WKYT 27
Salvation Army of Kentucky kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Just in time for the holiday season, The Salvation Army of Kentucky kicked off its iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. Governor Andy Beshear declared December “Love Beyond Christmas” month. “This is the season of giving. A time where we live out our faith and...
WBKO
FOX19′s Ethan Emery honored as Kentucky Colonel
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW meteorologist Ethan Emery has received the highest title of honor bestowed by the Governor of Kentucky - the title of Kentucky Colonel. The Kentucky Colonel award is a lifelong honor that recognizes individuals for their noteworthy accomplishments and service to the community. Emery was nominated...
spectrumnews1.com
Former Gov. John Y. Brown to lie in state in Capitol rotunda
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The public is invited to pay their respects to former Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. ET. The Brown family will host a public visitation from 3 p.m...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wnky.com
Beshear orders flags to half-staff to honor 55th Kentucky governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. – On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death of former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. The 55th governor of Kentucky, Brown served from 1979 to 1983. He was 88 years old. Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff...
KFVS12
Kentucky tornado survivor receives new home
Kentucky tornado survivor receives new home
Fox 19
NKY house fire sends resident to hospital
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky house fire sent a resident to a hospital with minor injuries on Thanksgiving night, fire officials say. Flames broke out around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hampshire Place in Florence. Heavy fire was visible from the roof at one point, prompting...
fox56news.com
Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday
Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday in an effort to reduce collision fatalities to zero. Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the …. Kentucky State Police increasing patrols for the holiday in an effort to reduce collision fatalities to zero. Former Ky. senator becomes Tenn. Department of Health...
cartercountytimes.com
Governor’s marijuana plan a step in the right direction
When Kentucky’s Senate Republicans refused to take up a medical marijuana bill earlier this year – even though it was brought by a member of their own party and had passed the House with bipartisan support – it seemed the issue was dead in the water. Kentuckians,...
thunderboltradio.com
“Cram the Cruiser” Underway for Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police have launched their annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive. State Police will have a cruiser parked in front of Post 1 Mayfield, located on US 45 in Hickory. Those wanting to donate have until until December 2nd to place non-perishable food items in the cruiser.
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each month
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto of by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you feeling like you have to stretch out every dollar as we approach this holiday season? Well,
wymt.com
Thousands of South-Central Kentucky kids will receive toys this Christmas
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The South-Central Kentucky Toys for Tots is ensuring over 12,000 kids receive presents this holiday season. The Toys for Tots program is for low-income families with children up to 14-years-old. Greg Sims, local community organizer said this year they hope to provide each child with two...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's long overdue': Cincinnati breaks ground on $13.6M consolidated fire training campus
CINCINNATI – After years of planning, the City of Cincinnati is breaking ground on a $13.623 million on a new fire campus that officials hope provides more efficient and central training resources for firefighters and paramedics. What You Need To Know. A new Cincinnati Fire Department training campus is...
KFVS12
Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
kentuckytoday.com
Cameron, other AGs investigating solar company
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron is leading a nine-state coalition of his counterparts asking five solar lending companies to suspend payments from Pink Energy customers, while an investigation of the company is underway. Cameron’s group sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
The Daily South
A Drive-In Movie Theater In Kentucky Is Showing “Elf” For Free
If your Christmas calendar is getting full with making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands—and know what that quote is from—you’ll want to make room for one more thing. That’s because a drive-in movie theater in Kentucky is showing Elf for free to help celebrate the season.
spectrumnews1.com
Henry County farmer hopes to preserve farmland. Angel's Envy wants to turn it into a tourism spot
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — The bourbon industry continues to grow in Kentucky, and Henry County will soon start seeing more activity. In October, the county approved a zone change recommendation for Angel’s Envy Distillery. Right now, Angel’s Envy operates a farm in Henry County. That farm is next...
wdrb.com
Kentucky youth risk behavior survey reports students' levels of drug use, suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new study reports nearly half of high school students have tried vaping. The Youth Risk Behavior Survey is completed every two years, surveying six priority areas including violence, alcohol and drug use, tobacco use and nutrition. More than 2,000 high school students and over 1,300...
WLWT 5
'The memory of Gloria has never left us': Effort to bring change from tragedy almost ready for construction
Change is coming from tragedy as the effort to make a bridge safer for cyclists and pedestrians is expected to begin by early next year. An urgency to fix problems on the bridge came after one of Covington’s most well-known residents was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bike.
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to uniquely Wisconsin holiday gifts
MILWAUKEE — Black Friday used to mean the start of the holiday shopping season, but these days, that shopping season started weeks earlier. From candlemakers to cheese shops, small businesses around Wisconsin are ready to help you find the perfect holiday gift for friends and family. And Taylor Schaefer, the 75th Alice in Dairyland, has some gift suggestions to create magical moments with your family this holiday season.
