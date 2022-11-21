Read full article on original website
Related
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
freightwaves.com
Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing
A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Lost Nearly $1B In Two Years, Former Accountant Testifies
Donald Trump’s former accountant testified this week that the former president once reported losing upwards of $1 billion in two years on his taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.Donald Bender, the former accountant for the Trump Organization, testified under oath on Tuesday before the Manhattan Supreme Court in connection to the criminal tax fraud case against the ex-president’s organization.According to the New York Post, Bender confirmed Trump reported losing a whopping $900 million between 2009 and 2010.“Do you recall in 2010 Donald Trump had losses of almost $200 million on his personal tax returns?” Susan Hoffinger, the Manhattan Assistant District Attorney, asked...
Health Department Closes Dollar General Store
A stalwart location is among the first to temporarily shutter due to safety issues since a November 1st U.S. Department of Labor press release on the matter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and TristateHomepage.com.
cohaitungchi.com
Top Benefits Of Becoming a U.S. Citizen
Many people ask, “What are the benefits of becoming a U.S. citizen?”. There are many advantages to U.S. citizenship. Listed below are twelve very important reasons every lawful permanent resident should consider right now. 1. The right to vote. Only United States citizens at least 18 years old may...
AOL Corp
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
Tech CEO says he was hit with up to $30,000 in surprise taxes and fees after a software engineer worked remotely in California and Texas without telling the company
The CEO, unaware his employee was working from those locations, told WSJ he didn't register his business in those states, leading to penalties.
freightwaves.com
Consumers push back on retailers’ online return fees
Aaron Schwartz, president of Loop Returns, has said that between 60% and 70% of online shoppers will review a return policy before shopping with that brand for the first time. Technology company CleverTap said that 76% of first-time shoppers said they are likely to shop with a retailer again if the return experience was “easy” or “very easy.”
freightwaves.com
5 things you should know about a potential rail strike
A rail strike — or a lockout by the railroads — could occur in early December if unions and railroads can’t reach a labor agreement that satisfies everyone. Congress has the ability to stop a strike. So why is it so hard for everyone to come to a resolution? Here are five things to consider:
todaysemobility.com
North American tool spending forecasted to reach $8.3 billion in 2025
Harbour Results, Inc. (HRI), a leading authority to the manufacturing industry, released the results of the Harbour IQ in-depth study on the current state of the automotive vendor tooling industry. The analysis indicates automotive vendor tooling spend in North America will increase year-over-year at a rate of 13.4% resulting in $8.3B in spending in 2025 a significant increase from 2022 estimated spend of $5.7B.
Report: 41% of small businesses can't pay rent this month
(The Center Square) – More than 40% of U.S. small business owners say they couldn’t pay rent on time or in full for the month of November, the highest this year. The small business network group Alignable released the survey, which found that the hardship varies by industry. A notable 57% of beauty salons said they couldn’t make rent as well as 45% of gyms, 44% of retail and 44% of restaurants.
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
retailtouchpoints.com
Addressing Privacy Challenges in Retail Media Networks
We’re currently seeing a growing trend toward retail media networks, in which retailers create advertising platforms within their apps or websites. These networks present great opportunities for your advertising partners, but they also create a more personalized experience for your customers. However, if companies aren’t careful with how they...
scaffoldmag.com
Dutch rental firms create alliance for disaster response
Netherlands rental companies Bredenoord and Riwal are among a group of companies that have formed an alliance to provide equipment to areas in the country impacted by natural disasters. The Infra Capacity Alliance (ICA) comprises companies and government organisations that are aiming to help the country better prepare for disasters...
Uber, delivery apps propose offering Mexico drivers social security
MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tech giant Uber (UBER.N) and delivery apps DiDi and Rappi have proposed offering social security benefits to workers in Mexico for the first time ahead of a new government bill set to regulate the gig economy.
Comments / 0