Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Orange Sustain review
A welcome return for a vintage pedalboard staple – and one that offers today's player high-quality compression in an easy-to-use format. Why you can trust Guitar World Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Guitar World Magazine
Origin Effects launches the M-EQ Driver, a Pultec EQ redesigned for guitar players
The UK firm specializes in bringing studio sounds to your pedalboard and its latest stompbox promises to hit the EQ sweet spot. UK pedal firm Origin Effects has debuted its latest offering, the M-EQ Driver, which aims to bottle the sound of a classic Pultec EQ and then take it to new and interesting places.
Guitar World Magazine
Level 42 legend Mark King on his 5 most famous bass guitars
“This guy from Alembic showed up with a suitcase and said that he wanted to make a bass for me”. Echoing the likes of Stanley Clarke and Louis Johnson, Mark King’s slapped-bass grooves have directed Level 42 to record sales of over 30 million since starting out in 1980 and he remains one of the UK’s most prominent bass guitar exports. “40 years on it all seems to pale into insignificance,” he says. “It was a long time ago, but at the same time it seems like only yesterday.”
Guitar World Magazine
Shopping for guitar gear this Black Friday? These 7 sales are unmissable
It's that time of the year again, Black Friday sales have launched and all of the major retailers are doing some killer Black Friday guitar deals. To save you from scouring the far reaches of the internet, we've picked out all the biggest bargains, unmissable deals, and fresh offers on guitar gear. Here we've gathered up the main offers for the biggest retailers in the US - as well as some for those across the water in the UK and Europe.
Guitar World Magazine
The untold history of the Gibson Les Paul/SG TV
A close relative of the Junior that appeared in several guises, this double-cut is now a lesser-spotted gem in the vintage market. Gibson entered the solidbody electric guitar market in 1952 with the introduction of the Les Paul Model/Goldtop. In 1954, the single-cutaway Gibson Les Paul range was expanded to include the top-of-the-line ‘black beauty’ Custom and the single P-90-pickup Sunburst finish Junior, while the following year saw the introduction of the dual-P-90 Limed Mahogany finish Special.
Guitar World Magazine
What’s the best guitar riff of 2022?
As the year draws to a close, we here at Guitar World like to take a moment to look back and reflect upon 12 months of guitar music that blazed trails and melted faces. With the help of an all-star cast of guitarists, the wider GW editorial family and you, dear readers, we’ve assembled a list of this year’s greatest riffs – and now we want you to tell us the best.
Guitar World Magazine
Laney's comprehensive 2022 holiday gift guide is the inspiration you need to nail Christmas this year for the guitarist or bassist in your life
Stuck on ideas for Christmas? Fear not – if that special someone is a guitar or bass lover, Laney has you covered. Christmas is right around the corner, but we can bet you've still got a hefty amount of shopping to do. And if that special person in your life is a guitarist or bass player, we'd wager the stress is building around what to buy them as a present.
Guitar World Magazine
Save up to $120 on Squier’s high-performance Contemporary Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters, Jaguars and basses in one of Black Friday’s hottest guitar deals
These low-price, top-spec electric guitars now start at just $344.99 direct from Fender. The Black Friday guitar deals are rolling in thick and fast, but few can touch the sheer value for money offered by the red-hot discounts available on the Squier Contemporary Series over at Fender.com (opens in new tab).
Guitar World Magazine
You can get select Behringer pedals for $14 each – yes, $14 – in this unbelievable Black Friday deal over at Sweetwater
Now's the time to bag a dirt-cheap stompbox – but be quick, these absurd prices are only available while stocks last. Cyber weekend is upon us, and here at Guitar World towers, for the next four days, we'll be scanning the interweb for the absolute best Black Friday guitar deals. And let us tell you that this, for sure, is one of the most tantalizing yet.
Guitar World Magazine
Get AmpliTube 5 Max for a ridiculous $99 – that's $500 off! – in this Black Friday-winning deal
Snag every amp and effect you could ever need in the ultimate Black Friday guitar plugin deal. Over the years, we've seen some impressive Black Friday guitar deals, and IK Multimedia's AmpliTube 5 Max routinely crops up with decent discounts – but never has the all-powerful plugin's price tag been slashed so comprehensively.
Guitar World Magazine
This edible cake replica of Joe Satriani's Ibanez signature guitar is the tastiest thing we've seen all week
Complete with pickups, a double locking trem and even strings, this uncanny recreation of Satch's Ibanez JS2480 is pretty sweet. With its vibrant Muscle Car Red finish, double-locking trem and combination of DiMarzio and Sustainiac pickups, Joe Satriani’s JS2480 was arguably the tastiest electric guitar in Ibanez’s JS Series lineup. That is, until Houston’s House of Blues baked Satch an exact replica of the guitar in cake form.
Guitar World Magazine
Josh Smith teases new-look, freshly spec’d version of his Ibanez FLATV1 signature guitar
We have a sneaky suspicion that Ibanez is cooking up some seriously tasty signature guitars at the moment. Not even a fortnight ago, Lari Basilio – owner of the brand’s best-selling LB1 single-cut – shared a sneak peek at what looked like a freshly finished version of her flagship Violet electric guitar.
Guitar World Magazine
Get a year’s Guitar Tricks subscription and extras worth $400 for just $99 with this amazing value Black Friday deal
Sign up and save on these highly-rated online guitar lessons and start playing better today. It’s that time of the year when new hobbies are picked up and new year’s resolutions are on the horizon, with plenty of people picking up a guitar for the first time and looking to strum their first few chords. Thankfully for all the beginner guitarists out there, Guitar Tricks have discounted their annual subscription to just $99 (opens in new tab) in their Black Friday sale. Including thousands of guitar lessons, you also get a Custom Lesson Plan and four free gifts worth $196, taking the total value of this amazing deal up to a whopping $400.
Guitar World Magazine
Guitar Center's massive Black Friday sale has landed – prices slashed on big brands from Fender to Martin
Explore huge price drops on a range of popular guitars, amps and effects, including the Fender Player Stratocaster and Boss Katana. It’s fair to say the Black Friday guitar deals are in full swing with all the major music retailers unveiling their sales this week. The latest tasty sale comes from the folks over at Guitar Center – and we must say, we are mighty impressed with what's on offer this year. From now until 28 November you can bag eye-watering discounts on a huge number of products and major brands (opens in new tab) across their site.
Comments / 0