Spencer Grammer On How Her Father Kelsey Grammer Inspired Her Acting Career - Exclusive
The holidays are all about family, and that theme takes center stage in Lifetime's "The 12 Days of Christmas Eve," with real-life father and daughter Kelsey and Spencer Grammer starring as an on-screen family. Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer plays Brian Conway, a successful businessman who has prioritized work over his family throughout his life. In the film, he's challenged to reconnect with his daughter (played by Spencer Grammer) and granddaughter before Christmas.
Jana Kramer Talks Lifetime's Steppin' Into The Holiday - Exclusive Interview
Jana Kramer is known for everything from "One Tree Hill" to her successful music career to her burgeoning wine business. She has also quickly become a holiday movie regular, thanks to her frequent collaborations with Lifetime. This year, Kramer is back on our screens in Lifetime's "Steppin' Into the Holiday" alongside eternal heartthrob Mario Lopez, and the chemistry between the two is off the charts.
Why General Hospital Stars Nicholas Chavez And Tabyana Ali Believe Spencer And Trina Are 'Soulmates'
"General Hospital" has a winning formula with the unexpressed love between Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), according to Soap Hub. When Spencer returned to Port Charles after time at a European boarding school, his goal was to get back at his father for pretending to be dead for several years. In the process of seeking revenge, Spencer met Trina, and sparks flew. However, he lied about who he was at first, telling her his name was Victor, per Soap Central.
Brooke Elliott And Brandon Quinn Say A Country Christmas Harmony Is A 'Unique' Holiday Film - Exclusive
Actors Brooke Elliott and Brandon Quinn are no strangers to viewers of Netflix drama "Sweet Magnolias," and the two reunited for Lifetime's "A Country Christmas Harmony." In the new holiday movie, Elliott stars as country singer Chrissy Kessler, a one-time superstar whose career has seen better days. In hopes of boosting her popularity and getting her back on top, her record label sends her back to her hometown to perform in a heartwarming Christmas concert.
Jaicy Elliot And Ryan Rottman Talk Filming A Southern Family Christmas In New Orleans - Exclusive Interview
Louisiana and New Orleans are far more than Mardi Gras. While the area is arguably best known for its wild Mardi Gras event every March, the rich history and culture of NOLA are there year-round — including during Christmas. Naturally, the location offered the perfect setting for Jaicy Elliot and Ryan Rottman's new Hallmark Christmas film, "A Southern Family Christmas."
Why Steppin' Into The Holiday Is Mario Lopez's Favorite Film Role Yet
Mario Lopez is ready to sweep fans off their feet once again with his new role as Billy Holiday, a professional dancer whose career has taken a surprising turn, just in time for Christmas. With his family around him, Billy rediscovers the magic of his hometown, and may just find a new dance partner along the way too. Pure Wow has dubbed Lopez the Christmas king of the Lifetime channel, and his résumé already includes "Feliz NaviDAD," "Holiday in Santa Fe" — which also featured his daughter Gia Lopez — and "A Very Merry Toy Story."
Days Of Our Lives Surprise Love Stories: Lucas And Adrienne
There are some "Days of Our Lives" couples who simply seem meant to be. Iconic pairings such as Bo and Hope Brady, Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, and John Black and Marlena Evans have been delighting soap opera fans for decades with their epic love stories, wild adventures, and dramatic twists and turns, per Fame 10. In addition, some younger stars have also reached super-couple status due to their awe-inspiring roads to romance. Duos such as Will Horton and Sonny Kiriakis, Chad and Abigail DiMera, and Stefan and Gabi DiMera have all given fans pairings to root for in recent years.
The Bold And The Beautiful Producer Hints At A Fascinating Christmas For Legendary Villainess Sheila Carter
It's a rare occasion when a villain terrorizes not one, but two TV shows. Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has menaced Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless" since 1990, as well as crossing over for a reign of unmerciful terror on "The Bold and the Beautiful," making things as painful as possible for the Forrester family (via Soaps in Depth). The laundry list of Sheila's crimes, according to Soap Central, includes assault, kidnapping, and murder among many other vile deeds. Sheila's modus operandi is wide and varied — she once used bees to kill the highly allergic Lance (Adam Huss). She also became enemies with the late Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), a lawbreaker in her own right (via Fame 10), and later cut off one of her own toes to fake her death.
Days Of Our Lives Stars Say Their Goodbyes To Beloved Co-Star John Aniston
The heartbreaking death of "Days of Our Lives" star John Aniston, on November 11, was met with a cavalcade of love and condolences from fans, family, and co-workers alike. His famous daughter, Jennifer Aniston, made the sad announcement on Instagram and word spread rapidly across the entertainment industry. John's former "DOOL" co-star James Reynolds (Abe Carver), sweetly posted a throwback shot of the duo with other cast members on Twitter.
Deborah Ann Woll Explains The Unexpected Positive Side Of Filming During The Pandemic - Exclusive
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has left people across the world feeling burnt out and exhausted. Nearly three years of masking, vaccinations, and periods of quarantine have totally changed our lives in ways that we'll be feeling for decades; it has even changed how we eat. Another major shift occurred in Hollywood, where some projects were put on pause indefinitely and others were filmed in total isolation during the height of the pandemic. The latter option was the case for "True Blood" and "Daredevil" alum Deborah Ann Woll's latest project, "Deborah."
Nicole Vs. Jada: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans Choosing Sides
"Days of Our Lives" is about to serve up some serious Thanksgiving drama. This week, fans of the Peacock soap opera will watch as there will be a lot of juicy storylines to sink their teeth into as they celebrate the kickoff of the holiday season. In the newly released promo, which was posted to the sudser's Twitter account, fans see that tensions are definitely rising in Salem.
Adam Devine Almost Passed On Accepting His Pitch Perfect Role - Exclusive
It's hard to think about the "Pitch Perfect" franchise without Adam Devine's Bumper Allen coming to mind. The vivacious character made his debut alongside the likes of Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, and more singing stars in the first movie just over a decade ago. He made life hard for the Barden Bellas as the egotistical and at times delightfully unhinged head of the all-male a cappella group the Treblemakers. And he's back at it again 10 years later.
The Hallmark Movie That Brought Victor Webster And Shantel VanSanten Together
Working with someone on a project or even at work can sometimes lead to romantic sparks. Consensual workplace romances can blossom into beautiful love stories. Working with someone in a romantic setting can make the chance of love even greater, which is why there are many celebrities who find love with their costars.
Why Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Bracing Themselves For Their Netflix Series Debut
Netflix will soon release a docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — known to many in the UK as royal defectors — who left the crown to pursue a new life in the US. In September 2020, the celebrity couple signed a deal with the streamer for their company, Archewell Productions, to create exclusive programming for them (per The New York Times).
Jodie Sweetin on possible 'Fuller House' reunion: 'Who knows what could happen'
Jodie Sweetin reveals whether there is a possibility of a "Fuller House" reboot, saying no one knows what is coming. John Stamos has said he won't return.
Chip And Joanna Gaines Talk About Their Most Satisfying Renovation
If you love home renovation or decor, there's a good chance you're obsessed with Chip and Joanna Gaines. The couple rose to stardom on the hit series "Fixer Upper." But Chip and Joanna left HGTV in 2017 at the height of their fame — and started building an empire. Fox News confirms the Gaines built their company, Magnolia, into a brand that includes a TV network (Magnolia Network) and a magazine (Magnolia Journal), among other ventures.
How Becoming A Mom Inspired Young Bae's Clothing Line 2one2 - Exclusive
Young Bae became a mom in front of an audience, starring in VH1's reality series "Black Ink Crew" while working at the show's home base tattoo shop. Bae originally came to the U.S. from Korea in 2007 to pursue her art career, but she had to hustle. Bae told The...
Why Royal Commentators Say Meghan And Harry's Latest Award Insults King Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, haven't had the easiest time with the media following their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2020. Still, it's nothing new to them as there have been struggles throughout the couple's relationship. For Meghan, flack from the British media...
The Sitcom Star Who Made A Dangerous Arrival On The Price Is Right Stage
There isn't a game show quite like "The Price Is Right." The flashy, fun-filled show has been on the air since 1972 and is always a good time for contestants and viewers. It's no wonder that host Drew Carey and the show have won awards for their crowd-pleasing formula of creative games and thrilling prizes. But when you're the longest-running game show of all time, you're bound to have some hilarious slip-ups. Even former host Bob Barker had a humiliating moment on "The Price Is Right." But that's just the nature and charm of live television — you never know what might happen next.
How To Recreate Vanessa Hudgens' Cat Eye
Vanessa Hudgens appreciates a good cat eye — she even said it herself on Instagram in 2021. But her adoration for winged liner goes much further back than that, as seen in further posts from 2018 and 2019 when she was rocking the makeup look with captions that read, respectively, "That cat eye tho" and "Oof this cat eye." It's safe to say Hudgens hasn't shied away from sporting a feline-inspired beauty look. And, at the 2022 amfAR Gala, "The Princess Switch" star walked the red carpet with, you guessed it, a sultry cat eye.
