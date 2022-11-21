It's a rare occasion when a villain terrorizes not one, but two TV shows. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has menaced Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless" since 1990, as well as crossing over for a reign of unmerciful terror on "The Bold and the Beautiful," making things as painful as possible for the Forrester family (via Soaps in Depth). The laundry list of Sheila's crimes, according to Soap Central, includes assault, kidnapping, and murder among many other vile deeds. Sheila's modus operandi is wide and varied — she once used bees to kill the highly allergic Lance (Adam Huss). She also became enemies with the late Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), a lawbreaker in her own right (via Fame 10), and later cut off one of her own toes to fake her death.

4 DAYS AGO