Get Supplies on Sunlight While They Last
These next couple days will be the warmest and sunniest we have experienced in a few weeks. The best way to take advantage of the weather will be to do all the shopping on Black Friday while taking advantage of the outdoors on Saturday. Temperatures are warmer on Saturday before we cool off on Sunday and going forward.
KAAL-TV
A bargain of a Black Friday forecast
A soggy and gray Thanksgiving will give way to sunshine for Black Friday. Those mild temperatures will be returning too. A few of those early morning low clouds hang out through sunrise early but then quickly clear. Temps will target the upper end of the 40s through the day. A slight breeze from the south is present but won’t detract from an overall good day.
