? 5 Pros and Cons
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Touchscreens have already taken over our phones and tablets, but do they have any place on our laptop computers?. Well, it depends on who you ask....
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Jackery Discounts Solar Generators Up to $1080, Prepare $250,000 Sweepstake for Buyers
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Black Friday is pretty awesome since you can get discounts for your favorite products in your wishlist, but when it comes to Jackery it's also awesome because you can win prizes when buying yourself a new solar power generator.
makeuseof.com
How to Launch a PostgreSQL Database in the Cloud With AWS RDS
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. PostgreSQL (also known as Postgres) is one of the most widely-used database management systems. Many development teams use it as their database of choice when planning the development of an application.
makeuseof.com
Is Windows 11 Stuck in Airplane Mode? Here's How to Fix It
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The airplane mode in Windows 11 works similarly to your smartphone. You turn it on, and it turns off your Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular connectivity to put you in offline mode. However, what if you get stuck in Airplane mode? Your wireless communication devices, including Bluetooth peripherals and Wi-Fi, will stop working.
makeuseof.com
Feren OS vs. Zorin OS: Which of These Ubuntu Based Distros Is Best?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. When you think Linux, Ubuntu is the first thing that comes to mind. While Ubuntu on its own is as excellent as it gets, it continues to host other distributions, each vying for the top spot. Feren and Zorin OS are Linux variants, each drawing power from the ever-famous Ubuntu.
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Check Your Wi-Fi Connection Strength on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Can you imagine doing all that you do today, both while you work and while you're enjoying leisure time, without a Wi-Fi connection? Wi-Fi is our lifeline which connects you to everything that matters—family and friends, work, entertainment, shopping, and more—all with a few clicks.
makeuseof.com
How to Generate Your Own GnuPG Key
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. GPG is software that is generally seen as difficult to use because it was used by typically tech-savvy people in the past. However, in recent years, especially when privacy concerns are on the rise, GPG has become an easy-to-use piece of software for computer users of all levels. It's even easier now to create your own GPG key.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a New Open With Menu to Windows 11’s Context Menu
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Windows 11’s context menu has an Open with submenu that lists programs to select for opening files. However, that submenu isn’t very flexible since you can’t configure it.
Comments / 0