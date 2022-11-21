Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
BoxingNews24.com
Sugar Ray Leonard teaching Ryan Garcia slap hook
By Brian Webber: Boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard took some time to give pointers to the young lightweight star Ryan Garcia this week, showing him how to throw his lightning-quick snap left hook. The 1976 Olympic gold medalist and former five-division world champion Sugar Ray showed off his left hook...
Boxing Scene
Zach Parker: Never Feared This Was Going To Be a Repeat Of Andrade
Zach Parker was able to breathe a sigh of relief once he learned of his next ring assignment. Any concern of another opponent pulling a disappearing act went out the window once it was confirmed that countryman John Ryder agreed to terms for their interim WBO super middleweight title fight. The all-British clash will mark the only fight of a frustrating 2022 campaign for Parker, who spent all year watching separate efforts fall through for a similarly staked bout with Demetrius Andrade.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson Blasts Isaac Cruz: ‘I Turn Pits Into Poodles’
Shakur Stevenson couldn’t help but lash out at some of his divisional rivals. In a recent Instagram Live session, the two-division titlist from Newark, New Jersey, blew off some steam in response to his name cropping up in various matchmaking possibilities. Stevenson especially laid into Mexican pressure fighter Isaac Cruz, who goes by the moniker "Pitbull."
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Wasn't 100% in Bivol Fight, He Can't Give Anything More - I Can!
Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has clarified that he wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to take place in the same division as their first encounter - the light heavyweight limit of 175-pounds. Back in May, Bivol outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to secure a dominant twelve round...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Regis Prograis, Jose Zepeda - Face To Face at Final Presser
Tensions were high on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles as a crowd of Southern California media attended the final press conference for ‘Battle of the Best’ Tuesday afternoon with #1 Ranked Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda, (23-0-1, 20 KOs), of La Puente, CA and #2 Ranked Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis, (27-1, 23 KOs), of New Orleans, LA coming face-to-face for one of the final times ahead of their anticipated battle for the WBC Super Lightweight World Title set for this Saturday night, November 26 at ‘The War Grounds’ Dignity Health Sports Park. (photos by Tom Hogan)
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez insists on 175-lbs for Dmitry Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is insisting on the rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol at 175 rather than the handicap of 168 lbs that promoter Eddie Hearn is interested in for their potential September contest. The Mexican star could live to regret his insistence on making the...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda: PPV Weigh-In Results From Carson, California
Regis Prograis comfortably came in below the super lightweight limit of 140 pounds Friday for a second straight fight. The former WBA champion stepped on the California State Athletic Commission’s scale at 139 pounds for his 12-round title fight against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson. That’s the same amount Prograis weighed for his previous appearance, which resulted in a sixth-round technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna on March 19.
Boxing Scene
Spence Indicates He's Working Out His Next Move, Thurman Fight Looms
Although the bumps and bruises along the way were difficult to deal with, the lofty goals of Errol Spence Jr. were finally taking shape. With three of the four major world titles in his possession at 147 pounds, the powerful southpaw attempted to successfully negotiate a deal that would see him take on current WBO belt holder, Terence Crawford.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: “This Fight Is 100% Personal With Plant, Gonna Put A Beating On Him Worse Than Canelo"
Just the mere mention of Caleb Plant would often leave David Benavidez apoplectic. For years on end, the two former super middleweight champions took countless verbal jabs at one another as a showdown between them grew more and more likely. While it may have taken a bit longer than he wanted, Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) clutched his fist in triumph as the two have reportedly signed a deal to square off in the first quarter of the 2023 calendar.
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson Envisions Super Fight With Bakhodir Jalolov In the Future
Jared Anderson thinks, “when the dust settles,” that it will be him and Bakhodir Jalolov in opposite corners of the ring. The highly regarded 23-year-old heavyweight from Toledo, Ohio, was recently asked who he considers to be the most legitimate threat among his peers, and he did not hesitate to provide an answer: Jalolov, the 28-year-old Olympic gold medalist from Uzbekistan.
Boxing Scene
Josh Lupia vs. Lanardo Tyner Set For December 18 in Toronto
Toronto will be home to another great night of professional boxing, promoted by Lee Baxter Promotions. Headlining the event, Josh Lupia (8-0-0 7KOs) takes on Lanardo Tyner (35-16-2 22KOs) at REBEL Entertainment Complex, on Sunday December 18. Lupia, an undefeated prospect from Niagara Falls, looks to continue his impressive form...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Tabs Ryder, Should He Win, as Perfect UK Opponent For Canelo
The incredibly lush bank account, countless world titles, and pound-for-pound stature, while impressive, have done nothing to placate the burning desire of Canelo Alvarez. Seemingly at the top of his game and believing wholeheartedly in his ability to truncate his championship reign, the 32-year-old brazenly made the trek seven pounds north earlier this year to take on Dmitry Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Chisora Must Beat Fury Up On The Inside, Can't Allow Fury To Hold
Malik Scott, the head trainer of Deontay Wilder, says Derek Chisora must work on the inside to have any possibility of upsetting WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The fight between Fury and Chisora takes place on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They met on two prior occasions, with Fury...
Boxing Scene
Charles Conwell: After This Fight There's No Going Back - It's Only Up!
It seems that despite just turning 25 earlier this month, Charles Conwell has been around for a long time, doing nothing but winning as he pursues a world title shot at 154 pounds. But the 2016 U.S. Olympian remains patient, though he wouldn’t describe it as such. “I don't...
Boxing Scene
Prograis Title Try Provides Welcome Jolt from Crawford-Spence Coma
It should have been different this week. Americans should have been welcoming visiting family members while prepping holiday meals and waxing poetic over the latest classic between two high-end, prime welterweights. After all, sources had suggested a few months back that Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. had done everything...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: I'm Massively Confident That I Can Beat Chris Eubank Jr.
Former WBO junior middleweight champion Liam Smith is convinced that he will come away with a big win when he faces middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr. Smith's fight with Eubank has been finalized for January 21 at the AO Arena in Manchester. For Smith, it's the biggest fight of his...
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Smith Finalized For January 21 in Manchester
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith is officially on! Get ready for the ultimate New Year’s bash as two of Britain’s best boxers collide on Saturday, January 21st at the AO Arena in Manchester. The middleweight rivals go head-to-head in a grudge match bout at BOXXER: Unleashed –...
Boxing Scene
Lucy Wildheart Hopes To Fight Her Way To Amanda Serrano Shot in 2023
With female boxing at an all-time high in the U.K, world-ranked British based Swedish sensation Lucy Wildheart aims to become a firm household favorite. The 29 year old Brentwood fighter’ has attracted full page spreads in both The Times and Daily Star this week ahead of her showdown with France’s experienced Marina Sakharov tonight at the York Hall, Bethnal Green.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Whyte Needs To Needs To Impress and Show He Has A lot Left
Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte, says the boxer must bank an impressive victory against Jermaine Franklin on Saturday night. Whyte, who suffered knockout defeats in two of his last three fights, is looking to position himself for a major fight in 2023. In order to secure a...
Comments / 0