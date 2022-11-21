ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Salvation Army of Kentucky kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Just in time for the holiday season, The Salvation Army of Kentucky kicked off its iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. Governor Andy Beshear declared December “Love Beyond Christmas” month. “This is the season of giving. A time where we live out our faith and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

FOX19′s Ethan Emery honored as Kentucky Colonel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW meteorologist Ethan Emery has received the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky - the title of Kentucky Colonel. The Kentucky Colonel award is a lifelong honor that recognizes individuals for their noteworthy accomplishments and service to the community. Emery was nominated...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol rotunda

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The public is invited to pay their respects to former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. The Brown family will host a public visitation from 3 p.m...
FRANKFORT, KY
KFVS12

Kentucky tornado survivor receives new home

Once Thanksgiving is over, people will then be turning their attention to Christmas. One Cape Christmas event this weekend is the Old Town Cape Parade of Lights. Thousands are expected to line the street of Broadway this Sunday. First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 11/23/2022. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

NKY house fire sends resident to hospital

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on Thanksgiving night, fire officials say. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampshire Place in Florence. Heavy fire was visible from the roof at one point, prompting...
FLORENCE, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday

Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday in an effort to reduce collision fatalities to zero. Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the …. Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday in an effort to reduce collision fatalities to zero. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health...
KENTUCKY STATE
cartercountytimes.com

Governor’s marijuana plan a step in the right direction

When Kentucky’s Senate Republicans refused to take up a medical marijuana bill earlier this year – even though it was brought by a member of their own party and had passed the House with bipartisan support – it seemed the issue was dead in the water. Kentuckians,...
KENTUCKY STATE
thunderboltradio.com

“Cram the Cruiser” Underway for Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police have launched their annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive. State Police will have a cruiser parked in front of Post 1 Mayfield, located on US 45 in Hickory. Those wanting to donate have until until December 2nd to place non-perishable food items in the cruiser.
HICKORY, KY
KFVS12

Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Cameron, other AGs investigating solar company

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron is leading a nine-state coalition of his counterparts asking five solar lending companies to suspend payments from Pink Energy customers, while an investigation of the company is underway. Cameron’s group sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Daily South

A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free

If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Your guide to uniquely Wisconsin holiday gifts

MILWAUKEE — Black Friday used to mean the start of the holiday shopping season, but these days, that shopping season started weeks earlier. From candlemakers to cheese shops, small businesses around Wisconsin are ready to help you find the perfect holiday gift for friends and family. And Taylor Schaefer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland, has some gift suggestions to create magical moments with your family this holiday season.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy